Why Museveni can’t avoid unfinished business in Greater Luweero

Amid mixed reactions and scepticism over gaps in service delivery, President Museveni launched his 2026 re-election bid at Bukalasa Agricultural College in the Greater Luweero sub-region yesterday.

His ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party sees Luweero as its cradle, owing to its central role in the 1980s liberation war. Yet, 40 years later, many residents question the slow progress in infrastructure, veterans’ welfare, and social services. In 2021, the Opposition triumphed in this symbolic “Mecca” of the NRM, underlining discontent over unfulfilled pledges.

Observers argue that deliberate programmes such as those rolled out in northern Uganda after the conflict were never extended to Luweero.

“Like the Northern Uganda Reconstruction Programme that targeted rehabilitation of infrastructure and economic recovery, the people of Luweero missed out on such opportunities,” Mr Omar Kyagulanyi, a civilian war veteran and former Katikamu Sub-county chairperson, said. Former Minister without Portfolio and Presidential Adviser Abdul Nadduli blamed poor planning and lack of goodwill due to broken promises.

“President Museveni knows Luweero better than many of the current breed of leaders in his government,” he said, urging him to take direct charge.

Locals accuse both the government and the NRM leaders of frustrating progress.

“I will not spare President Museveni because he superintends the top policy-making organs. Greater Luweero has had several sons and daughters in the Cabinet. We have always questioned their relevance if they cannot lobby for affirmative action projects,” said retired teacher John Mary Kabanda.

The erosion of NRM support was evident in 2021, when the Opposition swept all four parliamentary seats in Luweero and two of four in Nakaseke. “It was a protest against our own government,” said Ms Aidah Nakandi Ssemyalo of Wobulenzi, who recounted how her father, a civilian war veteran, died without compensation. Opposition leaders echo the sense of betrayal. Luweero District Chairperson Erastus Kibirango, a NUP member, said: “I don’t believe that the NRM government has a chance to run away from the blame of negligence of an area that procured their victory after a long liberation war.” He called for a special programme to address Luweero’s recovery.

However, NRM officials counter that progress is being made.

Deputy Secretary General of NRM party Rose Namayanja cited Shs6.1 billion for the district administration block, Shs2.5 billion for Luweero General Hospital, and new mechanised farming equipment. Luweero Triangle Minister Alice Kaboyo pointed to Shs6.1 billion recently disbursed to compensate civilian war veterans and the establishment of 500 factories in the last decade.

Yet electoral data tell a stark story. In 2021, Museveni managed only 27.94 percent (41,166 votes) in Luweero, compared to 70.45 percent (103,782 votes) for Robert Kyagulanyi of NUP party. Both NRM and Opposition supporters cited poor service delivery and unmet promises as decisive factors. Mr Pascal Imarach, the Zirobwe Town Council chairperson and the head of the NRM veterans’ league, admitted mistakes but insisted they will improve. “Our people demand effective service delivery. Our people still believe that President Museveni is their tested leader,” he said.

Lingering challenges

Despite some fulfilled pledges, unresolved land issues dominate local grievances. The government claims to have addressed them through the 2010 Land Act, but residents cite abuses by powerful individuals who override the law. Nakasongola District Chairperson Sam Kigula said about 75 percent of residents are squatters and vulnerable to eviction by absentee landlords.

“We can only circumvent the land-related challenges if the government rolls out the land fund. Many cannot plan to cultivate land because of insecurity,” he said.

In Luweero and Nakaseke, land grabbing and illegal evictions are rising. Lawyer Peter Kimanje Nsibambi said his firm is handling more than 200 cases. “Despite having land laws that protect Bibanja holders, many are victims of illegal eviction,” he said.

Government’s defence

The NRM highlights achievements in health, education and infrastructure. In Luweero District alone, 32,722 residents benefit from the Parish Development Model (PDM), backed by Shs31 billion. Access to safe water has reached 87 percent, with 1,436 water sources. The district now boasts 230 UPE schools serving 129,287 pupils and 24 government secondary schools with 46,648 students.

Health facilities have also expanded, with 40 public units compared to just five in 1987. The district hospital has been upgraded, alongside operating theatres at Health Centre IVs and maternity wards at Health Centre IIIs. Infrastructure projects include the 29.7km road linking Luweero to Nakaseke via Butalangu and Kiwoko, now 55 percent complete, according to Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Joseph Kyofatogabye Kabuye.

Despite these efforts, scepticism remains over whether development has matched expectations. Many residents still perceive Greater Luweero as neglected.

Political analysts warn that Museveni’s chances of regaining ground depend on addressing core grievances: land disputes, poor roads, and unfulfilled pledges. Unless these issues are tackled decisively, the NRM party risks another setback in its symbolic heartland.



