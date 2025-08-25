Why NRM tribunal declared Hudu Hussein flag bearer after nullifying Nangoli's victory

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) tribunal nullified the victory of Umar Nangoli and declared Hudu Hussein as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Member of Parliament (MP) for Mbale City’s Northern Division citing widespread irregularities, non-compliance with electoral laws, and manipulation of results.

The tribunal ruled that the irregularities unfairly led to Mr Nangoli being declared the winner with a margin of 591 votes he was not entitled to.

During the NRM primaries held on July 17, Nangoli was declared winner with 22,166 votes against Hudu’s 21,575. However, after correcting the irregularities, Hudu emerged as the rightful winner with a margin of 336 votes.

“Under Regulation 44(4) of the NRM electoral regulations, the tribunal may, after due inquiry, either declare a different candidate as validly elected or set aside the election and order a re-run.

In this case, the previous margin of 591 votes in favor of Umar Nangoli was nullified and reversed, with Huddu Hussein now leading by 336 votes,” reads the ruling signed by tribunal members Diana Kasabiiti (Panel Head), Hillary Kabiswa, and Ampaire Tumwebaze, dated August 22.

Mr Hudu had petitioned the tribunal, alleging that results from various polling stations were forged.

“For instance, in Doko Cell, the number of registered voters was 432. However, although the total number of votes cast was clearly written in words as 105, the numerical figure was later altered to read 405 without changing the words,” he said.

He also alleged that tally sheets from the Electoral Commission in four polling stations—Namabasa 5(A) Cell, Kibumbabire, Namabasa III(A) Cell, and Bumuluya Cell, showed votes counted in excess of registered voters. As a result, the tribunal annulled the results from these four stations for all candidates.

Reactions to the ruling have been divided. Mr Fazali Nabende, a political analyst, criticised the tribunal’s decision, arguing that in cases of over-voting, a re-run would have been more appropriate than directly declaring a winner.

He warned that such decisions could deepen divisions within the NRM in Northern Division and give the opposition an upper hand in the 2026 general elections.

However, some residents welcomed the ruling. Mr Aziz Mafabi, a resident of Bulweta in Bukonde Subcounty, said the tribunal decision was justified.

“He never won. The results were forged to deny Hudu his victory. This decision sends a strong message against rigging in the NRM elections,” he said.

Attempts to get a comment from Nangoli on his next course of action after the tribunal ruling were unsuccessful, as his phone went unanswered.

The Mbale Northern Division ruling adds to a growing list of tribunal decisions across the Bugisu sub-region. Last week, the tribunal overturned results in Bugokho North, declaring Shafiga Wanyenya as flag bearer instead of Hussein Wazemba.

However, petitions by Mbale District aspirant Sylvia Lunyolo and Budadiri West’s Tabitha Dorothy Wanyenze were dismissed, confirming Mariam Mukhaye and Isaac Masanga as flag bearers, respectively.

In Bugokho Central, Richard Wanda’s petition was also dismissed, upholding Muhamud Masaba’s victory.