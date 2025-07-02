Wandwasi faces tough test to retain Bungokho south seat

The race for Bungokho South County MP seat in Mbale District is heating up, with at least five aspirants already expressing interest, including Mr Paul Musamali, Uganda’s two-time representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The constituency, which borders Tororo, Butaleja, and Manafwa districts, had been represented by former Trade Minister Michael Kafabusa Werikhe from 1996 until 2020, when it was split to create Bungokho Central County.

The split was aimed at enhancing representation, especially for voters in the far-flung sub-counties of Busiu, Bumasikye, Bunambutye, Busiu Town Council, Lukhonje, and Bukiende.

Residents in these areas had long complained of marginalisation, saying development often favoured the upper sub-counties, where Mr Werikhe hails from.

Mr Werikhe exited active politics in 2020 after losing the NRM primaries for Bungokho Central.

In the 2021 General Elections, Mr Robert Wandwasi, running on the NRM ticket, was declared winner of Bungokho South after garnering 9,842 votes, beating Mr Godfrey Wokuri (Independent), who polled about 6,700 votes.

Other contenders included Mr Daniel Nakhale of FDC (333 votes), former Mbale District LC5 chairperson Bernard Elly Mujasi (Independent, 94 votes), and Mr David Woshale (Independent, 5,814 votes).

Voters had hoped for improved road networks, clean water access, better healthcare, and quality education following the 2021 election.

However, a section of residents say the incumbent, Mr Wandwasi—who previously served as vice chairperson of Mbale District—has failed to deliver.

“We voted for Mr Wandwasi, but unfortunately, he has not represented us well. The 2026 election gives us a new opportunity to correct our mistakes,” said Mr John Mukhwana, an elder in Busiu Town Council.

Ms Joan Nabwire, a resident of Bumasikye Sub-county, said the MP has been largely absent from the constituency.

“This time, we want someone who can lobby and deliver. If they have money, that will be a bonus,” she added.

But Mr Wandwasi defended his record, citing infrastructure achievements.

“I’ve lobbied for secondary schools in Bumasikye and Bunambutye, built health centres, secured an ambulance, and repaired boreholes using my personal resources,” he said.

He accused Mr Musamali of spreading falsehoods.

“He is still at Eala, unless he wants to serve in both parliaments. I’m in charge and not going anywhere,” Mr Wandwasi said.

Mr Wandwasi has also been criticised for allegedly supporting the trial of civilians in military courts.

However, when contacted by Daily Monitor, he clarified his position, saying: “Military courts are for soldiers. Civilians should be tried in civil courts unless a civil court deems referral to a military tribunal necessary, especially in cases involving illegal firearms. That was our resolution as NRM MPs.”

Parliament last month passed the UPDF (Amendment) Bill, 2025, allowing civilians to be tried by military courts under specific circumstances.

Mr Musamali, who is eyeing the NRM flag, said he joined the race due to what he termed the “minimal performance” of the incumbent both in Parliament and in the constituency.

“There is no law barring me from contesting. I believe I can represent the people better. I have exposure and experience in legislative matters,” said Mr Musamali, who has served at Eala since 2017.

Born in Namwenula Village, Muanda Parish, Bumasikye Sub-county, Mr Musamali holds a Bachelor’s in Public Administration from Makerere University, a Diploma in Business Studies from Mubs, and a postgraduate qualification in Public Administration from UMI.

He previously led the NRM branch at Makerere and chaired the party’s study group.

He said Bungokho South faces challenges including lack of electricity, poor health services, impassable roads, and poverty, which he blamed on a lack of visionary leadership.

Mr Geofrey Wokuri, an educationist and 2021 runner-up, has also returned to the race, citing continued poor service delivery.

“I’m still committed to liberating my area from poor health services and road infrastructure. These can be addressed through proper lobbying,” he said.

Mr Wokuri claimed that the 2021 elections were marred by irregularities.

“My agents were beaten and chased from polling stations. This time, things will be different,” he added.

Mr David Woshale, who came third in 2021, said he would now contest on the NRM ticket to build stronger ties with voters and popularise his development agenda.

“In the last election, I stood as an Independent, but this time I am seeking the NRM flag to better engage with voters,” he said, pledging to improve service delivery.

The newest entrant to the race is lawyer and advocate Agnes Wazemwa Wabuyi, the only woman in the race.

She said her focus will be empowering communities economically.

“I will prioritise sensitising the masses on government programmes, financial literacy, and community mobilisation.

What’s lacking is leadership that can guide and inspire action,” she said.

She noted that some sub-counties still lack schools and health facilities, forcing residents to seek services from neighbouring Tororo District.

Mr Simon Mafabi, a resident and political analyst, said voters in Bungokho South are increasingly informed and ready to make more thoughtful decisions.

“Many people live below the poverty line, but access to information via radios, newspapers, TVs, and social media has made the electorate more critical. They are likely to make informed choices in 2026,” he said.