Why NRM CEC elections are do or die

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections are scheduled for today in what appears to be a do-or-die contest for aspirants to secure a seat at the powerful decision-making table of the ruling party. At face value, it is an ordinary party election, but in reality, it is a fiercely contested political battle: a gateway to particularly influence, power and by extension, money. Although the financial remuneration tied to CEC membership is minimal, the intensity of the campaigns, the resources being poured into wooing delegates, and the political tricks on display reveal that the real prize lies elsewhere. NRM’s Director of Communications, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, said most CEC members already occupy government positions, so they do not receive any monetary facilitation from the party.

Those without such positions are only given a one-off Shs20m stipend and transport allowance. Evidently, this amount is not commensurate to the millions being sunk into campaigns. The CEC, which comprises 16 members, exercises political leadership and formulates policy in the country, formulates policy for consideration by the National Executive Council (NEC), and propagates the NRM policies. Reports from the field indicate that aspirants have been allegedly bribing delegates with cash handouts ranging from Shs1m to Shs5m each, depending on the position a delegate holds. Other aspirants have been accused of ferrying voters to neighbouring countries, including Kenya and Tanzania, as one of the ways to buy their way to the top.

Given that the party has about 23,000 delegates, this implies any aspirant hoping to secure victory would need to mobilise between Shs500m and Shs1b to cover the entire base. This is a staggering investment compared to the Shs20m stipend available to successful candidates. It is, therefore, evident that the fight is not for the party’s small financial perks but for the unparalleled political influence that comes with being part of CEC. Mr Dombo explained that CEC’s significance lies in the proximity it offers to the President, who also serves as the party chairman. CEC meetings, he noted, are held quarterly or whenever a pressing issue arises. “Much like Cabinet meetings where ministers, after the meeting, get to talk to the President, CEC leaders, who also attend quarterly meetings, get direct access to the President, enabling them to raise concerns affecting their regions, constituencies, or personal interests,” Mr Dombo said.

In an interview with the incumbent Vice Chairperson for Kampala Region, Mr Singh Katongole Marwaha, who is seeking re-election, he said people are fighting hard just to serve their party. According to him, lobbying is in the government, not in the party; hence, their major role is to serve the party and ensure its policies are implemented. “Competitors are trying to serve the party. Everybody wants to serve his or her party. There are no benefits in being a CEC member, apart from seeing political policies of the party are implemented in your district,” Mr Katongole said. Mr Joseph Sewava Mukasa, contesting for Vice Chairperson, Central Region, said many people in the race do not know the role of a CEC member, with the majority mistaking it for lobbying. “I have heard a number of aspirants promising to construct roads for the people.

A CEC member does not construct roads because you are not the government. The role of a CEC member is to mobilise the voters for the party and ensure the party is popular right from the grassroots,” Mr Sewava said. He said since he knows the CEC members are not paid, he comes on board with new ideas of mobilising support for the party, especially in the Buganda region, where the party seems unpopular. He also indicated that they will work with President Museveni, who is the chairperson of the party, in strengthening the party structures across the country. The access to the party chairman alone transforms a CEC seat into a prized possession for ambitious politicians and businesspeople.

For many aspirants, the motivation is clear, as being in the President’s earshot offers them the chance to influence policy decisions, lobby for appointments, and position themselves for future political opportunities. Beyond politics, there is also a strong business angle. Many of those fighting tooth and nail for seats are prominent business figures, who view CEC as a launchpad to grow and protect their enterprises. The influence gained from sitting on this committee can be leveraged to secure tax holidays, land deals, or favourable government contracts. The heavy investment in campaigns has turned the election into a high-stakes gamble.

Aspirants are outspending one another to secure loyalty, and in the process, the race has been marred by allegations of bribery, intimidation, and manipulation. The reality is that few of them expect to recover their campaign expenditures from the party stipend. Delegates, fully aware of the aspirants’ desperation, have also seized the opportunity to make personal gains. Many have openly admitted to being courted with hefty sums, travel to Nairobi, Kenya, and even promises of jobs for their relatives. This has turned the process into a transactional contest where loyalty is bought at the highest price.

