Why is party presidency a do-or-die affair in Uganda?

The battle for leadership within Uganda’s political parties has increasingly become a do-or-die affair, as presidents and chairpersons tighten their grip on power—often at the expense of internal democracy, rule of law, and party constitutions.

The trend, which began with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s endorsement of President Museveni as the sole presidential candidate, has steadily crept into Opposition parties. Leadership transitions are now fiercely contested or outright blocked, with party heads consolidating control rather than encouraging succession.

One glaring example is Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) leader Jimmy Akena, who extended his term in office beyond constitutional limits despite two court injunctions. He convened an online delegates’ conference to justify his stay, drawing criticism for disregarding the party’s constitution and the judiciary.

Likewise, Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao’s recent re-election sparked controversy, with some party members alleging exclusion of dissenters and lack of transparency. Critics described the process as undemocratic.

Even in the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda’s largest Opposition party in Parliament, president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) faced criticism after journalists were blocked from covering the party’s recent delegates’ conference, a decision seen by some as reflective of growing internal opacity.

According to analysts, political leadership in Uganda is increasingly viewed as a career path rather than public service. Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), attributes the trend to the commercialisation of politics. “Being a politician in Uganda pays more than most professional careers, including professors and top civil servants,” she said.

Ms Bireete added that many politicians lack alternative livelihoods, treating political office as their primary source of income. She also decried the lack of legal enforcement. “Leaders ignoring court rulings and violating their own party constitutions is a dangerous precedent,” she said, calling for a moral reset and stronger institutions to safeguard democratic principles. Political historian John Paul Kasujja agrees that politics has become a business in Uganda.

“Once you head a party with parliamentary representation, you access government funding via the Electoral Commission and IPOD. That kind of access becomes too lucrative to walk away from.” Mr Kasujja also pointed to the tendency of treating parties as personal property.

“In UPC’s case, Akena sees the party as a family legacy,” he explained, referencing the party’s founding by Milton Obote, Akena’s father.

Prof Sabiti Makara, a political analyst at Kabale University, echoed these sentiments, arguing that high salaries and political perks drive the desire to hold onto leadership. “Political offices offer better pay than most other jobs. That alone incentivises people to resist stepping down,” he said.

Prof Makara proposed stricter campaign finance laws to reduce money’s influence in politics. “Without reform, parties will continue to function more as avenues for personal gain than platforms for public service,” he added.

Critics warn that these internal power struggles threaten Uganda’s broader democratic development. Weak enforcement of the Political Parties and Organisations Act and minimal internal accountability could further undermine public trust ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

