The making of the President

Eight candidates were this week cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) to take part in next year’s presidential poll. They include the incumbent and ninth president of the country, Mr Yoweri Museveni. The flag-bearer of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is looking to extend his presidency—assumed in 1986 through the barrel of a gun—into a fifth decade.

For Uganda’s nearly 46 million-strong population, slightly more than 38 million of whom were born after Mr Museveni ascended to power, the country’s ninth president has come to typify—even dominate—the institution of the presidency.

While he is now putting forward the promise of “making a qualitative leap,” Mr Museveni’s 39-year-long reign in power for the most part planted its roots in the guarantee of peace and stability. And, perhaps, continues to do so. Yet, with Ugandans who lived through the civil strife in the 1980s numbering just under eight million, and the ones unfortunate to bear witness to the more turbulent 1970s even less, the messaging has changed.

One electoral cycle before Robert Kyagulanyi’s formidable standing in popular culture earned him rock star treatment on the campaign trail, Mr Museveni, perhaps unintentionally but not unsuccessfully, tapped into the youth vote. This was after his rap song—Do You Want Another Rap?—was received with much fanfare.

Still, at the time, the making of a president in a war-weary country was contingent on having a military background. In fact, the politician who kept Mr Museveni walking the floor nights was a retired colonel, whose medical expertise came in handy for Mr Museveni and his fellow guerrillas during the Bush War in the 1980s.

Sledgehammer impact

The 2016 presidential poll would go on to be the fourth and, thus far, last time Dr Kizza Besigye came up against Mr Museveni on the ballot. This was 15 years after, armed with a hammer on the campaign trail, and likening Mr Museveni to a cotter pin that needed to be forcefully dislodged, Dr Besigye added a degree of flex to Opposition politics in Uganda.

Previously, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, a gentleman with a reserved manner that many mistook for weakness, offered options, but rarely in ways that embodied the forceful personality that was deemed essential. And maybe still is.

Mr Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, a former army commander, who will both be on the presidential ballot in 2026, have previously shown that they can be explosively and uncompromisingly explicit in the face of Mr Museveni’s regime longevity.

Critics say they both handled the transition question in a frighteningly candid, if not convincing, way after getting their nomination certificates this week.

“Ugandans, retire Gen Museveni this time, in a peaceful way because he cannot take this country any further beyond where we are now. Every moment he stays in office, the country is going to get deeper and deeper into problems,” Gen Muntu said after his nomination on Wednesday.

The general tenor of Bobi Wine’s post-nomination speech was no different. He said: “We know you [Museveni] don’t like listening to young people, but listen to your Bush War comrade, Gen Kahinda Otafiire. Uganda was here before you, and it will be here long after you’re gone. So, please don’t burn it down on your way out. The safest guarantee for what you and a small group of family members you surround yourself with is to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition of power.”

Yet if being an Opposition leader is predicated on speaking out forcefully against what underpins Mr Museveni’s survivability, the subject of the criticism has been intentional about radiating grandfatherly care. On Tuesday, after his nomination, Uganda’s ninth president quickly moved to show that he has the best interests of his “grandchildren” or bazukulu at heart.

“I would also like to revisit an idea I proposed many years ago: university graduates who have been unemployed for two years after graduation should have access to funding. We are going to create a fund specifically for these graduates,” the octogenarian offered.

Money, money, money!

Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the presidential flag-bearer of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, has since claimed this is a poor copy of the original. The aforesaid promise was, apparently, first articulated in the FDC party’s manifesto, which was launched a couple of months ago. This is in tandem with the Opposition party’s grand plan to “put money in the pockets of Ugandans.” Itself a phrase first coined by one-time presidential candidate, Mr Joseph Kabuleta.

The question of originality notwithstanding, money issues look primed to be a thorny but critical reference point.

A forensic accountant’s eye for even a minute detail — Mr Mafabi—will give critical attention to the fact that Shs10 trillion is annually lost to corruption on Mr Museveni’s watch.

“This money can do a lot for us as a nation,” Mr Mafabi, who has always been a leading light in Parliament accountability committees, said on Wednesday. “We need to put money in the pockets of all Ugandans.”

