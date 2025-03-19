Why 12 women want to dethrone NUP’s Nabukenya in Luweero

A total of 12 women have so far expressed interest in contesting for the Luweero District Woman MP seat, aiming to replace the current MP Brenda Nabukenya, in the 2026 elections.

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections, Luweero District is a hive of political activity, with about 12 aspirants already displaying campaign posters to declare their intention to challenge the incumbent NUP party MP, Nabukenya. However, the Electoral Commission (EC) has yet to officially flag off campaigns.

Among the contenders are the incumbent Brenda Nabukenya (NUP), Ms Cissy Mulondo (NRM) – the current flag bearer, Agnes Kirabo (Youth) Central Uganda MP, Jackline Suubi Nakawuka (NRM), Faridah Nakalawa (NRM), Ritah Kabengano (NUP), Phiona Nakawesi (NUP), Sumayah Namiiro (NUP), Miriam Nakiganda (NUP), Sarah Zainab M (NUP), and Ramah Bisaso (NUP), among others.

At various public functions such as church gatherings, school fundraisers, community meetings and funerals, these aspirants have positioned themselves as special guests, seizing the opportunity to announce their candidature and rally support.

The one-term myth

A political myth persists among some stakeholders that the Luweero District Woman MP seat is typically held for only one term. This could explain the large number of new aspirants.

Luweero District has experienced several by-elections for this seat due to court petitions annulling election results between 2011 and 2017. Political analysts note that since 2011, no single MP has held onto the seat for consecutive terms.

Mr Abel Denis Kasibante, a retired secondary school teacher and political analyst, dismisses this one-term notion as baseless.

“It is not about a single five-year term. Voters have their reasons for choosing a candidate. If the one-term notion were true, Ms Brenda Nabukenya would not have bounced back in 2016 despite the High Court’s ruling, which was later overturned by the Court of Appeal in 2017,” he said.

Except for Nabukenya, who has tested the political waters for over a decade, several aspirants are newcomers, claiming the ground is favourable after extensive consultations.

Aspirants’ Views

Ms Nabukenya asserts that her supporters have vowed to rally behind her to ensure continuity in various projects aimed at empowering women in Luweero.

“I have been battling land grabbing, which remains a significant challenge in Luweero District. Illegal land evictions, often facilitated by individuals with high-level government connections, are a major concern. My goal is to help our people fight these injustices and boost economic development,” she told this publication.

Ms Agnes Kirabo, the Central Youth MP, says her passion for uplifting the less privileged, including the youth, women, and men, drives her ambition to become the next District Woman MP.

“I know that the people of Luweero have long awaited an effective District Woman MP. This is their chance,” she said in a recent interview.

While NUP has the highest number of aspirants, many are unsure about the party’s selection process for a flag bearer. However, Ms Ritah Kabengano believes she has the people’s support.

“I have confidence in my NUP supporters, as well as voters outside my party who are residents of Luweero,” she stated.

2021 voting trends

Several of the aspirants are new to parliamentary elections, but at least two—Ms Nabukenya and Ms Kirabo—have prior experience in Parliament.

Left of Luweero District Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya (C) is Sarah Zainab (NUP), Jackline Suubi Nakauka (Independent), Agnes Kirabo (youths MP central), Sumaiyah Namiiro (NUP) while to her right from top is Cissy Mulondo (NRM) and Ritah Kabengano (NUP). PHOTO/COMBO

Ms Cissy Mulondo contested in the 2021 elections for the Luweero District Woman MP seat. In that election, Ms Brenda Nabukenya (NUP) secured 76,801 votes, Ms Cissy Mulondo (NRM) got 40,353, Prossy Najjuka (Ind) 21,136, Miriam Nakiganda (FDC) 3,330, Joy Namulindwa (Ind) 1,850, Doreen Nantongo (Ind) 1,801, Shifa Nanyanzi Walakira (Justice Forum) 1,481, and Phoebe Namulindwa (Ind) 313 votes.

Frequent elections

Luweero voters will head to the polls for the sixth time since 2011 due to numerous court-annulled elections. The legal battles began in September 2011 when the High Court annulled the election of Ms Rebecca Nalwanga, who had been declared winner in February that year.

The court found Ms Nalwanga guilty of voter bribery after she allegedly gave Shs50,000 for borehole repairs during her campaign in Butuntumula Sub-county.

In the November 2011 by-election, Ms Brenda Nabukenya (DP) emerged victorious. However, Ms Nalwanga appealed, arguing that the Electoral Commission failed to conduct a vote recount. High Court Judge Vincent Zehukirize annulled the election, leading to another legal battle.

Eventually, on 22 May 2014, a fresh by-election was held, and Ms Nabukenya won again, but she served for less than two years before the 2016 general elections.

In the 2016 elections, Ms Lillian Nakate (NRM) won with 56,573 votes, while Ms Nabukenya (DP) received 53,558 votes. Ms Nabukenya then petitioned the court, alleging electoral malpractices. Justice David Batema annulled Ms Nakate’s election after finding her guilty of bribery, citing a case where she distributed Shs100,000 to a savings group as an inducement for votes.

However, in 2017, the Court of Appeal overturned Justice Batema’s ruling, reinstating Ms Nakate’s victory. A panel led by then Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma ruled that the nullification was unjustified.

The road to 2026

As more than 12 aspirants traverse the district, voters remain vigilant, awaiting the Electoral Commission’s official campaign programme.

Veteran politician Hajji Abdul Nadduli observes that while the high number of aspirants does not necessarily reflect voting trends, the ruling party must address longstanding unfulfilled pledges before the 2026 campaign season begins.

“Yes, the NRM party performed poorly not only in Luweero District but also in many areas of Buganda and Busoga. We need to address the people’s challenges as the ruling party,” he noted.

With the election season approaching, the political landscape in Luweero remains dynamic, as candidates continue to vie for voter support in what promises to be a highly contested race.

About Luweero

Greater Luweero, which was the epicentre of the five-year guerrilla war (between 1981 and 1986), experienced significant losses during the conflict. Thousands of lives were lost, and the survivors were left to cope with the loss of family members, destruction of property, and a shattered local economy.