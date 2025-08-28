Winners and losers in NRM CEC elections

New faces have taken charge of the ruling NRM party Central Executive Committee (CEC), with nearly all the old leaders voted out of office. The likely lone survivor was Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, who fought to retain his seat as party vice chairman for western region. More than 23,000 delegates convened for the National Conference to choose the leaders who will steer the party over the next five years.

Most incumbents, sensing inevitable defeat, withdrew from the race hours before or even during polling. This opened the door for fresh entrants who swept to victory in nearly all the key positions. The biggest upset came when Speaker of Parliament Anita Among ended the 20-year reign of First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga as the Second National Vice Chairperson - Female. Ms Among polled 11,680 votes, representing 92.8 percent of the total, while Ms Kadaga managed just 902 votes.

The shock was even more pronounced in Busoga, Ms Kadaga’s own political backyard, where she was expected to have a commanding lead. Instead, she garnered only 455 votes while Ms Among secured 498, signalling a dramatic collapse of Ms Kadaga’s influence in the region she has long dominated. Before the vote, the two candidates were given a last chance to speak to the thousands of delegates who had converged at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to select the leaders of the party’s top organ.

In her remarks, Ms Kadaga warned that “the level of bribery, intimidation, and abuse of office during this election has been exceedingly high and unprecedented.”

When her turn came, Ms Among struck a contrasting tone, presenting herself as a “mobiliser” and “unifier.” Capt Mike Mukula, a long-time political heavyweight and incumbent Vice Chairman for eastern Uganda, was also forced out of his seat yesterday by Mr David Calvin Echodu, a relatively new but increasingly influential figure in both politics and humanitarian work.

Capt Mukula, who has been campaigning and was in the race until yesterday, abruptly withdrew from the race while elections were ongoing, saying it was for the interest of the party. This left only Mr Echodu in the race against the Namutumba District Woman MP, Ms Mariam Naigaga. Mr Echodu emerged as the winner after sweeping votes from most of the districts across the country.

The Kampala Central Division mayor, Mr Salim Uhuru, also beat the incumbent vice chairperson of Kampala Region, Mr Singh Marwaha Katongole. Much as both men are influential in the party’s politics, the race between the two was tight, with Mr Uhuru emerging the winner. Uhuru’s win was expected according to the party officials and delegates because he is the only person from the ruling party who won the Kampala mayoral race in the 2021 General Elections.

During an interview with Daily Monitor, Mr Uhuru indicated he would win the race after meeting all the delegates. He said he would use the same tactics he used in winning the Kampala race, to mobilise support for the party. The State Minister for Microfinance, Mr Haruna Kasolo is also said to have taken the race for Vice Chairperson Central Region, beating his opponent who stuck in the race despite other contenders withdrawing.

By last evening, Mr Kasolo was still in the lead, with the exercise during the CEC elections, which stretched beyond mid-night in the presence of President Museveni, who is the party chairperson. Reports from the NRM electoral commission officials indicated that Mr Kasolo had won, but the party was waiting for results for other positions before announcing all the winners at once. Mr Kasolo’s win followed three candidates, including incumbent Godfrey Kiwanda, Mr Joseph Sewava, and Mr Hakim Kyeswa withdrawing from the race only a few minutes to polls in favour of Mr Kasolo.

The central region race had initially attracted seven contenders, who included Kiwanda, Kasolo, Sewava, Kyeswa, Kalangwa, Jossy Nuwabiine and John Magaro. But Mr Nuwabiine and Magaro withdrew last week during the Central Executive Committee meeting at State House, Entebbe. In western Uganda, Dr Barymunsi is said to have been announced the winner, beating Mr Jonard Asiimwe, who remained in the tight race. This position had initially attracted 11 people, but saw three dropping out, leaving eight people in the race. Others including Mr Mawanda Michael Maranga, Blaise Kamuhisha, Dick Nuwamanya Kamuganga, Enoch Barigye Byaruhanga and Innocent Atuhe, who were all beaten in the race by the government’s spokesperson.

This left the minister as the only survivor from the old committee apart from the Chairperson, Mr Museveni, who went through unopposed, as did his First National Chairperson, Mr Moses Kigongo. Other new blood on the committee are the government chief whip, Mr Denis Obua, who is said to have won the race for the Vice Chairperson Northern region, beating the former Eala Speaker Daniel Kidega, and old hand Mr Sam Engola.

Mr Obua now takes the seat that has been vacant following the death of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulnayah. Mr Obua’s triumph was expected given his understanding of the party and the support and trust he has earned among the delegates. Mr John Baptist Lokii was also said to have trounced Lokii Abrahams, Aachila John Roberts Rex, and Lokii Abrahams. He becomes another new face on the committee to the seat that has also been vacant following the death of the incumbent.