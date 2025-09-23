What Ugandans expect from the next president

AS the Electoral Commission (EC) begins the nomination of presidential aspirants today, voters across Uganda have spoken out on the qualities they want in the next leader of a country ruled by one man since 1986.

According to Section 4 of the Presidential Elections Act, a candidate must be a citizen by birth, at least 18 years old, hold at least an advanced-level qualification or its equivalent, and be a registered voter. Yet, as voters interviewed by this newspaper insist, the minimum requirements are not enough. What matters most, they say, is trust, vision, and the ability to lead with integrity. Dr Charles Oduc, a medical officer from Serere District, believes Ugandans have suffered from leaders who over-promise and under-deliver.

“The problem is leaders who keep shifting goalposts. The country needs a person who will match his words. Uganda shouldn’t be ruled by promises, but by a social contract in the form of a manifesto,” he said.

For him, a credible manifesto should not only outline policies on livelihoods and justice but also explain how government institutions will be used to improve lives instead of entrenching political power. In Mukono, Democratic Party’s Joachim Ssendi said Ugandans’ hopes had been “shattered” by government policies that undermined health, education, and infrastructure.

“I would wish to see a president who feels for the poor, who can make public services meaningful again, but also a good economist who can create an investment environment for both local and foreign investors,” he argued.

Businesswoman Jovia Namutebi echoed the same: “The next president should be a true servant leader. Surrounding yourself with families, friends, and in-laws is way below the standard for where Uganda needs to go.”

Reconciling a divided nation

DP vice president for Buganda George Fred Kagimu stressed reconciliation as the biggest task.

“Over the years, the spirit of unity has been disrupted by selfish interests. Unless we reconcile, the country’s true spirit of unity remains at stake,” he said.

Others see Uganda’s heavily militarised politics as a problem. Mr Peter Kawuki, the head of the African Fraternity for Peace, Justice and Development, said the future requires a civilian leader “trusted by both the army and international community” who does not treat the military as the solution to every challenge.

In Mawokota, MP aspirant Alex Makanga said the next president must understand history and use it to unite the nation.

“We need dialogue with the Opposition, not coercion. Voters will no longer be swayed by money but will support candidates who reflect their struggles,” he predicted.

In Fort Portal, trader Margaret Kobusinge stressed jobs for the youth. “Nearly half the population is under 25. A president should not only talk about the youth but bring programmes that give us skills and jobs. We want action, not theory,” she said.

Voices from across the regions

In eastern Uganda, businessman Job Mafabi complained about neglect of Bugisu in Cabinet appointments: “We don’t even have a Cabinet minister despite the role our elders played in 1986,” he said. In Sebei, NRM cadres demanded President Museveni fulfill old pledges, saying the region’s loyalty has not been rewarded. In West Nile, residents cited unfulfilled road projects. “Our Manibe–Terego–Yumbe road has been promised for years. Bad roads are killing farmers and traders,” said Terego’s Christine Candiru.

Nebbi voters voiced similar frustrations over the long-pending Goli–Paidha road. In Jinja, disability representative Muzamilu Musembya said Uganda needs a tolerant leader who embraces diverse voices, promotes trade abroad, and commits to affirmative action free of corruption. In Masindi, resident Elan Bategeka listed honesty, integrity, and respect for democracy as the most important qualities.

“The person must unite Ugandans regardless of tribe, religion, or region,” he said.

Between continuity and fatigue While some voters credit the incumbent, Mr Yoweri Museveni, for peace and infrastructure, others say decades in power have drained hope for change.

Mukono’s Muhammad Wasswa said Mr Museveni remains “better than all other candidates” but urged him to integrate young leaders instead of “fronting his own son.” Kisoro’s Abel Bizimana, however, lamented corruption and self-interest: “Many leaders travel but see nothing because their senses are corrupted, bent on stealing public funds,” he said. In Kasese, carpenter Robert Muhindo said his focus was survival, not politics.

“In 2021 people were injured and others killed. I’ll just cast my ballot and go home. Elections here feel like a ritual, he said.

Some, such as Ms Doreen Kyomukama in Kanungu, voiced outright resignation.

“Elections cannot change leadership in Uganda. Museveni will still win,” she said.

Still, others yearn for bold leadership. In Mbarara, resident Alex Kibirige said he wants a president like Burkina Faso’s.

“Someone who will arrest corrupt people and cut MPs’ salaries so resources go to service delivery,” he said.

For now, as nominations open, the question is whether any candidate can embody the qualities voters say they desire: trust, empathy, vision, and above all, the courage to chart a new path for Uganda.

TOP ON THE LIST

• Job creation and skills programmes for youth. • Better health, education, and infrastructure delivery. • Responsible economic management to attract local and foreign investment. • Inclusive governance and dialogue with opposition.