Uganda’s young voters have seen this movie before

By Amisha Mukasa

It was August 2023 when the Electoral Commission launched the 2026 election roadmap. I don’t even remember what season of life I was in then, but I remember the sinking feeling in my stomach. Here we go again. Another political circus. The 2020/21 elections had already knocked the innocence out of most of us. We didn’t need our parents’ stories about violence, arrests, or intimidation — we lived it. We were front and centre to the brutality, the online censoring, the fear of being anywhere near town when demonstrations erupted. That day in August, it all came rushing back, and I strapped in for the madness ahead.

The party primaries this year confirmed my anxieties. NRM nominations were drenched in violence and bribery. NUP ticket allocations felt more like backroom deals than the will of supporters. The season hadn’t even started properly, yet the script was already familiar. We’ve all heard it: Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world. Seventy-five percent under 30. It is in every census, every research paper, every international headline.

But what does it actually mean in practice? Across West Africa, young leaders are shaking up the status quo. Watching from here, you can’t help but sigh: Lord, I see what you’re doing for others. Imagine what it would mean for us — our participation, our sense of ownership in the democracy of this country — if only our leaders matched the energy of the majority they claim to serve. Even the opposition, which once carried what little fight we had, has lost steam.

Residents of Kampala line up to cast their votes during the 2021 General Election. PHOTO/ FILE

When parties like the Democratic Party (DP) and Democratic Front (DF) announced they were pulling out of the 2026 race, it didn’t shock anyone. Beneath their decisions lies the wider public mood: resignation. We see the clowns, we know the circus, but we still clap along as if we’re not part of the show. And yet, the youth remain divided. Some are still holding on to hope, some have walked away from politics entirely, and others are caught somewhere in the middle. I spoke to a few peers, and their reflections capture just how conflicted young Ugandans feel.

Enock, 26, Financial Management

“I am optimistic about the chance to take part in election processes that will impact the nation’s future, although I’m still on the fence about youth inclusion beyond elections. Compared to 2021, I think the Electoral Commission did a better job qualifying presidential candidates. NRM has shown a fair display of internal democratic processes. Other parties still have the opportunity to show the nation how exactly they select their candidates in line with party mandates.”

Christiana, 28, Human Resource

I’m not really keen on the current political events because they feel like the same shenanigans as the last elections—lots of show and pomp but little substance.

I’m neither pessimistic nor optimistic; my current state is apathy. We already know who will win, whether we vote or not, so I might as well save my energy. Still, as a Christian, I can make my contribution by praying for a violence-free election. Despite many candidates being put forward, only two really stand out: NUP and NRM. One has been tested and found wanting; the other can only be tested by ideologies we rarely hear about.

Faith, 23, University Graduate

“This year’s election season feels more peaceful than the last. Being a young voter in Uganda once felt meaningless because, no matter what, the person they wanted always went through. But I’ve seen a shift this time—youth have contested and been elected into positions. At the lower levels, I’m optimistic change will happen. I have hope for the future because I see more young people in Parliament, which is a good sign. Maybe, eventually, we’ll even have new leadership at the very top—who knows. Still, the state of political parties worries me. Every day, the opposition grows weaker, and if they don’t unite for a common cause, they may soon cease to exist.”

Latiffa, 28, Fashion Business Owner

“I’m definitely pessimistic about the election results—it’s Uganda, after all. I have mixed feelings: sometimes I feel my role in the process matters, but most times I don’t, because of the massive rigging of votes in this country. Omusajja talina jalaga. Honestly, I only care about one opposition candidate—Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine). The others are wasting our time. It’s sad and sickening… the opposition feels no different from NRM.”