That, however, is one way of seeing how money can end up in the pockets of Ugandans. The courts of law have previously established how wealth can have a depth and weight that is unrivalled during an electoral cycle. It can even tip the scales in the making of the president, with a verdict by the country’s apex court in 2006 admitting as much.

It stated thus, following a petition filed by Dr Besigye: “The principle of free and fair elections was compromised by bribery and intimidation or violence in some areas of the country.”

Mr Timothy Chemonges, the executive director of the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), tolD Monitor thus: “The current political system often favours those with money, power, and patronage. But that doesn’t mean principled leaders are irrelevant.

Even if they don’t win, they can shift the debate, awaken citizens, and lay the foundation for a new kind of politics. Change in Uganda will not come in one election, but through a steady reshaping of our political culture.”

Opinions are mixed as to whether presidential candidates with ideal qualities stand a realistic chance in Uganda’s current political climate.

Some observers argue that entrenched political structures, access to resources, and electoral processes make it difficult for fresh, credible candidates to rise. Others believe that shifting voter demographics—especially the youth majority—may open space for new forms of leadership if candidates can inspire trust and mobilise effectively.

“Change may not happen overnight,” Ms Brenda Aguti, a governance analyst, said, “but the fact that Ugandans are increasingly debating the qualities of leadership rather than just promises is itself a sign of political maturity.”

Magnetism

Charisma, which Mr Museveni does not appear to be short on, is always worth its weight in gold during presidential polls in Uganda. Reflecting on lessons from the past, Mr Chemonges noted that while many leaders possessed charisma and strong personalities, they often fell short in building lasting institutions and planning for succession.

“Stability and resilience came, yes, but accountability and inclusivity were missing. The lesson is simple: promises and personality alone are not enough. What lasts is the strength of institutions and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

When Ugandans elect their president next year, they will have the option of casting their lot with fresh faces. Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man’s Party, Frank Bulira Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP), and Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party will have a crack at the presidency for the first time. Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, said his view on the rise of first-time presidential aspirants in the forthcoming general election reflects mixed fronts.

“First, many Ugandans desire change, and this explains the growing number of fresh individuals coming up to challenge the incumbent ruling NRM while promising new perspectives of leadership,” he said. Dr Kakuba noted that the new contenders suggest a growing dissatisfaction with the government in power.

“It could be argued that their emergence is a clear sign that Ugandans are clamouring for a transition in leadership after the country being under the same leadership for decades. New presidential aspirants are demonstrating that it is long overdue for Uganda to have a peaceful government transition,” he added.

He pointed out that nearly all those challenging the incumbent are emphasising the need for change.

For example, the National Unity Platform (NUP) is focusing on the so-called “protest vote” to end the decades of NRM dominance, which it accuses of being oppressive.

Dr Kakuba said the emerging political candidates may influence voters by urging them to support the struggle for a shift in Uganda’s leadership.

“Credibly significant is that candidates like Bobi Wine and Mugisha Muntu could galvanise support for change if they united and worked together to oust the incumbent NRM government, which has demonstrated a strong grip on power, exploiting its access to State resources to sway voters,” he observed.

Hens not crowing

After having a female candidate on the ballot in all presidential polls held between 2006 and 2021, Ugandans will only have male options in 2026. An all-boys’ club, some would say. Statistics from the previous polls, however, strongly suggest that, to recast Prof Sylvia Tamale’s phrase, hens are not about to crow.

In 2006, Miria Obote brought up the rear with 57,071 votes or a 0.82 percent share of the vote. Beti Kamya could only manage a 0.66 percent share of the vote (57,782 votes) while placing fifth out of eight candidates during the 2011. Running as an Independent in 2016, Faith Kyalya convinced a paltry 42,833 (0.43 percent) Ugandans to support her presidential bid en route to finishing sixth out of eight candidates.

Nancy Kalembe also wore the hat of an Independent as she polled 38,772 votes (0.37 percent) in the 2021 presidential poll. If the figures are suggestive of anything, it is that Uganda is not ready for a female president. For now, at least.