Why politics in Uganda is now a do-or-die affair

The calm, quiet atmosphere across most parts of the country has been unsettled in recent weeks as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ramps up its internal party campaigns ahead of the 2026 General Elections. From the North to the East, West, and Central regions, the spectre of violence that has marred the NRM campaigns paints a worrying picture, less than six months before parliamentary nominations begin. It also offers a grim preview of what might be expected in the broader national elections. During Uganda’s first elections under NRM in 1996, there were only 900 elective positions across the country, from presidential to local government roles. Today, that number has increased to about 3.3 million elective positions across 146 districts, underscoring the heightened competition and growing allure of political office. Critics argue that elective politics is no longer about service delivery but rather a lucrative venture. The stampede by aspirants is often attributed to the financial rewards that come with public office.

Dash for cash

Several political observers and analysts believe that the most compelling reason for the rising desperation is the “money factor,” with some of the income in politics reportedly earned through questionable means. Others point to the state of unemployment and a growing perception that Parliament and other political offices are among the few viable career options. The current Parliament comprises 557 members, of which 519 are directly elected through public voting or electoral colleges. The NRM holds the majority with 337 MPs, followed by Independents (87), National Unity Platform (NUP) with 57, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) with 31, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) with 11, Democratic Party (DP) with 9, and one each for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

Last month alone, within five days of opening the nomination process, more than 2,100 aspirants had picked forms to contest various positions within the NRM, according to the party’s electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi. The early numbers included 143 MPs, 56 District Women MP aspirants, and 67 LC5 chairpersons. The figures are likely to increase as nominations continue. Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, estimated that “more than 40,000 aspirants” had picked nomination forms for various elective positions on the party’s ticket. “We have set up a strong and experienced vetting team to carefully evaluate all applicants to avoid the mistakes of the 2021 elections,” he said. He noted that some of the previously endorsed candidates caused friction within the party, and those missteps will not be repeated.





Meanwhile, the newly formed Opposition party, People’s Front for Freedom has seen at least 123 aspirants pick nomination forms for parliamentary seats. Party’s electoral commission chairperson Michael Kabaziguruka, said they had dispatched forms and guidelines to all districts and appointed electoral supervisors. The nomination process is ongoing to enable members to pick forms from district offices or the party’s national headquarters. UPC’s head of media Faizo Muzei noted that, “more than 100 members have expressed interest, and the numbers are increasing daily. We will release a full list of contestants after July 31.” In Masaka, the newly formed Democratic Front Party, led by former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, launched its nomination exercise. In Busia District alone, at least 17 people are challenging the incumbent Woman MP, Hellen Auma Wandera, while nine more are aiming for Geoffrey Macho’s Busia Municipality seat.

Samia Bugwe North and Central constituencies have collectively attracted nearly 50 interested candidates, showing how competitive and coveted parliamentary positions have become. The numbers have consistently grown each election cycle, turning the race for elective office into what many now describe as a “do-or-die” affair. A major driver behind this desperation is the financial remuneration attached to political office. MPs in Uganda are entitled to a base monthly salary of Shs25 million, a one-off vehicle allowance of Shs150 million, a subsistence allowance of Shs4.5 million per month, a town running allowance of Shs1 million, a medical allowance of Shs500,000, and a plenary sitting allowance of Shs150,000, among others. Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, believes this has created a distorted perception of leadership.





“We have a crisis of unemployment, and political leadership is regarded as a form of employment by some people. Parliament is the highest-paying institution in Uganda, and that’s why we have a crisis of commercialisation of politics; it’s a grand auction with the highest bidder taking the prize,” she said. Beyond the pay, politicians also gain social prestige, access to state resources, and leverage within their constituencies and beyond. This explains why even individuals with no leadership background are jumping into the fray. “Parliament has become a money-minting machine, and everybody thinks it is from there that one can make quick money,” said Mr Emmanuel Ogono Wandera, a local politician in Busia District.

“People who lack the capacity to even hold the office of a village chairperson want to enter Parliament because of the money,” he added. Dr Odoi attributed the surge in NRM aspirants partly to the return of former legislators and increased interest from youth. Uganda’s electoral laws allow anyone 18 years and older to contest for parliamentary and other positions, while the National Youth Council Act classifies youth as those aged between 18 and 30. In the 2021 elections, NRM won all five youth MP positions. This year, according to the party’s electoral commission, more than 40 candidates have picked forms to contest for the same five Youth MP seats.





Dangers of commercialised politics





Ms Perry Aritua, the executive director of the Women Democracy Network-Uganda Chapter, acknowledged the high voter engagement but warned that the do-or-die attitude undermines democratic values. “While it is good for citizens to show interest in elections, the majority are not driven by service. The high commercialisation of politics has turned elections into a market. People are buying votes and using politics as a business,” she said. “Ideally, when you contest for office, it should be because you have a people-centred reason. Unfortunately, the space has been overtaken by personal interest and profit,” she added. The NRM Director of Information and Publicity, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, warned that excessive spending is affecting governance. “Many MPs spend colossal amounts during campaigns, and once elected, their primary concern becomes how to recover that money.

This undermines the purpose of governance,” he said. Mr Nicholas Opiyo, a human rights lawyer, said: “There is a pervasive belief that this country is at the precipice of pivotal political change, a generational turnover necessitated by age and a restless youthful population. Whether this is true remains to be seen, but it has certainly driven many to seek positions.” In Busia Town, resident Umar Maka said politics is now seen as a last resort for survival. “Many people have lost hope in the current leadership and look at Parliament as the only place they can secure a livelihood,” he said. As the 2026 elections draw nearer, observers are bracing for another heated, high-stakes contest. What remains uncertain is whether the trend of politics will be reversed—or whether the race to Parliament will only get more frenzied in years to come.





