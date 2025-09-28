Transition talk leaves Mao in a tight corner





As President Museveni prepares to possibly extend his rulership of Uganda well past 40 years, Norbert Mao, the President General of the country’s oldest party—the Democratic Party—has labelled next year’s presidential poll a ritual. But not with the tenor that has come to define Opposition leaders in Uganda.

Mr Mao, who was effectively co-opted after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Museveni administration in 2022, courted more controversy by recently suggesting that talks of transition are happening behind closed doors, albeit with some groups being excluded.

Without telling exactly what the “transition” talks are all about, Mr Mao, who is also the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, claimed Uganda is divided into two political blocs.

The bloc that Mao said was characterised as poisonous and thus isn’t part of the “transition” talks includes Uganda’s largest Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP); the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF); and the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

“These are regime change fundamentalists. We call them the Agende [regime change] group. That group is poisonous. They have busagwa [venom]. And there is a need to remove poison from their politics because the poison in their politics means they can’t be trusted with power. Power isn’t for everyone. That’s why I said that transition will not be based on elections,” Minister Mao said.

Detention without trial

PFF, one of the parties Minister Mao says is doused in venom, looks set to head into next year’s polls with its patron, Dr Kizza Besigye, incarcerated.

Dr Besigye, who challenged Museveni’s hold on power through elections from 2001 to 2016, has spent over seven months and counting in jail on treason allegations.

PFF said it will not be fielding a candidate during next year’s presidential poll. The party, only months old, was expected to consider one of its members, Sam Mugumya, a Dr Besigye mentee, as a flag-bearer in the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary race.

Mr Mugumya was, however, recently abducted barely weeks after returning to Uganda following several years in exile. His whereabouts remain the subject of debate.

“I do satisfy and return that Sam Mugumya has not at any material time been in the custody of the respondents in this matter,” Lt Col Edgar Musaasizi, the director of Civil Affairs at the Ministry of Defence, said. NUP, the other Opposition party Minister Mao deems venomous, has also been grappling with abductions of its own as its principal, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, prepares to take part in a second straight presidential poll. Many of its members such as Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Doreen Kaija, Saudah Madaada, Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, among others, are incarcerated on account of what the State claims to be “unlawful military drilling.”

“Museveni’s stooge Norbert Mao famously said that when Museveni appoints you to his Cabinet, he drives you like a wheelbarrow! In his case, he has gone beyond being driven around like a wheelbarrow and turned himself into the despot’s loudest henchman,” Mr Kyagulanyi recently said, adding: “Forgetting the lessons of history, here he is making illegal, criminal pronouncements. Thankfully, he also reveals the others he is working with to undermine the democratic will of the people of Uganda, thereby putting them on record. They are feeding off the pain and blood of our people, but I know that as God lives, the People of Uganda will have the last laugh.”

Minister Mao finds himself cutting something of a forlorn figure, with even the newly-formed Democratic Front (DF) that he said is part of the coalition of the willing offering a few choice words. “… I want to assure him [Minister Mao] that, at the DF, we don't even think about him. So, he's well advised to concentrate on his very difficult marriage he's going through,” Mathias Mpuuga of the DF said.

A fraught history

The first bloc, which Mao said is or will be engaged in these talks, includes the ruling NRM party. In power since winning a guerrilla war in 1986, critics say the NRM’s track record, when it comes to fostering dialogue, is not exactly rosy. They point to talks with the Junta regime of Tito Okello Lutwa in the 1980s held in Nairobi, Kenya.

“It is difficult to tell to what extent the NRA was committed to these talks. It undoubtedly wanted peace to be achieved, but it was naturally suspicious of the actions of the two Okellos and especially so of Wilson Toko. The external mission of the NRA was probably keener to hold onto these talks than those who were fighting in the bush, and it is inconceivable that it was the latter who forced the abrogation of the peace agreement,” Uganda historian Phares Mutibwa writes in his book titled Uganda Since Independence: A Story unfulfilled Hope.

This is corroborated in Museveni’s memoirs titled Sowing the Mustard Seed, in which he admits that from the very start, he had no belief in the “peace talks” that were superintended by Daniel Arap Moi, then Kenya’s president.