Do or die duel

The Second National Vice Chairperson (female) position is one of the most hotly contested, with incumbent Rebecca Kadaga facing off against Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. The race has garnered widespread attention as both women wield strong political networks and influence within the ruling party. During the dramatic NEC meeting last Saturday, neither of the two was willing to concede an advantage, underscoring that the stakes in the CEC elections go beyond money or influence. Reports from the NEC meeting indicate that tensions escalated when a motion was tabled to forward only Ms Among’s name to the national delegates’ conference as unopposed.

This move was seen by Ms Kadaga as an attempt to sideline her, prompting a heated confrontation. Delegates described the atmosphere as tense, with both sides lobbying hard for support. Ms Among, leveraging her current position as Speaker of Parliament, had mobilised a network of loyalists to secure early endorsements, while Ms Kadaga called on her long-standing supporters to push back against what she termed an unfair manoeuvre. Sources noted that the clash was not merely about holding office but also about controlling influence within NRM, shaping future party dynamics, and securing political leverage for upcoming national contests.

The showdown at NEC illustrated that even for politicians with substantial wealth and institutional power, the CEC elections are perceived as a do-or-die battle where strategic positioning, alliances, and delegate loyalty often outweigh financial resources. In the Entrepreneurs League, the contest has pitted two powerful businessmen, Hassan Basajjabalaba and King Ceasor Mulega. Both men command influence in the education sector, with Mr Basajjabalaba owning Kampala International University (KIU) and Mr Mulega, the proprietor of King Ceasor University. Their clash has extended beyond business into the political arena, as each is seeking to secure control of the Entrepreneurs League under CEC. Observers say the rivalry was not just about holding a party position but about wielding leverage within the ruling NRM, which could translate into wider political and economic influence.

The Entrepreneurs League elections did, however, not occur on Monday night following allegations of irregularities, including claims of voter manipulation and intimidation, forcing the NRM electoral commission to suspend the exercise until further notice. The suspension has left both camps on the edge, each accusing the other of foul play, and underlined just how high the stakes have become in this particular race. The Vice Chairperson, Eastern Region position is hotly contested between Capt Mike Mukula and Mr David Calvin Echodu, whose campaigns reflect the intensity and high stakes of the elections. Both men, with strong political and business networks, are vying to secure positions that could enhance their influence within NRM. Capt Mukula, a renowned politician, has leveraged his decades-long experience and connections within the party to rally support from loyalists and regional leaders.

However, Mr Mukula yesterday accused his opponents of bribing voters, claiming the party was "for sale to the highest bidder." The remarks highlighted concerns over the integrity of the elections, with Mr Mukula suggesting that financial clout was being used to sway delegates rather than genuine support or merit. Mr Echodu, meanwhile, has marshaled his resources and grassroots networks to challenge established power brokers, presenting himself as a fresh but formidable contender. Observers note that the race between the two is not merely about holding office but about securing leverage within the party’s decision-making structures.

All the six vice chairperson seats are equally competitive. In the West, the incumbent and ICT minister, Chris Baryomunsi is up against six candidates. In the North, former East African Legislative assembly (Eala) Speaker Daniel Kidega is up against the Government Chief Whip, Denis Obua to replace the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah. The race in Central is between the State Minister for Micro-finance Haruna Kasolo, former Minister of Tourism Geoffrey Kiwanda, and Mr Mukasa, while in Kampala, the race is between Mr Salim Uhuru, the Kampala Central mayor, and Mr Singh Katongole, the incumbent vice chairperson. All the above candidates indicated that they are not seeking election for monetary gains, but to mobilise support for the party, as well as bring better ideas that can improve the country at large.