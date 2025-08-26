The people driving Kadaga, Among campaigns

Incumbent Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga will compete to become the second female National Vice Chairperson of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling NRM party.

The two failed to cede ground for the other in three successive meetings of both the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and National Executive Council (NEC) convened on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday last week at State House, Entebbe.

Mr Museveni, alongside other CEC members, met the two rivals during the Thursday and Friday CEC meetings, but failed to persuade any of them to step down for the other.

This stalemate was then left to the National Executive Council (NEC) to sort out and present the preferred candidate to the National Conference of delegates that sits at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on Thursday. The two will now be subjected to a direct vote by the delegates of the National Conference on Thursday. We look at some of each of the candidate’s aides who have traversed the country to garner support for the two competitors.

Ms Among’s blue-eyed boys

Two Members of Parliament appointed by Ms Among to spearhead her nationwide campaigns have, for two months now, been rallying the delegates to endorse Ms Among.

Monitor has established that MPs Herbert Edmund Ariko of Soroti City East, and Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa from Sheema Municipality are leading the campaign.

Mr Ariko, in an interview, said Ms Among has managed to win many hearts because of her personality and record in both the party and in the country.

“She has built a strong profile in the party and is known for her good mobilisation skills within the NRM and also attracting new members from the Opposition, some of whom have even participated in NRM primaries,” Mr Ariko said.

He said Ms Among has neutralised Opposition in Parliament and has been able to pass most government businesses and legislation without any major controversy. The two MPs have been traversing the country and liaising with other leaders at the district level to talk to the delegates.

“We got high-profile people in the party who have been going around to explain to delegates how Ms Among has contributed to the NRM and what she intends to bring to the table,” Mr Ariko said.

He said their team has also ensured Ms Among remains visible in both print and social media. Mr Ariko said at least one or two leaders have been deployed to all 21 NRM sub-regions and at the district level to secure victory for Ms Among.

Ms Kadaga’s iron lady

Ms Kadaga, who has held the position of 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) for the last 20 years, is fighting to beat off a stiff competition from Ms Among.

Various calls to Ms Kadaga’s team went unanswered, with reports later indicating that the group had been ordered to step back to avoid any clash or misconception in the public. Ms Kadaga was reportedly expected to address a press conference yesterday, but this did not happen for reasons that were not provided by her team.

Nevertheless, the one lady who has been on hand for the former Speaker is Ms Persis Namunganza, the State minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

She surprised the country in December last year, when she declared her support for Ms Kadaga. Ms Namuganza had challenged Ms Kadaga for the same position five years ago.

Ms Namunganza said her decision to step back and support Ms Kadaga, which came shortly after Ms Among announced her intention, was to show unity of purpose and avert division, which had cost the NRM in Busoga in the 2021 election.

“For now, I’m not coming back to contest since Ms Kadaga has declared her candidature. I believe she is a senior member of the party who can serve better. I am calling upon all delegates, especially those from Busoga, to support Ms Kadaga,” she said.

The Bukono County MP added, “We should not divide ourselves again. The delegates should not be allowed to vote for new people coming to stand against Ms Kadaga in our party polls. In any case, it will be Ms Kadaga to announce who will replace her in this position if she is tired of serving.”

Since then, Ms Namuganza has been seen on different radio stations, especially in the Busoga Sub-region, and at functions, campaigning for Ms Kadaga.