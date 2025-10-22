Titanic battles in Sebei region

As parliamentary nominations kick off tomorrow, political tension is also mounting in Sebei Sub-region. The seats for Kapchorwa Municipality MP, Kapchorwa District Woman MP, and Tingey County MP have emerged as key battlegrounds.

In Kapchorwa Municipality, the race is expected to be tight. NRM flagbearer Martin Chemonges faces stiff competition from Independent candidate Patrick Kitiyo Solimo, who lost the party ticket in a re-election. Other contenders include Kalifan Chemutai (NUP) and Peter Poleman (Independent).

Campaign teams have intensified mobilisation efforts, with processions and door-to-door outreach. Police have warned against unlawful assemblies to maintain peace during the nomination period. In the Kapchorwa District Woman MP race, the incumbent, Ms Phyllis Chemutai, faces a strong challenge from the NRM’s Betty Cheptoyek Kaali, who won the party re-election primaries with 42.75 percent of the vote.

Other candidates include Harriet Simba (NUP).

Political analyst Fred Chemutai described the race as unpredictable, citing generational shifts and gender activism. In Tingey County, incumbent Fadil Twalla (NRM) is up against Kenneth Seiko Obama, who lost the party flag, along with Ashraf Chemonges (FDC) and Luke Cherop (Independent).

A re-election was ordered in the entire district by the NRM’s Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, during the party primaries, following reports of vote rigging and violence. The revised results saw Kaali, Chemonges, and Twalla declared flagbearers for their respective constituencies.

In Bukwo District, the Woman MP race is shaping up to be one of the region’s most competitive. Incumbent Evelyn Chemutai, who lost the NRM flag to Chelangat Evelyn, is running as an Independent alongside Dr Margaret Fabay. Analysts say the rise of independents is reshaping voter behaviour, with performance and community engagement now outweighing party loyalty.

Local voter Mary Achiro said: “We want leaders who understand our challenges. It’s not just about party politics, it’s about who can deliver.” Sebei is poised to have one of Uganda’s most closely watched electoral seasons.



