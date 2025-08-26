Was Kadaga pushed out of speakership?

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga spoke publicly for the first time on Saturday about the “humiliation” she faced after losing the speakership of Parliament to Jacob Oulanyah in May 2021.

While addressing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s National Executive Council (NEC) conference at State House Entebbe, a visibly tense Kadaga said: “I want you to remember that a few years ago, I was publicly humiliated when I was removed from the office of the Speaker. I took it in stride and continued my work. But I am being followed. How much more can you press an individual?” she wondered.

She added: “Mr chairman, I think it was your duty, and I have been talking to you about this matter for some time. I had informed you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause you serious problems in my community. You may think that you are fighting an individual, but you are fighting a community, and that is not right for the politics of Uganda.”

The Kamuli District Woman MP, who is seeking re-election as the party’s Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) in the party’s top organ, the CEC, told President Museveni to prepare for the consequences if her bid fails. Ms Kadaga is vying for the post with current Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. The two were given the green light by the NEC, the party’s top decision-making body, to contest in the polls on Thursday.

The former had hoped that the latter would be negotiated out of the race. Ms Kadaga and former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi are the only two Ugandan lawmakers who have held the position of Speaker of Parliament for two consecutive terms (10 years). Unlike Mr Ssekandi, Ms Kadaga first held the position of Deputy Speaker between 2001 and 2011 before being elevated to full Speaker. She was deputised by the late Oulanyah for 10 years during the ninth and tenth parliaments.

During the 2016 polls, Oulanyah attempted to unseat Ms Kadaga, but CEC asked him to step down and allow her to complete her 10-year term since her predecessor, Mr Ssekandi, had also served for 10 years. When Oulanyah’s time came in 2021, Ms Kadaga again expressed interest in maintaining the position citing significant contributions she had made to the party.

Among them was the 2017 Presidential Age Limit Bill, which lifted the 75-year cap for presidential aspirants, allowing President Museveni to seek a sixth elective term. While appearing before CEC on May 23, 2021, Oulanyah defended his decision to stand for the position and reminded them about how he respected the CEC’s 2016 decision and stepped down in favour of Ms Kadaga.

He also highlighted the party’s impressive performance in the 2021 polls, where it secured more than 80 percent of the votes from northern Uganda, his home region, compared to the lacklustre performance in the Busoga region and eastern Uganda. After 24 hours of deliberation, the CEC chose Oulanyah and asked Ms Kadaga to step down, which she declined.

The following day, Ms Kadaga announced her independent candidacy for the same position during a press briefing where she told reporters: “I have come to inform the people of Uganda that my party, the NRM, has opted not to give me the party flag for the position of Speaker of Parliament. I have therefore decided to contest as an independent candidate.”

Going Independent

During the heated debate at State House on Saturday, Ms Among reminded her predecessor of how she abandoned the NRM party and ran as an independent candidate when she was not endorsed for a third term as Speaker after it was given to the late Oulanyah.

Ms Kadaga’s decision to run as an Independent after the party supported Oulanyah was one of the points Ms Among used on Friday while defending her CEC candidacy.

“When Honourable late Oulanyah stood and the CEC members approved him for the Speaker, the people who said that they are senior and respect the party walked out of the party and ran as Independents, is that love for the party?” Ms Among questioned Ms Kadaga.

In May 2021, Ms Kadaga, who appeared to have had massive support until the night before the polls, garnered 197 votes against Oulanyah’s 310 votes. The third candidate in the race, the Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda received 15 votes. President Museveni later revealed how he personally called Ms Kadaga’s supporters and asked them to vote for the party-backed candidate.

“I want to congratulate the NRM people on how we scored this victory. Our people had become divided because of this speakership race, mistakes were made, I heard about them and I called for the meeting thinking it would stop, but it didn’t….” he said. He added: “After the official party decision backing Oulanyah, there was still a strong faction and a Kadaga faction, but after I talked to them by phone and when I met them in the morning, many of them agreed to support Oulanyah.”

Background

Ms Kadaga served as Deputy Speaker (2001–2011), then as Speaker (2011–2021), deputised throughout by Oulanyah. In 2016, CEC blocked Oulanyah’s attempt to unseat her, insisting she serve a full 10 years, as her predecessor Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi had done.

By 2021, Oulanyah insisted it was his turn, citing NRM’s strong northern performance versus Busoga’s weaker showing. After 24 hours of CEC deliberations, Oulanyah was endorsed. Kadaga refused to step aside, instead running as an independent candidate. In the parliamentary vote, Oulanyah won with 310 votes, Kadaga got 197, and Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda received 15.