Fibroids surgery becomes lifesaver

“Just like any mother-to-be, in February 2016, I saw signs and symptoms that I was ready for labour. I immediately reached out to the health facility which I had been visiting for antenatal services.

Upon reaching the facility, the doctor in charge checked me and realised something strange, the water was following uncontrollably but the path for the unborn child was not visible.

He immediately tasked me to do a scan and upon seeing the scan results, he gave me two options; to be induced or go for an operation.

Little did I know that I had fibroids and they had blocked the way for the baby to come out normally.

The quick decision I made was to opt for an operation, otherwise, the inducement might not have yielded positive results.

I was prepared to be taken to the theatre immediately, operated on and the baby removed. After, the lead doctor asked me if I knew that I had fibroids. I did not have much information since I had not even researched much about it.

The doctor commended me and said the quick decision I made was the best for both me and my daughter. If I had delayed, something bad could have happened.

Some fibroids were removed and I was advised that if I needed more children, I should not take so long to conceive. After two years, I happened to get another baby.

Surprisingly, during my first pregnancy, I took several scans but none showed that I had fibroids at all. I only received the news about the tumours while in the theatre and I took it positively. That is why I am open to tell my story.

Talk of fibroids

Many women have no idea when it comes to fibroids. Just like me, several of them have fibroids but they lack information since some have never exhibited any bleeding complication and are able to have children.

As for me, I have talked about fibroids to my fellow women, some went through the same experience while others almost lost their lives.

Some colleagues shared a story whereby she went through labour pain for one week, but the end result was an operation and that is when she was told that she has fibroids, which had blocked the way for the child.”

*Symptoms of fibroids

1. Heavy bleeding between or during your periods that includes blood clots.

2. Pain in the pelvis or lower back.

3. Increased menstrual cramping.

4. Increased urination

5. Pain during intercourse

6. Menstruation that lasts longer than usual.

7. Pressure in your lower abdomen.

8. Swelling or enlargement of the abdomen.

