Fibroids stigma: Why many women won’t talk about it

Fibroids are tumours made of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue. They develop in the uterus. It is estimated that 70 to 80 per cent of women will develop fibroids in their lifetime.

Dr Baifa Arwinyo, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gulu Regional Referral hospital, says the abnormal growth happens either on the inside or on the walls of the uterus.

Dr Arwinyo says women with the high risk of getting fibroids are those with few children and take so long to have other babies.

“Women bodies are made in such a way that at a certain point, the body is expected to carry a baby, when the baby does not come because of the genetic differences, it causes abnormal swellings in the uterus. Thus, some end up having fibroids,’’ he says.

“Others who are most likely to be victims are women who do not breast feed their babies for long. It is advisable at times to exclusively breastfeed for up to two years,” he adds.

Dr Arwinyo says although many other women may inherit fibroids genetically from their family, taking long to have sex may also be a risk factor for some woman, which causes abnormality. The high risk is seen mostly in black women compared to their white counterparts.

However, it is considered low in women who have born children than those without completely.

At Gulu Regional Referral hospital, on a weekly basis, between four to six cases are registered and two to three operations are carried out daily.

Management of fibroids

Dr Arwinyo says the management of fibroids depends on the presentation of the patients, age and worst is when a woman has silent fibroids, they will not visit the hospital, so what they barely present is the effects when they realise excessive bleeding during and in between their periods.

She, however, said those women under childbearing age who still have fertility desires may not necessarily undergo operations but rather use conservative management (medically).

“But for those with the infertility problem, we always prefer doing a lot of tests so that we can be sure that it is fibroids and see how we can handle it,” the medical expert says.

“As medical personnel, we seek consent from the husbands of those women who have reached their production target to conduct a surgery on them,” she adds.

Dr Arwinyo says they do not operate all those with fibroids unless it is 14cms and above, in some instances medication to those with less centimetres and older women who have reached their menopause.

There is a need to have community engagement about fibroids which will reduce the stigma otherwise most of those who get stigmatised are the ones who have failed to produce children.

To her, some women are out there, they do not know that fibroids are eating them up, yet they can get to the hospitals and help out.

She thinks the government should invest a lot by conducting talk shows on radio’s and this will create awareness among women so that they can visit the hospitals for help without difficulty.

