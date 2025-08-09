Will Acholi Sub-region still back Museveni’s 2026 bid?

Last month, while officiating a thanksgiving ceremony for Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at Patongo-Akwe Primary School in Patongo Town Council, Agago District, President Museveni was met with a simple but perilous question: Why does poverty persist in Acholi Sub-region? With just under six months left before Uganda heads to the polls, the question posed carried with it consequential elements.

On the whole, the President Museveni polled favourably in the sub-region during the 2021 General Election. At Patongo-Akwe Primary School, where CJ Owiny-Dollo’s thanksgiving ceremony was staged, Museveni won 69 percent of the vote.

That was light years ahead of his nearest rivals, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine (19 percent) and Mr Norbert Mao (eight percent). As a matter of fact, Mr Museveni comfortably won the ward—Pece—of Patongo Town Council with 75 percent share of the vote. Bobi Wine placed a distant second with a measly 17 percent share of the vote.

Agago is one of half a dozen districts that have been carved out of Acholi Sub-region’s colonial-era domains of Gulu and Nwoya. Joining both Gulu and Nwoya in Gulu West are the districts of Omoro and Amuru. Joining Agago in constituting Gulu East are the districts of Kitgum, Lamwo and Pader.

NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi (fourth left) greets a delegate in Gulu City on May 26, 2025. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

In the 2021 presidential poll, the sub-region rallied behind Mr Museveni’s bid. Despite the persistent poverty levels in the north region, Mr Museveni won with an astonishing 58.38 percent.

This ensured he soundly beat 10 other candidates, including Bobi Wine, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Mr Joseph Kabuleta, Ms Nancy Linda Kalembe, Mr John Katumba, Mr Mao, Mr Willy Mayamba, Mr Fred Mwesigye, Mr Henry Tumukunde and Mr Mugisha Muntu.

Unstinting support

Whereas Mr Museveni garnered up to 58.1 percent of total votes cast in the northern region, he scored an average 58.491 percent across the eight districts of Acholi Sub-region. For instance, in Gulu he scored 50.39 percent; Kitgum (52.73 percent); Pader (63.61 percent); Amuru (53.52 percent); Lamwo (57.1 percent); Nwoya (55.33 percent); Agago (74.57 percent); and Omoro (60.68 percent).

This came as no surprise because since the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) beat a hasty retreat in 2006, having terrorised the sub-region for a couple of decades, Acholi’s districts have offered unstinting support to Mr Museveni.

Many observers have traced the support to the rehabilitation of the sub-region and its inhabitants. Yet the picture on the ground tells a somewhat different story. This, perhaps, explains why, while commissioning the refurbished Patongo Youth Recreation Centre in Agago District last month, CJ Owiny-Dollo said it is unfortunate that residents of Acholi Sub-region continue to live as they did during the LRA war.

“The guns fell silent in 2006, we all celebrated, but then, in our celebration, we forgot that a lot more needed to be done to bring actual peace in this region.The peace that was ushered in by the silencing of the gun was negative peace in the sense that it lulled us into believing that peace had come back[; yet] a more serious peace had not come back,” he said.

“The backbone of the society, the youth, are the ones most affected. The level of drinking in this sub-region, because of hopelessness, and loss of hope, people would not see what tomorrow has for them. People do not see what to defend or to die for, so people have resorted to a lot of drinking,” he added.

Whereas trillions of shillings have been and continue to be injected into the sub-region through different programmes aimed at post-war reconstruction, CJ Owiny-Dollo reckons the government is not fair in its distribution of national resources.

“The level of socio-economic insecurity in this part of Uganda is enormous, it is alarming. No place in this country has been subjected to armed conflict for 20 years. It is only this place,” CJ Owiny-Dollo said.

Local solutions

To heal what is in his assessment, an open wound, the CJ recommends transitional justice. This, he reasons, is best placed to tackle the economic issues of the area.

“It requires the equal distribution of national wealth or national resources, or equal opportunities to access national resources and wealth,” CJ Owiny-Dollo said of transitional justice. Since 2002, the government has progressively invested in numerous programmes such as the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf) I, II and III; Peace, Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP); Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU); Reconstruction Assistance Programme (REAP); and the Northern Uganda Farmer’s Livelihood improvement project (NUFLIP); among others.

President Museveni (right) arrives at one of the dams being built at Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru District in 2024. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

So, the million dollar question is: Why has poverty proved to be an implacable enemy of progress? When he visited Acholi Sub-region last month for CJ Owiny-Dollo’s thanksgiving ceremony, Mr Museveni had some ready answers. The President rationalised that instead of fighting for initiatives that create wealth in the households and communities, inhabitants of the sub-region have continued to cling on to demands for tarmac roads, health services, and education, among others.

