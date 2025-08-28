What Kadaga’s exit from CEC means for Museveni

Experts yesterday warned that the ruling NRM party may continue losing grip on the Busoga Sub-region after Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who hails from the region, was ejected from the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) yesterday. Ms Kadaga, who until last evening was the 2nd National Vice Chairperson-Female in the party CEC hierarchy, suffered defeat by the incumbent Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, More than 23,000 delegates assemble for the NRM party National Conference at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to choose the leaders who will steer the party over the next five years.

The Kadaga factor

Ms Kadaga as former Speaker of Parliament, and now Firsts Deputy Prime Minister, and minister for East African Affairs, has been a political heavyweight in Busoga politics for more than 35 years now. But her defeat yesterday as the 2nd National Vice Chairperson-Female, a position she has occupied since its creation in 2005, came a few days after she told members of CEC that attempts to force her out may have implications for the NRM party in Busoga. Several political commentators who spoke to Daily Monitor yesterday warned of likely tough times ahead for the NRM party in Busoga. They said Ms Kadaga still commands a huge support base and her ejection may not augur well for the governing NRM party.

Ms Sarah Birete, a governance expert and executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, said: “The National Unity Platform (NUP) party won in Busoga with a narrow margin in the 2021 elections, but the margin of defeat for President Museveni will be wider this time.” She said should the Opposition unite, the NRM would suffer change in its political fortunes across the whole country. Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, said the NRM party would struggle to win in Busoga.

“Since the politics have been commercialised, NRM and President Museveni may use money to influence the voters, but what I know is that winning Busoga is not President Museveni’s priority at this time. He would push to have a Speaker who will do what he wants, that’s why he had to opt for Ms Anita Among,” he said. “He wants people who will drive his agenda, that’s why he had to favour Ms Among so that she sits in CEC where critical decisions are made, and where they can meet one-on-one,” he added. The 2024 Census shows that Busoga Sub-region commands a population of 4.3 million, placing it as the second most populated region in Uganda after the Central region.

The numbers in Busoga

The region also boasts of the second-highest number of NRM members, standing at 2.33 million, after Ankole, based on the NRM party internal registration data. The party register places the Teso sub-region at 1.1 million members. Figures from the Electoral Commission (EC) also show that the Busoga sub-region had the second-highest number of registered voters in the 2021 General Elections. The EC data indicates there were 1.8 million voters in Busoga, a number which rose from 1.6 million voters in 2016. Until 2021, President Museveni had never lost in the Busoga Sub-region since 1996. While he won the 2021 polls with 6.01 million votes, candidate Museveni performed poorly in the Busoga Sub-region after scoring 404,862 votes against the 437,059 votes that favoured Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of the NUP party. Of the 11 districts in Busoga, Mr Museveni triumphed in only three and lost the rest to Mr Kyagulanyi.

The picture in Teso

Meanwhile, across the 12 districts that make up the Teso sub-region, Mr Museveni scored 60 percent of the total 959,814 votes cast. This implies he will need more mobilisation in the Busoga Sub-region, where his support shrank in 2021. The biggest cause of headache around the result from Busoga has been the apparent failure to explain why Mr Museveni lost to Mr Kyagulanyi, even in constituencies that were won by NRM parliamentary flagbearers. For example, whereas Ms Kadaga retained her Kamuli District Woman MP seat, Mr Museveni was defeated in the district by Mr Kyagulanyi. Mr Kyagulanyi got 65,315 or 51.52 per cent of the votes cast in Kamuli against Mr Museveni’s 56,912, which represented 39.64 percent of the votes. In Luuka, Mr Kyagulanyi got 31,614 or 52.2 percent of the votes, against Mr Museveni’s 27,394 or 45.17 percent of the total number of votes cast.

Mr Museveni in the 2021 polls lost both Buganda and Busoga, but the major losses were in Buganda, where 10 of his ministers were defeated by NUP candidates.

Candidate Museveni was beaten to the central region vote by Mr Kyagulanyi by a margin of 614,677 votes. He got 838,858 votes against Mr Kyagulanyi 1,453,535. The majority of Mr Museveni’s ministers who won the 2021 polls were defeated by newcomers in the recently concluded NRM primaries, and these include: Fred Bwino, the Agriculture State Minister, who lost the Kigulu North seat, Persis Namuganza, who lost the Bukono County, and Fredrick Ngobi Gume, the State Minister for Cooperatives, who was defeated in Bulamogi North West. Experts warned that Mr Museveni may face a backlash from Busoga locals, who are now annoyed with what happened in Kololo yesterday.

Prof Sabiti Makara, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political and Public Administration at Makerere University, said: “When Kadaga was the Speaker of Parliament, she was number three in the country, and that earned NRM a lot of support in Busoga. So, when they continue degrading her, the support will eventually go down. But the Basoga also have their own issues like grievances over sugarcane growing, so the votes for NRM will be affected by various factors.”

During the August 23 NEC meeting in Entebbe, Ms Kadaga warned: “… Mr Chairman, I think it was your duty and I have been talking to you about this matter for sometimes [and] had informed you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause you serious problems in my community. You may think that you are fighting an individual [Rebecca Kadaga], but you are fighting a community...”

But Mr Museveni shot back at the East African Affairs minister, saying she was misguided to think that she was the alpha and omega of Busoga. In the July primaries, voters in Kamuli chose to retain Ms Kadaga as the NRM flagbearer for the district Woman Member of Parliament. Ms Kadaga, trounced her rivals polling 104,771 votes against former Budaka RDC Ms Deborah Mwesigwa Mugerwa 6,664 votes, Kamuli District Youth Councillor Noet Nangobi 5,727 votes and Busoga Kingdom Youth Ministers Veronica Viennah Kagona 161 votes. Ms Kadaga polled one of the highest victories in the party primaries countrywide. Equally so, candidates said to be aligned to her political camp are said to have swept positions across Busoga Sub-region.

Museveni veiw on losing busoga

“…You [Kadaga] are wrong to say that anybody is hunting you, and it is not correct for you to involve my people, the Basoga, to try to give the impression that if it is not you, the Basoga are not there [in NRM party]. This is not correct, and I have heard references to that issue, but I am the one who fought for the Basoga, not everyone else,” he said.



