West Nile incumbents fall to political novices

The NRM primaries last Thursday left incumbents in West Nile wounded at the hands of political novices who uprooted them as flag bearers for the party’s parliamentary seats. Top of the list of losers are junior minister for Urban Development Mario Obiga Kania, who lost the Terego East ticket to Mr Wilfred Babanga Erima.

Mr Kania, who could not believe the outcome, accused the Opposition of his downfall. In Arua City, in Ayivu East, outspoken Mr Geofrey Feta, who has disowned the results, lost to Mr William Tiyo Odaa, who resigned as the Arua District water engineer to contest in the primaries. “We have gone ahead to petition the outcome of the election. We shall not sit back and watch injustice and irregularities being promoted as if we are not civilised. Our next course of action will be after our petition,” Mr Feta said.

Mr Tiyo was declared the winner with 8,669 votes, followed by former Gender minister Zoe Bakoko Bakoru with 6,425, while the incumbent polled 6,225 votes, followed by Mr Ahmed Musa Anguyo with 386, and trailed by Mr Ezra Nyaku Ezaibo with 75 votes. In Ayivu West, Phiona Onzima defeated Mr John Lematia, the incumbent. Mr Bernard Atiku came third.

In Moyo District, the junior Education minister Joyce Moriku Kaducu lost the flag to 39-year-old Bernadatte Chandia Kodili. In Maracha East Constituency, Dr Tom Aliti Angutu defeated the incumbent, Ms Ruth Ondoru Lematia, with 10,454 votes, followed by Mr Justus Aduma Yeero with 8,310, Mr Patrick Adima with 4,244 votes, and Mr Karim Tahiri Amandu with 4,060 votes. Ms Ondoru garnered 2,322 votes, trailed by Mr John Bosco Edema with 483 votes. In Adjumani West, the second Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali, retained the flag, while his counterpart in Adjumani East, Mr James Mamawi, lost the flag to Mr Mark Dulu Angel, the former LC5 chairperson.

In Ora County, Zombo District, former State minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, trounced Mr Lawrence Biyika Songa, a strong advocate for the environment and climate change, to make a comeback. Ms Kwiyucwiny changed the political goal post after she lost the seat for Zombo District Woman MP in 2021 to Ms Esther Afoyocan. This time, she opted to contest with the men in Ora County. Ms Kwiyucwiny garnered 11,755 votes against incumbent Songa’s 10,194.

Other contenders, Ronald Sumba and Alex Jagenu, garnered 1,268 and 3,002 votes, respectively. In Nebbi, junior Energy minister and Youth MP, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, defeated the incumbent, Ms Agnes Acibu, in the District Woman MP race. In Vurra County, Arua District, Mr Yovan Adriko lost the flag to Ms Charity Lenia, a former guild president of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), who contested that time on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

In Lower Madi Constituency in Madi Okollo District, Mr Ronald Afidra, lost to Mr Ismail Ogama after bouncing back into the race. Mr Ogama lost to Afidra in the 2021 election. In Upper Madi Constituency, Mr Isaac Etuka lost to Dr Martin Drito. Other incumbents like Mr Jackson Atima Lee of Arua Central Division, Ms Lillian Paparu for Arua District Woman MP, Isaac Ismail of Padyere Constituency, Ms Mourine Osoru for Arua City Woman MP, Dr Charles Ayume, Mr Alioni Yorke Odria of Aringa South, Ms Huda Oleru for Aringa East, and Ms Rose Obiga of Terego Woman MP retained their flags.





Compiled by Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Patrick Okaba, Ronald Acema, Rashul Adidi, and Marko Taibot.