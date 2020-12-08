Tumukunde promises to rebuild Lango’s old schools

By Isaac Otwii More by this Author

Independent presidential candidate, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, has promised to rebuild traditional government schools in Lango Sub-region.

Gen Tumukunde said the traditional schools in the sub-region have lost their former glory after being abandoned by the current government.

“I have looked at your schools such as Lango College, Dr Obote College, St Catherine and Comboni College. Apart from a few private schools, it is quite appalling. What is there to adore after 35 years. What is new or what is about to be new?” Gen Tumukunde said.

He also said the roads in the area are in a bad state.

“I travelled on all roads and I have not seen as bad roads as I have seen in this area. The only tarmacked road is Lira – Soroti, but that is a commercial road. What is new that we should expect [from this government]?” he added.

Gen Tumukunde made the remarks yesterday while addressing journalists in Lira City as he wound up his campaign trail in Lango Sub-region.

He said much as the people of the sub-region have been voting for NRM, the ruling party leaders have not been able to bring development to the area.

“Those who come to you that they are Movement [NRM] candidates, including very decent people such as Jane Ruth Aceng, somebody that if I become the president I would still appoint as the minister for Health out of personal professional merit, but the other question is what do they carry along for our people here? That is a fundamental question,” Gen Tumukunde said.

“Hospitals are the same because we are now going to vote for someone who wants to make more five years; that will now be almost half a century. I want to advise the people of Lango that they should now vote for change,” he added.

The former Security minister, however, said the people of Lango Sub-region should not think the coming election is only about change.

“It is not just change for the sake of change. I can see people are ready for change but change should also be towards where you can get effective leadership for your country to be able to continue,” Gen Tumukunde said.

Gen Tumukunde, however, decried what he called poor coverage of his campaign by the media.

“I am not being properly covered. I am told some people think that I am not serious. If there was no rigging, I would show you that I have the capacity to move votes,” he told journalists.

