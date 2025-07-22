Three UPDF officers arrested during Buhweju NRM polls

Police in Greater Bushenyi say they arrested three UPDF soldiers and two civilians in connection to the violence that marred the ruling NRM party primaries last Thursday. The Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Apollo Tayebwa, told Monitor yesterday that the three soldiers and two civilians were detained and later released on bond.

He said they also “discovered two guns and three magazines were recovered, suggesting the presence of unauthorised armed activity” during the primaries.

Mr Tayebwa identified the suspects Lt Robert Ssebunya, 43, a UPDF engineer attached to the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs in Mbuya-Kampala; Godfrey Kyandiga, 41, a driver from Nsasa Village, Namugongo Ward, Kira Division in Wakiso District; Mwesigye John Baptist, 32, a resident of Kinoni Village in Nyakishana Sub-county; Rtd Lt Col Tumusiime James, 60, residing in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District; and Mugisha Savino, 48, a businessman from Nyarukumba Village in Buhweju District.

Buhweju West Constituency in Buhweju District is one of the many areas where NRM primaries were marred by chaos, violence, bribery of voters, among others.

The Buhweju West incumbent Ephraim Biraaro, who was trounced by John Bosco Kariisa, the former commissioner in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, has rejected the results as a result. Mr Biraaro told this newspaper yesterday that he plans to petition the NRM Electoral Commission to annul the results.

He also alleged that the UPDF soldiers and civilians arrested by police were in the area to destabilise the election process. Mr Biraaro alleged that, a few days to polling day, armed men visited people’s homes at night, dishing out money and issuing stern instructions including telling voters not to show up on Thursday if they planned to do otherwise.

He said the climax of violence was on the eve of NRM primaries when his supporters and Mr Kariisa’s clashed at Kanunka, Training Centre, Buhweju District.

Several people were injured in the ensuing scuffle. “Because of that intimidation we totally reject the results,” Mr Biraaro said. Mr Kariisa was not readily available for comment as he did not pick our repeated phone calls. It also remained unclear on whose directives the UPDF soldiers and civilians who were arrested were working on.

Police said investigations into the matter are ongoing. Mr Biraaro claims that the party register used was altered from what was used in May party structures and that many names were removed, which he referred to as an invisible hand.

“The suspect is the NRM Electoral Commission in collaboration with ground election officials who fitted in names of those whom they felt were favourable for their vote,” he said.

Museveni messsage

On Sunday, President Museveni condemned the several incidents of electoral malpractices during the just concluded party primaries, where he is also the chairman. He cited incited incidents of altering results, tampering with registers, using violence, and bribing voters.

“These are politically and ideologically wrong and must be condemned by all lovers of the NRM and Uganda. The purpose of electing leaders is to solve solvable problems for the people,” the President said in his statement on X handle.

Mr Museveni vowed to prosecute those responsible for electoral malpractices. “If you altered the results, we are coming for you. It is not only the registrar who knows the results village by village,” he cautioned, emphasising that the voting process was transparent and that each village knows who and how many voted for each candidate.

He added: “The issue of the register needs more scrutiny. It is true that we all edited the NRM village registers on the 6th of May, 2025…. However, it is also true that I heard of some bloated villages later. We shall get to the bottom of it,” he said.

The President also urged NRM supporters not to be provoked by the challenges encountered during the primaries, assuring them that the party would get culprits. By press time, the NRM Electoral Commission had received 97 petitions from different districts challenging the results from the party primaries.