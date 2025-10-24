Tight security as EC concludes parliamentary nominations

Security was heightened in Kampala on October 23as the Electoral Commission (EC) concluded the two-day nomination process for parliamentary candidates, with more than 1,000 aspirants cleared to contest in the 2026 General Election.

The EC has set November 10 as the official date for the commencement of campaigns for both MPs and all local government elective positions. Campaigns end on January 12 ahead of the January 15 national polls.

At least six roadblocks were mounted on all routes leading to the EC’s Kampala regional offices in Kyambogo, with police officers inspecting every vehicle and searching pedestrian approaching the nomination venue. From Ntinda traffic lights towards Kyambogo Road, three major checkpoints were set up, and only vehicles with official EC stickers were granted access. Others were diverted to alternative routes, including Kiwatule Road.

Pedestrians using those routes were also subjected to screening before being allowed into the premises, with access limited to cleared aspirants, their escorts, observers, journalists, and EC officials. The officials said, the nomination exercise that started on Wednesday and ended on Thursday evening was conducted smoothly, with over 80 aspirants successfully nominated to contest for 10 parliamentary seats across Kampala’s five divisions: Makindye, Rubaga, Nakawa, Kawempe, and Central.

The constituencies include Makindye East, Makindye West, Rubaga South, Rubaga North, Nakawa East, Nakawa West, Kawempe South, Kawempe North, Kampala Central, and the Kampala Woman MP seat.

Candidates in focus

Among the notable candidates nominated in Kampala was Ms Faridah Nambi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for Kawempe North Division.

Ms Nambi, who will face incumbent MP Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, pledged to prioritise improving healthcare and education in Kawempe, saying the area has no seed secondary school or a functional health centre. Mr Nalukoola cautioned security agencies against intimidating Opposition candidates, saying participation in politics is a constitutional right for every Ugandan.

Makindye battles heat up

In Makindye West, the race has intensified after NUP denied a party ticket to incumbent MP Allan Ssewanyana, opting for Ms Zahara Luyirika, the former speaker of Kampala City. Ms Luyirika said her leadership experience would help her champion human rights and proper representation for all constituents, especially women and youth. Mr Ssewanyana, now running as an independent, said he was seeking a second term to provide “genuine representation,” adding that his time in prison had strengthened his resolve to serve his community.

Former NUP Institutions head Mr David Musiri, who joined the Democratic Front after being denied the NUP ticket, was also nominated. Mr Musiri said he would introduce a progressive tax Bill to ease the burden on small businesses and push for the long-awaited Copyright Bill and Minimum Wage legislation.

Nakawa contests attract attention

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, was also nominated to contest again for the Nakawa West seat. Speaking after his nomination, Mr Ssenyonyi said his work as MP goes beyond legislation and oversight since he often steps in to address community challenges. The former Nakawa Division Deputy RCC, Mr Anderson Burora, was also cleared to challenge Mr Ssenyonyi.

In Nakawa East, NUP Deputy Spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro was nominated in absentia. His nomination was presented by incumbent MP, Mr Ronald Balimwezo, who is contesting for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat. Former Attorney General Fredrick Ruhindi, who served in the NRM government between 2006 and 2016, was also nominated for the same seat. Mr Ruhindi said he was determined to restore Nakawa East’s “lost glory” by improving public services and tackling poverty.

For the Kampala Woman MP race, Ms Shamimu Nanfuna, who was denied the NRM ticket, was nominated as an independent candidate.

She said her goal is to promote a capital city of equal opportunities for youth, women, and traders, pledging to lobby for interest-free loans and decent workspaces.

Journalist joins the race

Entertainment TV personality Miles Rwamiti was also nominated to challenge Mr Joel Ssenyonyi in Nakawa West on the Common Man’s Party (CMP) ticket.

Mr Rwamiti, who previously ran for the Hoima East seat, was escorted by CMP leader Mubarak Munyagwa, who expressed confidence that Mr Rwamiti could unseat Mr Ssenyonyi. “Historically, leaders of Opposition rarely retain their seats,” Mr Munyagwa said, citing past examples. Mr Rwamiti said he was confident of victory because he has lived and worked in Nakawa for years and understands its challenges. CMP officials revealed that the party has fielded 25 candidates in Kamuli District alone and eight in Kampala, positioning itself as a new voice for the “common man.”

Former Rubaga South MP John Ken Lukyamuzi during his nomination on October 23,2025. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Rubaga candidates

In the Rubaga Division, candidates have intensified their campaigns with promises of inclusive growth and community development. In Rubaga North, former MP Singh Katongole expressed concern about alleged stagnation in infrastructure, health, and education during his absence from leadership. In Rubaga South, the NRM candidate, Mr Musa Mbaziira, pledged to empower households and small businesses by lobbying for programmes that “put money in people’s pockets.”

Addressing supporters at Busega roundabout, Mr Mbaziira said he has already been paying school fees for over 3,000 children, constructing a low-cost hospital in Kitebi, and supporting women through his Grameen organisation.

“I have been serving you even before joining Parliament. Trust me with your votes, and we shall share the benefits of my leadership,” Mr Mbaziira said, urging voters to reject politicians who make empty promises. The incumbent MP for Rubaga South, Mr Abubaker Kawalya of the NUP, expressed optimism about retaining his seat, citing achievements made in his first term.

Focus on Wakiso

As nominations concluded in Wakiso District, aspirants shared a common message: it is time to revitalise the district and address its long-standing challenges.

Despite being Uganda’s most populous district and part of the Kampala Metropolitan Area, Wakiso residents feel neglected by policymakers. Aspirants have pledged to push for city status and equitable development.

Mr Mathias Walukaga, aspiring MP for Busiro East, said, “Wakiso deserves better. We will work tirelessly to ensure our district gets the attention it deserves.”

The incumbent Kyadondo East MP, Mr Nkunnyinji Muwada, vowed to prioritise infrastructure, healthcare, and compensation for victims of the Kitezi landfill disaster. The NRM candidate, Mr Moses Mayanja, vying for Busiro North, said he will focus on monitoring the implementation of the NRM manifesto, improving healthcare, and ensuring staff housing in all government health facilities.

In Busiro South, Mr Galabuzi Mpologoma promised to tackle teenage pregnancies and HIV/Aids, especially in island areas, while Ms Lillian Lovinsa Ndagire of the Democratic Party pledged to empower LC1 chairpersons to address rampant land disputes. By the close of nominations, over 80 candidates had been cleared to contest for parliamentary seats across Wakiso’s seven constituencies: Nansana Municipality, Entebbe Municipality, Makindye Ssabagabo, Busiro East, Kyadondo East, Busiro North, and Busiro South.

Wakiso District Presiding Officer Tolbert Musinguzi cautioned candidates against early campaigns, warning that any violations of the electoral roadmap would attract legal action.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Busein Samilu,Tony Mushoborozi, Shabibah Nakirijja, Vicent Lusambya, & David Walugembe.



