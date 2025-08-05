Why NRM flag is a must for Ankole MPs

On July 17, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) held primaries for the electorate to elect party flagbearers to contest for parliamentary seats in the 2026 general elections. In the Ankole Sub-region, the electorate voted for 44 directly elected Members of Parliament and women representatives in the 13 districts and a city.

The districts include: Buhweju, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Mitooma, Ntungamo, Rubirizi, Rwampara, Sheema, and Mbarara City, with a population of 3,608,968 people according to the National Population and Housing Census of 2024. According to the Electoral Commission 2021 presidential elections results, Ankole had 1,607,828 registered voters, and out of those, only 1,128,351 voted, while 479,477 people did not participate in the exercise.

In the same election, Mr Museveni Kaguta of the NRM garnered 966,401 votes against his closest rival, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who garnered 87,716 votes in the region.

After the exercise, out of the 44 parliamentary seats in the region, NRM scooped 38 seats, five independents who are NRM-leaning were able to sail through with only one Opposition MP under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) winning a seat in the 11th Parliament.

This is one of the reasons why top NRM leadership considers the Ankole Sub-region as their main stronghold despite vigorous campaigns from the Opposition to uproot the party. Due to the above statistics and the attachment locals would want to have with President Museveni in the area, NRM primaries over the years tend to be a do-or-die affair as holding a party flag is an assurance of winning a parliamentary seat.

This raises tensions among the candidates in different constituencies who use whatever is within their means to ensure victory on their side. The recently concluded NRM primaries were characterised by violence, voter intimidation, murder, bribery, and the use of army in the exercise.

In Isingiro District, two people lost their lives, property worth millions of shillings was destroyed, and many people sustained injuries in the chaos between several supporters of Isingiro South MP Alex Byarugaba Bakunda and his rival Ascensio Maari.

The situation was not any different in other parts of the region, as most of the candidates that lost the election petitioned the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, accusing their opponents of voter bribery, intimidation, and rigging.

The Executive Director of Western Ankole Civil Society Forum, Mr Lee Kakonge, said most people in the region want to be close to power and they believe that without NRM, there is no power. “Politicians in NRM have high expectations; they want power and want to get an opportunity to be closer to the President. They want to earn big money and also be recognised at public functions. That is why they exhibit a high level of madness and do all sorts of things to achieve power,” he said.

Mr Moses Nuwagaba, a resident of Kashari in Mbarara District, said politics in Uganda and NRM in particular have been stormed by business people who are replacing leaders with profit-hunting individuals.

“A person sits down and calculates how much a Member of Parliament earns in a month, which is about Shs30m, how much it is in a year, Shs350m, and in five years, how much will that be? It will be around Shs2b, so if he invests Shs1b, he will get another billion, then he goes into the election to become an MP. It is profit-driven but not driven by the desire to provide leadership,” he said.

He added, “The other reason is patronage in the NRM, so the profit hunters have made alliances with patrons of NRM who benefit from deals associated with leadership in Uganda. Some people claim to be close to the President and power and have been floating themselves as capable of selling the NRM party flags to candidates.”

The Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr Tanga Odoi, said people fight hard to get the NRM flag in Ankole because most NRM candidates get to Parliament after winning the flag. Dr Odoi was convinced that this time around, Ankole had the most peaceful NRM elections despite a few hitches.

“This was the most peaceful primary election in the Ankole Sub-region. I can tell you for a fact this was a very smooth election. Of course, there are a few challenges here and there, but this time around Ankole was peaceful,” he said.

Ms Evelyne Walimbwa said politics has turned into business ventures where people no longer join for service delivery but rather to satisfy their interests.

“The problem is the commercialisation of politics. People no longer join politics to serve but as a business, so they invest more money, others go for loans, some sell their property, and for such a person, all his hopes are winning elections. They will do whatever it takes to win this election,” she said. Mr Bintabara Mweteise, the Ankole Region coordinator for Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), said the region has created two classes of people, the rich and the poor, and the latter do not want the poor to get out of poverty.

“Social classes between the rich, politically connected, and the poor. The first class wants to keep a grip on these positions against the wishes of the majority poor, and there they will use all they have at their disposal, including intimidation, harassment, to create a spirit of fear among voters. That is why they bring in organised goons that are not known to residents to torment them,” he said.

Mr Prosper Tuheise, the Mbarara District NRM chairperson, said people fight to get the flag because they know that it is the only way to get out of poverty, despite different government programmes set up to get people into the money economy.

“Some people try to force themselves on the electorate because they see politics as a quick way to enrich themselves. They are not interested in service delivery. Some of the politicians are still stuck in the backward thinking of sectarianism; they incite voters along tribal, religious differences and force voters to develop hatred and be violent to each other,” he said.

He added: “We need tougher laws that make those who commit election offences arrested and prosecuted. In Mbarara, we did not have violence because we were clear that all those who would get involved would be arrested and prosecuted, and candidates disqualified.”

The Ibanda Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mbetegyereize, said the violence that is always exhibited in NRM primaries in the region resonates with the NRA Bush War that brought the same government to power.

“When you try to understand the use of violence in power transition, you realise it started with the NRA Bush War, where people fought for power. Violence has been there since the NRM came into power. This new generation has found a fertile foundation for violence due to freedom of association, and the people in the system are indisciplined and they have poor ideological interests,” he said.

He added: “Even the NRM doesn't believe in a multi party system, but violence, it only put a party because people forced it onto them. People take elections as a do-or-die due to ideology bankruptcy, pride, greed, and arrogance.”

In the recently concluded NRM election, 24 incumbent MPs lost party flags as voters selected fresh people to represent them.

Compiled by Felix Ainebyoona, Deo Okoodi, Julius Byamukama, Jovita Kyarisiima and Rajab Mukombozi