Three Among rivals for MP position sued

Three women who have expressed interest in running against Parliament Speaker Anita Among for the Bukedea District Woman MP seat have been sued in a bid to stop their participation.

Hellen Odeke Akol, Susan Norma Otai, and Marion Mercy Alupo, have been sued by Ms Zipporah Akol before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Ms Akol, who claims to be a registered voter at CD Church Polling Station, Tukum Parish, Kolir Sub-county, Bukedea District, contends that the three aspirants don’t originate from the voting area and have since been deleted from the Electoral Commission (EC) register.

Ms Akol has also sued the EC, contending that “In May 2025, the 4th respondent (EC), in accordance with its statutory obligation, issued a notice in the gazette, appointing a 21-day period during which it displayed copies of the voter’s roll for each parish or ward for public inspection in all parishes and wards across the country, including those in Bukedea,” Ms Akol avers.

She adds: “During the ten days specified by law for complaints or objections regarding the names recommended to the Tribunal for inclusion or deletion from the voters’ roll, objections were raised to the returning officer through the chairperson of the Parish Council of Malera about the registration of the 1st respondent (Ms Odeke), who neither originated from nor resided in Malera Parish, a requirement for her registration as a voter in Malera, as stipulated by law.”

The petitioner adds that a tribunal was established in accordance with the law, which found merit in the complaint and decided that Ms Odeke’s name be deleted from the National Voters Register, which is in the custody of the EC.

The second respondent, Ms Otai from FDC, is also accused of not originating nor residing in Kopeta Parish. Similarly, the court documents aver that third respondent, Ms Alupo, who subscribes to the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, is neither from nor a resident of Kotolut Parish.

“The applicant (Ms Akol) has inquired about the status of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respondents from the 4th respondent, and the 4th respondent has never given any status of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respondents or any contrary status apart from those in which the names of the 1st to 3rd respondents were deleted by the tribunals,” the court documents state in part.

The applicant, Ms Akol, contends that the EC has already issued a road map for the electoral process, with the nomination of parliamentary candidates expected soon, and that there is a need for the court to stop their participation.

“The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respondents are already soliciting support in Bukedea District in order to participate in the elections and be nominated as Woman MP for Bukedea when they are not registered voters according to the decision of parish tribunals,” Ms Akol says.

The aggrieved petitioner wants the court to declare that the three women are not registered voters, hence they can’t stand for the position of MP.

She also wants the court to order the EC not to nominate the trio to contest for the position of Bukedea District Woman MP, which is currently occupied by Ms Among, who is seeking re-election.

The accused react

But Ms Alupo insists she is a registered voter and has every right to contest for the position of Bukedea District Woman MP.

“I have all the evidence to prove that I am a registered voter of Bukedea, and I will be in court come Monday,” Ms Alupo said. Likewise, Ms Odeke branded the court action as “machinations”

“In the last 2021 elections, it was done to me, and it is being replayed again in the 2026 elections. I wonder where honesty is in all this,” she said. Ms Otai said the EC should explain how her name was deleted from the register.

EC responds

Mr Paul Bukenya, the deputy EC spokesperson, said he is not aware of the matter. Ms Among was nominated in June as an unopposed NRM party flagbearer for the Bukedea District Woman MP seat, after the Dr Tanga-led Commission found out that her only challenger, Ms Hellen Odeke, did not meet the requirements. “The NRM Secretary General wrote to me that they had investigated and found out that Ms Odeke is not a resident of Malera village where she registered, but just bought a piece of land there, and on that point, we disqualified her,” Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM EC Chairperson, told reporters on June 16.

But Ms Odeke described the action as a minor issue that is aimed at frustrating her political bid, noting that she is a resident of the said place. Mr Chris Obore, the director of communications at Parliament, last evening said the lawsuit in question is for the people of Bukedea, especially the women who are unhappy with those trying to contest against the Speaker because none of them can be the Speaker of Parliament.

“While the law allows anyone to stand anywhere in Uganda, it’s also true that a person must be a bona fide resident of that area. The lawsuit is about the people of Bukedea who are unhappy with the enemies of the speaker,” Mr Obore said. He added: “In summary, the majority view in Bukedea is that the Speaker should be unopposed because none of those women may ever give Bukedea a Speaker. It’s the people of Bukedea who have seen the benefits of the Speaker and are angry with those interested in contesting against her.”

What the law says

Part III (4) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, 2005, on qualifications and disqualifications of MPs, provides that: (1) A person is qualified to be a Member of Parliament if that person—

(a) is a citizen of Uganda;

(b) is a registered voter; and

(c) has completed a minimum formal education of Advanced Level standard or its equivalent.

(2) A person is not qualified for

election as a Member of Parliament if that person— (a) is of unsound mind;

(b) is holding or acting in an office the functions of which involve a responsibility for or in connection with the conduct of an election;

(c) is a traditional or cultural leader as defined in clause (6) of article 246 of the Constitution; has been adjudged or otherwise declared bankrupt under any law in force in Uganda and has not been discharged; or

(e) is under a sentence of death

or a sentence of imprisonment exceeding nine months imposed by any competent court without the option of a fine;

(f) has, within the seven years immediately preceding the election, been convicted by a competent court of a crime involving dishonesty or moral turpitude; or

(g) has, within the seven years immediately preceding the election, been convicted by a competent court for contravention of any law relating to elections conducted by the Commission.