Andrew, 25, Insurance

“I think the next election will be a hell of a tight one. We pray no lives are lost and that the process is successful. It feels good to contribute to such an important cause; however, I’m not optimistic about the country’s future leadership. The opposition needs to strengthen its spirit of nationalism.” Junior, 30, Creative Artist “As a young voter, I am fully engaged and optimistic. As a student of history, I know change in any dictatorial government is always possible, and I see it as my civic duty to be part of that process. In the face of poor governance, I choose to support a political party or candidate who truly represents the people—not the puppets or opportunists, especially those emerging from newly created political parties.”

Faizo, 27, Media Professional

“There’s going to be a lot of chaos this season, but it will be strategically masked by the Government and the EC. Don’t forget, Uganda is set to host the 2027 CAF championships with neighboring countries, so the Government knows it can’t afford a negative image in the press—anything that threatens that spotlight will be managed. As for the opposition, I doubt all of them will even make it to January. Candidates like Mubarak Muyagwa are already crying about finances, so they won’t go far. FDC is a shadow of its former self, so nothing much there. Mugisha Muntu simply doesn’t have the ground. That leaves NUP’s Robert Kyagulani—but even that is just smoke and mirrors. We already know how the 2026 election will end.

Hashim, 24, Graphic Designer

“I don’t vote, so I’m removed from the whole election process. During the 2021 elections, I was on campus and the chaos made it impossible to do anything. To me, it just feels like a waste of time—election season always leaves me disillusioned with the entire voting system.”

Juma, 28, Boda Boda Rider

“I’ve always taken part in elections. Local candidates and MPs matter because they affect my daily life. Yes, many people feel defeated, but I’d rather play my part and fail for reasons beyond my control. Come January, I’m ready to cast my vote. Regardless of who people think will win, I’ll still cast mine.”

Joram, 26, Business Owner

“My worries are always about personal safety and business. Election season is looting season—you lose business, people are killed or abducted. It’s a racket. I just hope we don’t see a repeat of 2021. Will I vote? Maybe. I’m waiting to see how campaigns unfold and what the opposition puts in their manifestos. But honestly, I’m not holding my breath. I just want this season to pass.”

Grace, 23, University Graduate

I am not into politics at all. Just thinking about it gives me anxiety, it feels like a dark cloud. The last elections weren’t good, so for my peace of mind, I pretend it’s not happening. Most of my friends are the same. We don’t vote, and we don’t plan to this time either. Honestly, I don’t care. I’m already stressed looking for a job—this is the last thing on my mind.”

Marvin, 23, University Graduate

“I follow election season because my father instilled it in me back in high school. But let’s not pretend we don’t already know who the next president will be in 2026. If anything, the Electoral Commission should save money instead of pouring it into campaigns—but since we’re a democracy, campaigns must happen for face value. I’m curious about new opposition entrants. It’s always comedic watching them try to change a rigged system, but sometimes they surprise us.”

Gladys, 25, Banking

“Election season always feels like a waste of time and resources. The opposition doesn’t seem strong. Maybe along the campaign trail, after listening to manifestos, the tide could shift—but for now, I’m just observing. Not because I have faith, but because we need viable candidates to pressure the ruling party. As for MPs, I never understand that side of politics. Most are puppets. Whether you vote them in or not, they’ll side with whoever butters their bread.”

Edward, 23, Law Student

This time the opposition is a joke. Some parties are barely two months old—ill-prepared but aiming to unseat a party with strong organisation despite its faults. NRM rules because of its planning. How does a party form at the tail end of elections and think it stands a chance? You even have presidential candidates singing at rival rallies. The opposition leaves little to desire. Then came the signatures saga. I commend the Electoral Commission’s vetting process. Controversial as it was, I think it trimmed a lot of fat.

Despite the mix of optimism, apathy, and outright pessimism, one thing is certain: come January 2026, polling stations will open. And many of us will still show up, because that’s what citizens do. Deep down, we want to believe our voices count. But in the same breath, many will also plan their week around ordinary things; restaurant hopping, catching a football match, bingeing a new series. That is the paradox of being a young voter in Uganda; caught between duty and disillusionment, between wanting change and expecting nothing at all.

