Who are candidates Bobi, Muntu, Munyagwa, Bulira?

As Uganda heads to the 2026 elections, Opposition figures Bobi Wine, Mugisha Muntu, Mubarak Munyagwa, and Frank Bulira emerge as key challengers to President Museveni’s long rule.

Kyagulanyi

Born on February 12, 1982, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has risen from Kamwokya's ghettos to lead the National Unity Platform (NUP), the country's largest Opposition political party. At 43, Kyagulanyi is one of the strongest challengers to President Museveni in the 2026 General Election. His life reflects a story of resilience, activism, and the struggle for political change.

He studied at Kitante Hill School for O-Level, Kololo Secondary School for A-Level, and later graduated with a diploma in Music, Dance, and Drama from Makerere University in 2003. He later enrolled for a degree in Law, first at the International University of East Africa and later at Cavendish University. In the early 2000s, Kyagulanyi became a national music star with hits like Akagoma, Funtula, and Sunda. Through his Fire Base Crew, he popularised socially conscious lyrics that addressed corruption, inequality, and life in the ghettos. His music won him admiration as the "ghetto president."

In 2017, Kyagulanyi joined elective politics, winning the Kyadondo East parliamentary by-election as an Independent candidate. His campaign message of "People Power" attracted massive youth support, quickly turning him into a national political force. In Parliament, he opposed the lifting of the presidential age limit, often clashing with security forces. He also campaigned vigorously in by-elections, helping several Opposition candidates defeat the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearers.

In 2020, Kyagulanyi assumed leadership of NUP, which went on to win more than 60 parliamentary seats in the 2021 General Election. Kyagulanyi himself contested for the presidency in the 2021 elections and came second, polling 3.63 million votes against President Museveni's 6.85 million, according to the Electoral Commission. He rejected the results, citing widespread irregularities, intimidation, and violence against his supporters, and challenged the results in the Supreme Court.

His political journey has been marked by several dramatic confrontations with state actors. During the August 2018 Arua Municipality by-election campaigns, he was arrested alongside other MPs. His driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead in the violence that followed. Kyagulanyi was later charged with treason, although the case did not proceed.

Kyagulanyi is married to Barbara Itungo, popularly known as Barbie, whom he married in 2011. They have four children. Barbie has been a pillar in his political journey, mobilising women and the youth, and standing beside him through turbulent times.

Muntu

Born in October 1958 in Kitunga Village, Ntungamo District, Gregory Mugisha Muntu has spent much of his life serving as a soldier and later as a political leader.

Muntu grew up in a family closely involved in politics. His father, Enock Ruzima Muntu, was an ally of former President Milton Obote, exposing Muntu early to national affairs and governance. He started his education at Mbarara Junior School and Kitunga Primary School before attending Kitunga High School, which was later renamed Muntu High School in honour of his father.

He continued his studies at Makerere College School and later earned a degree in Political Science from Makerere University. While at university, he served as the deputy president of the students' union. In 1982, Muntu joined the National Resistance Army (NRA), led by Yoweri Museveni, who, after losing the December 10, 1980 elections, launched a guerilla war against the Obote II government. After the NRA shot to power in 1986, he served in various capacities, including as an intelligence officer until 1989 when he was appointed Army Commander from 1989 to 1997.



After disagreeing with President Museveni's approach to politics and the military, Muntu was removed from the army command and offered a ministerial position, which he declined. He left the NRM in 2005 after a disagreement on the removal of term limits from the Constitution that allowed President Museveni to contest for a third term. In 2008, he unsuccessfully contested against the then Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Dr Kizza Besigye. He was eventually elected party president in 2012. He lost the party presidency to Patrick Amuriat in 2017, which forced him out in 2018. He then started the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party. Muntu is married to Julia Kakonge Muntu.

Munyagwa

Mubarak Sserunga Munyagwa, 46, was born in 1979 and raised in western Uganda. Popularly known as Mugati gwa bata, Munyagwa is a lawyer, politician, and aspiring presidential candidate. He attended Mahyoro Primary School before joining Kitagwenda High School for O-Level and Nakasero Secondary School for A-Level. He joined Makerere University for a Bachelor of Science but later switched to commerce. He, however, dropped out in his third year due to lack of tuition.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Makerere University and a Diploma in Law from the Law Development Center. Early in his political career, he joined Nasser Ssebaggala’s campaign team, rekindling his political ambitions. When Ssebaggala entered talks with President Museveni, Munyagwa retreated to Kawempe to start anew.

In 2011, he was elected Mayor of Kawempe Division under Kampala Capital City Authority, marking the start of his political career. His role in the 2011 Walk to Work protests against rising food and fuel prices brought him national attention, though it also led to his arrest for allegedly holding unlawful demonstrations. After completing his term as mayor, he was elected Member of Parliament for Kawempe South in 2016. Following internal divisions within the FDC party, Munyagwa formed a political party, the Common Man's Party (CPP), where he now serves as party leader. He says if elected President, he will prioritise ordinary citizens over entrenched political interests.

Bulira

Frank Bulira Kabinga, a secondary school teacher turned politician, is the presidential flag bearer for the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP). He was born in 1982 in Kusubi, Rubaga, and was raised in Luweero. He attended Kasubi Church of Uganda Primary School, where he completed his primary education in 1999. He then went on to Mengo Senior School for O-Level and Old Kampala Secondary School for A-Level. Inspired by his late grandfather, Milton Kabinga, who served in the Seventh Battalion of the National Resistance Army (NRA) under the command of Paul Kagame, Bulira developed a strong interest in leadership and public service from a young age. He graduated from Kyambogo University in 2005 and became a secondary school teacher. During his time at university, he also served as the national youth spokesperson for the Democratic Party, showing his early involvement in national politics.