“We are telling these people to address the issue of wealth creation. And we are telling them that development can be there, but it may not create wealth. The road from Kampala to Gulu has been tarmacked all the time since the 1960s, and we have done it repeatedly since we came but you must have something in your house. You are not going to sleep on the tarmac road,” Mr Museveni said, referring to the Parish Development Model (PDM), the flagship poverty alleviation programme he has been popularising in the run-up to the 2026 poll.

PDM, Mr Museveni said, augments a message that he has been preaching since time immemorial. In his 1996 manifesto, for instance, Mr Museveni stated that he campaigned to people to embrace a seven-acre model.

“Even activities, one acre of coffee, one for fruit trees, one for pasture [for those doing zero grazing], one for family food, another poultry, piggery and fish farming [near the wetlands]”, he said back then, can lift communities out of the burrows of poverty.

He added that since the LRA war was climaxing at the time, his government opted to roll out multibillion intervention projects aimed at revamping the sub-region and indeed northern region. Conscious of the inroads made, as well as the road less travelled, CJ Owiny-Dollo is now imploring President Museveni to support local solutions being proffered.

One of them is the Rocopaco programme. Its socio-economic approach, reasons the head of the judicial branch of government, has the potential to transform the northern region within five years. CJ Owiny-Dollo said they resolved in their last meeting, early this year, to deliberately promote the production of perennial cash crops, specifically coffee.

Unmet needs

No district in Acholi Sub-region showed more support for Mr Museveni’s 2021 presidential bid than Agago (74.57 percent). A memorandum the district leaders recently sent to Museveni showed that amidst promises of propelling economic transformation, there is a lot of work to be done.

“We have some key outstanding development challenges. That is the poor road infrastructure, you may be aware that we still don't have any tarmac touching any part of Agago, But we are hopeful now that the Gulu-Moroto Road has been captured in the Fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV),” the document reads in part.

Other issues raised by the Agago leaders include the tarmacking of Kitgum-Matidi-Kalongo-Wipolo-Namokora Road; the tarmacking of Kalongo-Patongo Road; and the construction of a district hospital, as well as a technical school in Patongo Town Council.

“We pray that Kidepo National Park should be fenced so that our people can enjoy production in these areas without conflict from the wildlife. We also have the pending compensation of the families which lost their loved ones and those who have been injured due to atrocities committed by the cattle rustlers,” the document’s wish list continued.

Unending poverty

This is not the first time President Museveni is jabbing at Acholi leaders for the continued poverty infestation. In April 2024, while launching a set of new equipment at Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru District, he criticised Acholi leaders over the continued failure of the Acholi people to embrace his poverty eradication strategies. Mr Museveni said his desperate moves to get the people of the Acholi Sub-region out of poverty had been deliberately frustrated by the political leaders.

“The political leaders, please stop diverting our people. I was coming here, I drove some distance (about 13km) up to here and I only saw some small gardens of cassava, I didn’t see any other commercial crop other than the cassava,” he observed.

Mr Museveni said while Opposition politicians have boycotted his strategies, specifically the four-acre model, his representatives in the region are just as guilty. Northern Uganda had the highest multidimensional poverty headcount ratio. In 2016/2017 and 2019/2021, the north returned figures of 65.7 percent and 62.9 percent, respectively. Over the same period, eastern Uganda stood at 54.8 percent and 45.7 percent, respectively.

People in internally displaced camps in Acholi Sub-region. The LRA insurgency forced many into the camps. PHOTO / FILE

Many households frequently face shocks that make them vulnerable to poverty. If the probability of becoming poor is higher than 50 percent, then a household is classified as highly vulnerable. In 2020, at least 54.66 percent of the population in the north was vulnerable to poverty, representing about 22.7 million people.

According to the multidimensional poverty index, use of healthcare facilities health remains an enormous challenge. Although the number of those without access to healthcare facilities within a five-kilometre radius fell from 18.6 percent in 2016/2017 to 14.2 percent in 2019/2020, the data is still worrying.

Similarly, clean water is also a challenge for many households. Almost thirty two percent of Ugandans do not use clean water, although it is a slight improvement from 33.9 percent recorded in 2016/2017. Moreover, 76.5 percent of the population does not have improved toilet facilities, exposing them to infections, loss of working hours, higher spending on healthcare thus monetary poverty, the report said.