Who is candidate Yoweri Museveni?

Born Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa on September 15, 1944, in Ntungamo District, he today ranks among the world’s longest-serving non-royal heads of state.

He has ruled Uganda since January 1986, making him the third-longest serving leader in that category. Museveni was raised in a cattle-keeping family of the Hima ethnic group. His father, Amos Kaguta, reportedly served in the King’s African Rifles during World War II, an experience said to have inspired the family name “Museveni”— derived from the Swahili for “seventh,” in reference to his father’s battalion. He studied at Kyamate Primary School, Mbarara High School, and Ntare School before joining the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, where he pursued Political Science and Economics.

There, under the influence of radical scholars like Walter Rodney, Museveni was drawn to Marxist and pan-Africanist thought. He founded the University Students’ African Revolutionary Front and even trained with FRELIMO fighters in Mozambique.

His thesis explored Frantz Fanon’s ideas on revolutionary violence—foreshadowing his later reliance on armed struggle. In the 1970s, Mr Museveni entered Uganda’s turbulent politics, first fight ing to oust Idi Amin and later founding the Front for National Salvation (Fronasa). He played a key role in the 1979 Uganda–Tanzania war that toppled Amin.

Following the disputed 1980 elections—where his Uganda Patriotic Movement lost to Milton Obote’s Uganda People’s Congress—Museveni declared the process fraudulent and launched the five-year Bush War.

His popular Resistance Army later merged with other rebel factions to form the National Resistance Army (NRA) and its political wing, the National Resistance Movement (NRM). On January 29, 1986, the NRA captured Kampala, ending the short-lived Tito Okello junta. Sworn in as President, Mr Museveni promised a “fundamental change” built on his Ten-Point Programme of democracy, unity, and self-reliance. His early years drew praise.

Backed by the International Monitory Fund (IMF), his reforms stabilised Uganda’s battered economy, restored investor confidence, and initially improved human rights. But stability came at a cost. For nearly two decades, his government fought Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army in northern Uganda—a war that displaced millions and drew allegations of abuses by both rebels and state forces.

Regionally, Mr Museveni positioned himself as a military power-broker, intervening in Rwanda’s civil war, the Congo conflicts, and other Great Lakes crises. This earned him recognition as a strategic ally of the West, while also attracting criticism for allegedly fueling instability. At home, Mr Museveni steadily consolidated power. Term limits were scrapped in 2005; age limits followed in 2017, paving the way for open-ended rule.

Once hailed as a reformist, he has since faced criticism for shrinking civic space, repressing dissent, and militarising civilian life. The 2021 election, which gave him a sixth term with 58.6 percent, was condemned by observers after reports of ballot-stuffing, arrests, violence, and a nationwide Internet blackout.

Despite delivering macroeconomic stability, Uganda struggles with corruption, high youth unemployment, and slow social progress. In 2025, the country ranks 163rd in nominal GDP per capita and 157th on the Human Development Index. Now 81, Mr Museveni continues to cast himself as Uganda’s guarantor of peace and independence.

To supporters, he is a liberator who brought stability. To critics, he is an entrenched autocrat clinging to power. Despite repeated calls for succession planning, he has not indicated a clear heir—leaving uncertainty about the country’s political future.