“I told him [Paulo Muwanga] that NRM might look favourably at redeeming his past if he would co-operate in the expeditious removal of [Milton] Obote…,” Museveni revealed, adding: “He [Muwanga] told me that he was working closely with Tito and Bazilio Okello but I emphasised that because of their past behaviour, we could not accept a situation where their group played the principals role in shaping Uganda’s politics.”

In defence of his statements, Minister Mao said: “If speaking the truth makes one a stooge, then I am in very good historical company.” Yet history shows that when Museveni instituted what he termed as a broad-based government after he captured power, it collapsed after many came to the conclusion that it was never really broad-based as had been claimed. Among the political parties that were included in this so-called broad-based government was the DP, with its honchos such as Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere getting the Internal Affairs docket; John Ssebaana Kizito, got the Regional Cooperation ministry; and Joseph Mulenga got the Attorney General’s docket.

Dr Besigye, who at the time was part of the NRM, said its broad-based government was based on dishonesty. “This exercise was, however, never taken to its logical conclusion. It would appear that once the leaders of the political parties were given ‘good’ posts in the NRM government, their enthusiasm for the discussions waned, and the process eventually fizzled out,” Dr Besigye has previously said. Dr Besigye also said it had been agreed that NRM would serve for four years as an interim government before returning power to the people. Museveni, however, walked back on this promise.

“Some politicians in the NRM government, who came from other political parties set out to use their advantaged positions to, on the one hand, undermine the NRM, and, on the other, strengthen themselves in preparation for the post-NRM political period. Consequently, they fell out with the NRM leadership, and a number of them were arrested and charged with treason.

Historical NRM politicians who thought that they were not “appropriately” placed in government, blamed this on the large number of the ‘non-NRM’ people in high up places, and set out to campaign against the situation. They created a distinction between government leaders as ‘NRM’, and ‘broad-based.’ If you were referred to as “broad-based”, it was another way of saying that you were undeserving of your post, or that you were possibly an enemy agent (‘5th Columnist’),” Dr Besigye said.

Perhaps Besigye was alluding to Andrew Lutakome Kayiira, a former Uganda Freedom Movement/Army (UFM/A), a guerrilla leader who had merged his fighting forces with those of the NRA in April 1986, a few months after he was appointed as Energy minister in the so-called broad-based government.

The love affair didn’t last long because Kayiira was arrested on October 5, 1986, and jailed in Luzira together with 24 others on charges of treason.

Kayiira, who had links to the DP, was released on February 24, 1987, and a few weeks later, he met his death at the home of his friend Henry Gomba in Makindye Division, Kampala. Gunmen, still at large, sprayed the house with a hailstorm of bullets, killing him instantly.

Unclear

In their paper, titled ‘‘Investigating the Links Between Political Settlements and Inclusive Development in Uganda: Towards a Research Agenda,’’ Frederick Golooba-Mutebi and Sam Hickey say Uganda’s post-colonial history before the NRM emerged from the Luweero jungles involved ruling coalitions that were initially intended to be broad-based but which became increasingly characterised by ethnic, regional and religious exclusivity, with heavily militaristic tendencies in support of moves away from political disorder and towards a dominant leader form of political settlement.

“Part of this legacy was to ensure that the military would remain a key player within the ruling coalition. In ideational terms, the notion of Uganda as a coherent political entity and the idea that the State was a legitimate political force were both heavily damaged during this era…,” wrote Golooba-Mutebi and Hickey.

Minister Mao claims that the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), an entity associated with Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Museveni’s son, is part of the “majority” bloc in the negotiations.

To buttress Golooba-Mutebi and Hickey’s point on military presence in politics, PLU supporters have insisted that Muhoozi, who is the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), is the automatic successor of his father on account of having military experience.

Yet there are also doubts about Mao’s claims of transition talks actually happening since Museveni has previously denied such talks, saying people are supposed to cross from other parties into his NRM, where he would give them positions.

“That is our doctrine; to unite as many as possible so that those who are not with us are fewer. Maybe Mao is presenting it the way he is presenting it, but that is our own old way of uniting anybody who agrees to unite with us,” Museveni said in an interview with the Nairobi-based KTN television in 2022.