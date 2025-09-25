Who is FDC’ s Nandala Mafabi?

Nathan Nandala Mafabi was born on January 17, 1966 in Busamaga Village, Sironko District. He has been the Member of Parliament for Budadiri West Constituency since 2001. Mafabi is one of the founders of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and has served as its secretary general since 2015.

He attended Mbale Secondary School for his O-Levels before joining Busoga College Mwiri in Jinja District for A-Levels.

Nandala obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics and Economics from Makerere University in 1988 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the same institution in 1989. In 1993, he earned a Diploma in Income Tax Administration from the Uganda Management Institute in Kampala. That same year, he passed certified public accountancy exams in both Kenya and Uganda.

In 1995, he was recognised as a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He later returned to Makerere University, completing a Master of Arts in Economics in 2000 and a Bachelor of Laws in 2006. From 2001 to 2006, Nandala chaired Parliament’s Committee on the Economy.

Between 2006 and 2011, he headed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where he gained a reputation for his tough anti-corruption stance. His tenure saw some of the most high-profile probes, including investigations into ghost workers, irregular procurements, and the misuse of funds in various ministries.



