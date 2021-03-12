Experts speak about fibroids treatment

By LOMINDA AFEDRARU More by this Author

Aware of the increasing health and social burden of fibroids, this Women’s month, Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda and partner hospitals are running a fibroids awareness campaign to provide information and support with regard to the health condition. In this fourth instalment of our continuing series, we look at treatment options for fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are common and incapacitating problem for some women across the world.

Shannon K. Laughlin Tommaso, a health science expert, in her publication in the US Clinical Trial.gov states that nearly 60 per cent of women with fibroids worldwide report that symptoms affect their quality of life and impede physical activity.

While 24 per cent report that fibroid symptoms prevent them from reaching their true potential at work. Heavy menstrual bleeding, the most common symptom of uterine fibroids, affects approximately 1.4 million women per year. Medical therapy is the first line treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding but further studies need to be done to prove the effectiveness of these treatments.

In her study to determine the effectiveness of non-estrogenic medical therapy in women with a range of fibroid sizes, locations and number, it was discovered that two effective medical treatments for heavy menstrual bleeding have limited data in women with fibroids.

The Levonorgestrel intrauterine system (which is a process where plastic device that is placed in the uterus where it slowly releases the hormone to prevent pregnancy for 3 to 5 years) was approved for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding in 2009 and is highly effective for decreasing menstrual bleeding, treating anemia and improving quality of life. Moreover, it can be used continuously for 6 years.

Others according to him are Tranexamic Acid which is widely used outside the U.S. and was approved for heavy menstrual bleeding in 2009. Tranexamic Acid reduces menstrual blood loss in 40 per cent of women and improves quality of life in women with fibroids.

However, for Uganda there are various options of treatment depending on the gravity of the fibroids.

How are fibroids diagnosed?

Dr Moses Tiri, an obstetrician at Internal Hospital Kampala (IHK), explains that the primary way to diagnose a fibroid is through routine health examination.

During routine check up, the doctor may feel a firm, irregular pelvic mass. The scientist may also use imaging tests such as X-ray, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to check for fibroids.

Transvaginal ultrasound

With this method, the scientist uses high frequency sound waves to produce images of the uterus on a screen.

This will allows the scientist to see the internal structures and any fibroids present. A transvaginal ultrasound is administered by inserting the ultrasound wand into the vagina, it may provide clearer pictures since its closer to the uterus during this procedure.

Magnetic resonance imaging

This in depth test produces pictures of one’s uterus, ovaries, and other pelvic organs and helps doctors to know if a woman has fibroids.

Other methods are the normal X-ray, hysteroscopy which is a visual exam of the cervix and the uterus using a viewing instrument and endometrial biopsy.

Dr Peter Ssebadduka, a senior pediatrician and gynecologist at Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal hospital, notes that in most cases women complain of painful prolonged periods, failure to conceive, swelling in the abdomen, failure to pass urine normally, dizziness due to over bleeding during menstrual periods, anemia and constipation.

Patient experience

Irene Ngambe, 30, a resident of Mpererwe, a Kampala suburb, has been seeking fibroid treatment since January.

“I have been experiencing painful prolonged periods for more than 12 years and I thought it was normal. On January 3, I over, bled and my menstrual period lasted 10 days. I began feeling dizzy, tired and was having a white discharge. I sought medical services in a nearby clinic and the doctor suspected I had fibroids. He gave me pain killers and iron tablets,” she recounts.

Ngambe says she was referred to ABI Clinic in Wandegeya where an ultrasound was administered and she was found with fibroids.

She adds that the doctors recommended an operation of Shs3m which she does not have.

“I have discussed it with Dr Ssebadduka and he is willing to help me. I want the fibroids removed so that I can conceive,” she says.

Dr Ssebadduka explains that treatments may include medical, surgical or radiological options.

However, if the fibroids are not causing any problem, usually the scientists counsel the patient not to disturb it.

Dr Tiri notes that most common method of the treatment is open surgery.

The surgery is administered on fibroid size of between 4cm-6cm.

There are different ways of doing surgery and they include, endometrial ablation which is a procedure in which doctors destroy the lining of uterus to cut down on the bleeding linked to small fibroids.

Myomectomy is a surgery to remove fibroids.

Hysterectomy is surgery done to remove the uterus and this means the fibroid was at an acute stage. Many women don’t need treatment that’s this drastic. In private facilities the cost is about Shs4m to Shs6m.

Endometrial ablation is where the lining of the uterus is destroyed using a heated balloon or a tool that emits controlled microwave energy.

Laparoscopy method is where doctors use small, specialised surgical instruments inserted through one or more tiny incisions in the abdomen, eliminating the need for traditional open surgery. Patients benefit from shorter hospital admissions, if any, less pain, less scarring, fewer complications, faster recovery and faster return to normal activities. This may cost from Shs6m-Shs8m.

Uterine embolization is still new in Uganda and other African countres. The services are already at IHK and other private hospitals.

Dr Tiri explains that this includes cutting one of the veins in the woman either on the thigh or chest. This may cost from Shs8m-Shs10 in private facilities.

Others

Other forms of treatment can include administering of pain relievers but this is temporary.

Hormone therapy: This is where the doctors will recommend women to stop taking birth control pills.

GnRH agonists: Your doctor may prescribe one to shrink fibroids and reduce anemia. SERMs. Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator are a type of medicine that works on your estrogen levels.

Nutritional remedy: Women take food rich in calcium, vitamin c, iron and zinc among others.

