The pros and cons of voting by lining

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party held primary elections yesterday across 72,000 villages in 519 constituencies, with voters lining up behind candidates or their portraits. The party introduced the voting by lining-up method in mid-2020 during a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) held at State House, Entebbe. The idea was strongly backed by the party’s chairman, President Museveni, who argued that the lining up system would address many of the electoral challenges.

This decision came after the messy November 2015 party primaries where some polling stations did not receive ballot papers on time, candidates' names were missing from the ballots, and other logistical issues occurred. President Museveni, who is running unopposed for both the chairmanship of the party and the party's presidential flag bearer, supported the method, stating it would ensure transparency and credibility in the processes.

Ms Rosemary Namayanja, the party’s deputy secretary-general, defended the method as being more financially viable for the party, adding that it was agreed upon by the National Delegates Conference. She added, “It is straightforward. There is no ballot stuffing. People line up, the numbers are counted, and they are recorded.”

The party collected close to Shs7 billion in nomination fees, part of which has been used to organise the election, while a portion was reserved to support the candidates in the general elections. Voting by lining up was legalised in the Local Government Amendment Bill in 2014. In 2018, Ugandans elected Local Council I & II leaders using this method after more than 18 years without elections due to a lack of budget. Yesterday, despite an earlier announcement of voting commencing at 10am, preceded by a two-hour verification window for voter details, many polling stations appeared deserted at the designated start time. In several locations, only the party's electoral commission officials were present, with no significant sign of voter enthusiasm or crowds.

A 2018 research study by the Economic Development and Institutions (EDI) on the 2018 lining up to vote found that some voters are influenced by what they see, their friends' choices, and fear of repercussions if their choice didn’t win. “Public pressure and security in choosing a candidate that aligns with a common demographic is likely present given that line switching occurred during the election process and that voters shared that they had concerns about candidates knowing who they voted for,” the study noted. In voting by lining up, researchers said voters waited to see who others voted for. Line switching occurred, and voters often called out to other voters to join them. “40 percent of these instances were primarily women. After the election, voters told surveyors that they switched to new lines to avoid punishment from the newly elected candidate,” the study indicated.

The researchers also found that the majority of Ugandans prefer the secret ballot. “While 92 percent of voters said they were free to vote for their preferred candidate, 60 percent still said they preferred the secret ballot method, and 10 percent said their choices were affected by other voters.” Despite the introduction of this method to prevent electoral malpractices, there were several incidents of disruption in places like Lwemiyaga, Bardege Layibi, and elsewhere. Generally, there were few reported cases of violence, and rarely were candidates seen campaigning on polling day. However, the NRM primaries have a track record of turning violent in some areas. In the lead-up to yesterday’s polls, there were pockets of violence across several constituencies that resulted in death and destruction of property.

The costs involved in a secret ballot exercise, such as printing ballot papers, are beyond the party’s capabilities. When comparing the NRM to the Electoral Commission, we have more polling stations. Each village serves as a polling station,– Ms Rosemary Namayanja.



