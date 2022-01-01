Evolution of abortion laws in the USA

By  Sylvester Onzivua

  • Henry Wade was the district attorney for Dallas County who defended the anti-abortion law. The Supreme Court case is widely known as Roe v Wade. By a vote of seven to two, the judges ruled that governments (states) lacked the power to prohibit abortions.

On Sunday morning, December 26, 2021, Sarah Weddington, the Texas lawyer who won the landmark court case to make abortions legal across the United States of America, died at her home in Austin aged 76.

