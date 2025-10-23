Tight security keeps chaos at bay on first day of MP nominations

Security was tightened across Uganda as the Electoral Commission (EC) conducted nominations for Members of Parliament from all political parties, ahead of the General Election scheduled for January 15, 2026. Supporters thronged gazetted nomination venues to accompany their preferred candidates seeking to represent their constituencies.

The large crowds prompted security agencies to implement strict measures, including roadblocks on several streets leading to the nomination centres.

In Kampala, candidates accessed the EC offices in Ntinda via the Kyambogo traffic lights, while restricted parking and cut-off points were set up beyond the junction to ensure smooth vehicular flow. After completing nominations, candidates were escorted by police along Naalya Road to the Northern Bypass and were not permitted to enter the Central Business District (CBD).

Metal barriers were placed along key roads to create pedestrian lanes for candidates and supporters, while security officers monitored adjacent areas. Only nominated MPs, a limited number of attendants, and people with disabilities—who had obtained prior clearance—were allowed inside the nomination centres.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the joint security agencies managed all access points, controlled crowds, and maintained safe distances between aspirants, their supporters, and other stakeholders.

“The laws governing elections, public order, and traffic are fully enforced during this period. There is zero tolerance for unlawful acts, including violence, intimidation, or hate speech during the nomination process,” Mr Onyango said.

Candidates were advised against holding rallies in sensitive areas such as school playgrounds, markets, or along main roads, in order to avoid disrupting ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education exams, obstructing traffic, or endangering public safety.

Mr Onyango confirmed that the Kampala nomination exercise proceeded peacefully, with no major incidents reported. However, Mr Abubaker Kawalya, the Rubaga North MP, condemned what he described as continued police interference following his nomination. “Our convoy was blocked by police in Kawala, and some of our supporters were beaten for no reason. Every Ugandan has the right to support their leaders without fear,” Mr Kawalya said. The first day of nominations in Kabarole District and Fort Portal City also proceeded smoothly. Heavy security deployments at nomination centres ensured that candidates and their supporters adhered to the EC’s guidelines. In Fort Portal City, police were stationed along access roads and at the EC offices to maintain order.

Ms Marjorie Annet Kasiime, nominated as an independent candidate for the Fort Portal City Woman MP seat, commended the process, describing it as peaceful and well-organised. “There were no incidents involving my supporters, even after leaving the EC offices,” she said.

In Kabarole District, nominations were conducted at Busoro Sub-county headquarters, with police ensuring security throughout the day. District Returning Officer Rogers Kasoro confirmed that the exercise proceeded without incident, with all candidates and supporters observing the guidelines.

“The exercise was successful on day one. We hope day two will be equally smooth. All candidates complied with the regulations,” Mr Kasoro said.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, said officers were deployed proactively to ensure compliance with EC guidelines regarding processions and the number of attendants escorting candidates. “The security situation remained calm because candidates and supporters followed the rules. Our field deployment ensured preventive and proactive measures were in place to avert any violations,” he said. Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Katamba said advance planning contributed to a smooth nomination process.

“All candidates and supporters displayed maximum discipline on day one. We are confident the second day will also be peaceful,” Maj Katamba said.

Across the country, security agencies maintained close coordination to prevent disruptions. Roads leading to EC offices were strategically monitored, and parking restrictions were enforced to ease congestion. In Kampala, only candidates and a limited number of supporters were allowed to access the premises.

Police also advised candidates to avoid celebratory processions that could obstruct traffic or pose a threat to public safety. In addition, heavy deployment ensured that candidates did not hold rallies in sensitive areas such as schools, markets, or near roadways.





