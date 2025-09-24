Who are presidential candidates Kasibante, Mabirizi?

Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP) and his Conservative Party (CP) counterpart, Mr Elton John Mabirizi, were successfully nominated to contest in the 2026 presidential race. But who are Mr Kasibante and Mr Mabirizi?

Kasibante

Born in 1988 in Busujju, Mityana District, Mr Kasibante is among the youngest contenders in the 2026 presidential race. Mr Kasibante studied at St Anthony Secondary School for O-Level and later joined Masaka Secondary School for A-Level, where he served as deputy head prefect. He went on to Makerere University Business School (Mubs) for a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management, rising to the position of deputy speaker in the student leadership body. He later returned to Mubs for a Master’s degree in the same field.

After graduation, Mr Kasibante failed to find formal work in human resource management, a frustration that pushed him toward vocational training. In 2015, he started the Victory School of Beauty and Hospitality Management, which has since trained and employed hundreds of young people in cosmetology, hospitality, and other service skills. His influence later grew beyond Uganda when he became president of World Skills Africa, a continental body that promotes technical and vocational education.

Politically, Mr Kasibante originally hoped to contest for the Busujju County parliamentary seat on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. He, however, lost the party primaries earlier this year. He later joined NPP. Mr Kasibante’s decision to run for president has not been without controversy. During nominations, questions were raised over irregular signatures on his paperwork, but after scrutiny, the Electoral Commission cleared him, earning him a place on the national ballot for the first time.

His public image has also faced challenges. In 2022, he was remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of forgery and obtaining money by false pretence, linked to an alleged fake US visa scheme. The full outcome of the case remains unclear, but it continues to raise questions about his integrity and suitability for high office.





Conservative Party presidential flag bearer, Mr John Elton Mabirizi, at EC headquarters in Lweza, Makindye-Ssabagabo, where he had gone for nomination on September 23, 2025



Kasibante, however, maintains that the past should not define him and urges Ugandans to judge him by his vision and his record in youth empowerment.

Mabirizi

Mr Mabirizi, 53, came to the political scene after contesting on the Conservative Party (CP) ticket in the February 2016 presidential polls, in which he came last with 23,762 votes. He did not contest again in the 2021 elections but remained an active voice in the country's political discourse, particularly pressing for electoral reforms to strengthen Uganda's democracy.