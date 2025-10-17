Yumbe locals hail Museveni on peace, hospital

Residents of Yumbe District have praised the government for restoring peace in the formerly war-torn area and upgrading Yumbe Hospital to regional referral status, improving access to healthcare for thousands of people.

More than two decades have passed since the guns fell silent after the government signed a peace agreement with the now-defunct Uganda National Rescue Front II (UNRF II). The accord ended years of insurgency and brought stability to the sub-region.

Residents credit President Museveni and the NRM government for maintaining peace and delivering key infrastructure projects.

Among the most visible achievements is the ongoing tarmacking of the Koboko–Yumbe–Moyo road, a project expected to ease movement and spur trade across West Nile.

Local driver Adinan Dina said the new road would cut travel time and open markets for farmers and traders. Residents also want the Yumbe–Terego–Arua road completed to boost regional connectivity.

Health services have improved following the elevation of Yumbe Hospital to a regional referral facility. Built in 1969, the hospital now serves more than one million people from Yumbe and neighbouring districts. Residents say the upgrade has reduced the cost and distance of seeking specialised care.

Power boost

In addition, electricity extension under the Rural Electrification Programme has boosted small businesses, though residents still complain of unstable supply and limited coverage. The government’s payment of UNRF II ex-combatants has also been welcomed, along with the establishment of Yumbe District in 2000 and creation of more constituencies to enhance representation. The construction of a mango juice factory has further strengthened the local economy by promoting value addition and providing a market for fruit farmers.

President Museveni has also cited the Koboko–Yumbe–Moyo road as one of his administration’s major achievements for the region.

Education progress

In education, Yumbe now has 102 primary schools—77 government, three private, and 22 community—alongside 11 secondary schools. However, residents say many government pledges remain unfulfilled.

Former UNRF II political commissar Noah Achikule recalled that during the 2002 peace signing, President Museveni promised to turn Yumbe into a “model district,” with better infrastructure and livelihoods for ex-combatants.

Those promises, he said, remain unfulfilled, including the construction of houses for former UNRF II commanders and support for PRAFORD, an organisation that helped in the peace process.

District leaders have outlined new priorities. Chief Administrative Officer Sulai Ijosiga highlighted border tensions with South Sudan, limited mechanised farming, and the need for additional districts given Yumbe’s large population—now estimated at over 945,000.

He appealed for more funding under the Parish Development Model and support for agricultural mechanization, saying the district has only two working tractors. In the 2021 General Election, President Museveni won 71.2 percent of the 113,855 votes cast in Yumbe, while Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi received 23.7 percent.

Despite peace and development gains, residents say unfulfilled pledges continue to test their patience.

Pending Museveni pledges in Yumbe

Model district : Infrastructure and services are still incomplete.

Ex-combatant housing : Not yet built.

PRAFORD support : Promised backing has not been delivered.

Roads : Yumbe–Terego–Arua road remains unfinished; town tarmac is minimal.

Mechanised Farming : Only two tractors are available.

Electrification : Incomplete and unreliable in many villages.

Health services: Access remains limited despite the regional referral hospital upgrade.