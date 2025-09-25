We shall focus on wellbeing of Ugandans, says Gen Muntu

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party president Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu has revealed that his government, once entrusted with power, will focus on improving the wellbeing of Ugandans by ensuring the availability of a functioning justice system.

The former army chief, upon being nominated to challenge his former boss, President Museveni, in the forthcoming polls, said only a functioning justice system is the answer to all problems affecting Ugandans.

“We don’t look at infrastructure as primary, we look at human beings as primary factors of development, to ensure they are healthy, educated, safe et al. Peace is not the absence of war; peace is the presence of justice. You can have the army, the intelligence services and the police, but when you don’t have justice, then it is like you’re building on quicksand,” he said.

Maj Gen Muntu decried the continued detention of Opposition figures, specifically naming Dr Kizza Besigye and supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP), and questioned the legality and fairness of their prolonged incarceration.

“If there is credible evidence, take it to court. Otherwise, this is political persecution,” he said.

“I don’t care even if I don’t become the President of Uganda. My biggest wish is to see a country that is fronting open justice, and I can support anyone who has the same agenda and I will be a happy man…,” Gen Muntu added.

Peace vs justice

According to Maj Gen Muntu, the peace that President Museveni boasts of bringing is irrelevant when there is no justice.

“Dr Kizza Besigye has been incarcerated beyond the mandatory period. If they have evidence against him and NUP supporters in prison, they should take it to court and prosecute them,” he added.

He asked Ugandans to vote out President Museveni, arguing that he cannot develop Uganda further. “However much the economy grows, if the population it is supposed to serve is broken down, then there’s no focus. I ask Ugandans to retire Gen Museveni in a peaceful way because he cannot take this country further. Every time he spends time in the office, the country gets deeper down. We all want a better future where systems function. That’s why we offer ourselves to lead,” he said.

Gen Muntu also decried growing impunity among the political class and people who misuse armed forces. According to Maj Gen Muntu, the country, at 63 years, should not be operating as if we are at 15.

“The country is stuck. The biggest challenge with politicians is that there’s inconsistency between what we say and what we do. There’s no reason Uganda, which is endowed with natural resources, is where it currently is. The poverty across the country is due to either the ineptness or sheer irresponsibility of the political class,” he said.

He added: “We are in a mess. The systems are broken down, and the population itself has been brought to its knees.” This will be Maj Gen Muntu’s second shot at the highest seat in the land after his maiden attempt in 2021, where he came third with 67,000 votes.



