The turbulent history of Uganda's elections

The year is 1958. Uganda as known today, had come into being 64 years earlier when British colonialists declared a protectorate starting with the province of Buganda.

As calls for self-rule grew louder and stronger, the colonial administration moved to organise elections for local representatives in the Colonial Legislative Council (LEGCO), the equivalent of today's parliament. This was after the enactment of the Legislative Council (Elections) Ordinance, No. 20 of 1957 on October 16, 1957. As a result, Uganda held its first election, albeit indirect.

Until 1945, there had been no African representatives on LEGCO, while the first three; Ernest Kawalya Kaggwa, representing Buganda, Yekonia Zirabamuzaale representing Busoga, and Petero Nyangabya representing Bunyoro, were only appointed.

By 1958, LEGCO had 30 representatives, comprising six Asians, six Europeans, and 18 Africans, indirectly elected. Buganda had five; Ankole and Busoga two, and the other districts like Teso, Kigezi, West Nile, and Bukedi had one each.

Records of a UK Parliamentary sitting of 23 May 1958 show that the indirect elections took place in select districts.

Uganda Patriotic Movement party presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni (right) campaigns during the 1980 elections

"Elsewhere in the Protectorate, with the exception of Karamoja and the districts of Bugisu and Ankole, which have decided not to participate in the next elections at all, the registration of voters has been completed, and more than three-quarters of the people who were on a rough estimate considered to be qualified to vote have registered," Mr. John Profumo, the undersecretary of state for the colonies told the House of Commons.

At the time, the winds of change for self-governance were sweeping across Africa. The Ugandan representatives on LEGCO were agitating for more representation, political party activities were taking shape, while Buganda Kingdom was also advocating for self-rule.

British Labour MP for East Flintshire, Eirene White had argued in the House of Commons for an increase in the number of African representatives, for inadequately represented districts. "In Uganda particularly, where there is in certain quarters a good deal of suspicion of the Legislative Council as well as ignorance of what its true function is, I think that the more people, within reason, who have experience of it and participate in it the better," she argued.

In March 1961, the colonial administration held the first direct Parliamentary elections that saw the LEGCO turned into an African majority. The Democratic Party (DP), established in 1954 won the majority seats at 43 to form the first-ever internal self-government, headed by the Chief Minister, Benedict Kiwanuka.

The Uganda People's Congress, formed a year earlier won 37 seats. Buganda Kingdom, on the other hand, boycotted the direct elections and insisted on its demand to have its representatives elected by the Lukiiko.

The elected representatives to LEGCO traveled to London for the September to October 1961 Lancaster House Conference that negotiated and charted the terms of Uganda's independence while the Queen of England remained the Head of State. She was represented on the ground by Sir Walter Coutts as Governor General.

From 1962 polls to 18 year hiatus

Following earlier concerns by Buganda, the colonial administration in April 1962 held the second national assembly elections. DP won 24 seats, while UPC won 37. UPC then formed an alliance with the Kabaka Yekka Party, or KY, whose 21 representatives boosted its majority, enabling UPC's Milton Obote to become Uganda's first Prime Minister at independence.

Other parties that participated in the election include the Uganda National Congress, the Uganda National Union, and the Bataka Party.

A year later, an amendment to the Constitution introduced a ceremonial president to replace the Governor General . Consequently, Sir Edward Mutesa II, the King of Buganda, was elected by parliamentary vote as ceremonial President of Uganda sealing the UPC/KY alliance. William Wilberforce Nadiope III, the king of Busoga chiefs, was elected Vice President. The move was also to placate Buganda nationalists from their cessation agenda.

Milton Obote swears in as Uganda’s president in 1980

Although the 1962 Constitution required parliamentary elections every five years, these plans were derailed by the ensuing President Mutesa-Prime Minister Obote fallout that culminated in the 1966 political crisis. The independence constitution was abrogated and replaced by a pigeon hall constitution passed without debate by Parliament, and propelled Obote as President/Prime Minister.

In September 1967, the Republic constitution was promulgated abolishing all kingdoms and Uganda declared a republic until 1971 when he was overthrown by the army commander, Gen Idi Amin Dada.

However, in 1964, the newly independent government organised Uganda's first-ever referendum, in line with the 1962 Constitution, to resolve the status of Buyaga and Bugangaizi counties, which had been transferred from Bunyoro to Buganda in the 1890s by the colonial administration. Voters in the two counties overwhelmingly chose to return to the Bunyoro Kingdom.

President Amin ruled by military decree until 1979 characterised by no elections despite having pledged a return to civilian rule in five years. Turbulence, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the isolation of Uganda internationally.

Amin was removed by the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) formed by Ugandan exiles backed by the Tanzanian government.

From 1980 polls to rebel war

The December 10, 1980, elections that pitted UPC's Milton Obote against DP's Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere, Conservative Party's Mayanja Nkangi, and Uganda Patriotic Movement's Yoweri Museveni, the first polls in 18 years, were a watershed moment in Uganda's history.

According to a report into the Elections by the Commonwealth Observers Secretariat, Ugandans were determined to turn the page. "We have been impressed by the political awareness of the people of Uganda. Transcending all their differences has been an overriding concern that this election should mark a turning point in Uganda's history, ushering in peace, stability, and economic progress," the observers noted.

