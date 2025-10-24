What every MP is expected to do

The journey to the formation of Uganda’s 12th Parliament officially began over the past two days, with more than 1,000 registered voters nominated to contest for 519 parliamentary seats. Most candidates, upon nomination, outlined the issues they intend to prioritise if elected.

These include job creation to tackle rising youth unemployment, improving health services, and ensuring that government schools deliver quality education. According to the official Parliament of Uganda website, a Member of Parliament (MP) has four core roles to fulfil during their five-year tenure.

The first is legislation, where MPs debate and pass laws designed to guide the country’s development. Bills, once passed and signed into law by the President, are implemented by other government organs, including the Executive and Judiciary.

The second role is representation. MPs are expected to voice the concerns of their constituents and bring matters of national importance to the attention of relevant ministers. Thirdly, MPs are responsible for budget scrutiny and approval. They analyse the National Budget, approve domestic and international loans, and ensure that public funds are allocated responsibly.





Core functions

The fourth core function is oversight, where MPs monitor government programmes, flag misuse of funds, and report violations of the rule of law. Committees such as the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (Cosase), the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and the Government Assurance Committee play a key role in this oversight function. Former banker and educationist Arthur Tangaro, who is vying for the Igara East parliamentary seat, believes MPs should prioritise the four roles above all else.

“Personally, my representation of the people of Igara East will focus on results-based performance, prioritising service delivery through better collaboration and partnerships with government development programmes,” Mr Tangaro said.

He outlined his core priorities: better access to national resources, transforming smallholder farmers into vibrant agribusinesses, improving education and school infrastructure, enhancing health services and facilities, extending electricity to underserved communities, and promoting improved farming practices and crop seeds.

Mr David Musiri, contesting for Makindye West under the Democratic Front flag, also stresses the importance of fulfilling MPs’ core responsibilities.

“Once in Parliament, I plan to introduce a Progressive Tax Bill to tax businesses according to earnings instead of the current regressive system, pass a Copyright Bill to benefit creatives, and advocate for a minimum wage,” Mr Musiri said.

Some candidates, however, also believe MPs can use part of their resources to directly support local communities, such as funding ambulances and other essential services.