What awaits Museveni as he hunts Teso votes





As President Museveni begins his re-election campaign in the Teso Sub-region today, he faces an uphill task of convincing disgruntled locals who are dissatisfied with how his government has handled several issues.

Key among their grievances is the compensation of those who lost livestock during past insurgencies in the sub-region. Some of the frustrated war claimants have now thrown in their lot with the National Unity Platform party.

Mr Julius Ochen, the chairperson of the Teso War Claimants’ Association, said the NRM government has failed to fulfil promises it made to the people of Teso.

He cited shortcomings in the delivery of social services as one of the reasons why the NRM should be voted out of power.

NUP and other parties has fielded several candidates to contest parliamentary seats in the sub-region. However, despite the criticism, the NRM has over the years managed to beat the Opposition in Teso.

Mr Martin Okello, a citrus farmer in Soroti District, said the government has failed to develop the agricultural sector in the sub-region, adding that the fruit factory has done little to improve the livelihoods of locals.

He accused the government of leaving farmers at the mercy of middlemen who exploit them. In northern Teso, the government is yet to deliver on its promise to upgrade the Soroti–Amuria–Kapelebyong–Abim–Kotido road, which remains in a deplorable state.

Mr Stephen Ebaju Epenu, the LC5 councillor for Obalanga in Kapelebyong District, said: “‘We continue seeing pregnant mothers suffer, especially during the wet season when the road are impassable.”

He also criticised the government for not fulfilling its pledge to increase electricity coverage in the sub-region. Locals have also demanded that the government revive the Soroti Meat-packing Factory and upgrade Soroti Airfield into an international airport. They further want the government to restore the railway system, which once provided affordable transport for farmers.

Katine–Kalaki road pledge

In Kaberamaido District, the upgrading of the Katine–Kalaki–Kaberamaido–Ochero road is another unfulfilled government promise.

Mr Victor Rex Ekesu, the chairperson of Kaberamaido, said the road is in a bad state, making travel difficult. Mr Ekesu also decried delays in completing the Akampala docking site for a ferry on Lake Kyoga. He, however, acknowledged that the NRM government had registered several achievements.

“Amid all that, we cannot rule out the achievements of the government in both the education and health sectors. We continue to see mushrooming seed schools, health facilities being upgraded, and the welfare of the people being improved through many government projects aimed at boosting household incomes,” Mr Ekesu said.

Mr Alfred Opolot Aleu, an NRM youth leader in Kumi District, said it was under the NRM regime that many of the roads in the sub-region were tarmacked.

He cited the Soroti–Lira, Soroti–Moroto and Kumi–Pallisa roads. “My own Kumi Town has been beautified; the roads are glittering with street lights everywhere. Let us learn to appreciate this,” Mr Opolot said.

Mr David Calvin Echodu, the NRM national vice chairperson for the eastern region, said the government has contributed significantly to the development of the sub-region, adding that this will secure for Mr Museveni majority votes.