About 4 million voters turned up to cast their ballot out of the estimated population of 13 million.

Former Chief Minister Benedicto Kiwanuka

According to Mr. Christopher Lwanga, the head of Ideology, Research, and Documentation at the UPC, a close associate of Obote, their candidate ran a campaign focused on a wider range of issues including pan-Africanism, decolonisation, and a mixed economy model. "Nationalism was reflected in most of the policies that were broadened in five-year development plans, for example, to fight poverty, ignorance, and disease, build schools across the country, cash crop, and food production," he said.

Museveni, with the co-founders of UPM including Ruhakana Rugunda, Eriya Kategaya, Jeremiah Opira, and Fr. Chris Okoth, were faced with strong opposition on the ground by two pre-independence parties; DP and UPC. Only one party leader, Museveni of UPM, also contested in a parliamentary constituency, Ankole North.

The elections were organised by the Military Commission, one of the organs of the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF), which ousted Amin.

The election observers' report noted that many aspirants were denied nominations due to lack of educational and language certificates, while other parties reported that their candidates were detained or forcibly stopped from presenting themselves.

In Kasese, the observers reported that three candidates of the DP were "peremptorily" disqualified on illegal grounds, since allegations of late submission by the EC were disapproved.

Mr. Mugolo Kapirir was a student at Jinja Secondary School and a DP supporter. He remembers intimidation by UPC supporters but underscores an unwavering commitment of Ugandans to the causes they stood for after long spells of war, a shattered economy, many wanted a return of peace and stability. As is the case today, the young people were a point of interest for the different candidates. "Obote was coming, [to our school] but we bought DP t-shirts, DP flags, DP badges, and they gave all the students. The majority of the students were supporting DP. The assembly, the school was highly militarised. With the Tanzanian defensive forces. They were all over the school. When Obote stood up to speak, we all ran away and left him there. When we reached the gate of the school, we found a tank which was refusing us to get out," he narrated.

When protests broke out in the districts later, many bullets were fired and several arrested. "We demonstrated up to Jinja town hall. Obote was sleeping in that direction so, they thought we were going where he was staying. And, they fired at us live bullets… The day after, many of us were arrested. It was not good. In fact, there was somebody called Kawagu, who nearly died in prison because of supporting DP," Mr. Kapirir said.

At the closure of polling, the chairman of the ruling Military Council, Paulo Muwanga Paulo, took over control of the Electoral Commission and declared he was the only one to announce the final election results.

UPC was declared the winner of the elections-. Of the 126 parliamentary seats, UPC had won the majority parliamentary seats (74), DP came second with 51, and Museveni's UPM had one seat, won by Crispus Kiyonga in Kasese. Museveni himself had lost the Maraca North Constituency to then DP's Sam Kuteesa.

This declaration, extended for a day after counting officers were allowed to spend the night with the ballot boxes exacerbated the disgruntlement. "On December 11, officials were instructed to sleep overnight with their ballot boxes even where polling was complete and without being offered adequate security," the observers noted

. President Obote was sworn in on December 17, 1980.

Former president Idi Amin

The unraveling

Mr. Mugolo says that the DP candidate, Ssemogerere, got more votes from the population, but Muwanga used the British parliamentary system, where the party which has more MPs is the one which gets the presidency. "But also, it is the same as what is happening now. You call it gerrymandering. Because what Obote did, where he found that there was high support for UPC, he put there more constituencies. Where there was a lot of support for DP, they put fewer constituencies." Observers, however, declared the outcome as "valid" despite the irregularities. They commended the process as largely free where the military was confined to the barracks, and political parties suffered limited interference. "Intimidation or coercion has not been a significant factor in this election and outside West Nile, no party has experienced undue difficulty in being able to campaign freely. There has been violence but overall at a much lower level than we would have expected in the circumstances of an anxious population and an abundance of arms," the Commonwealth group said.

UPM's Museveni rejected the results of the elections and laid bare plans to launch a war to challenge Obote's government. As Museveni's guerrillas gained ground, so was the government in power weakening amid economic turmoil and disillusionment among the population.

President Obote was toppled by July 27, 1985, by Bazilio Olara-Okello and General Tito Okello, who established a military government headed by Tito Okello.

The Okellos' government lasted only six months. On January 26, 1986, the National Resistance Army (NRA), led by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, overthrew the Tito Okello government.

During his swearing-in on the steps of parliament, President Museveni laid out the 10-Point Programme, the policy diagnosis for the broken country, which included Restoration of Democracy: Restoration of the security of all persons in Uganda and their properties; Consolidation of national unity and elimination of all sectarianism; Defense and Consolidation of National Independence: Laying a basis for building a self-sustaining national economy; Restoration of the war-ravaged areas; Elimination of all forms of corruption in public life; Settling the peasants that have been rendered landless; Encouraging cooperation with other African countries: and Use of state and private sectors as well as cooperatives in the development process.

In the next part of this series, we explore the 10 years of no elections under Museveni, and the first election under the 1995 Constitution.