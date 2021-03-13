Float like a butterfly, flee like a Bruce   

By Philip Matogo More by this Author

When I was a teenager, I wanted to be Bruce Lee.

Becoming Bruce involved practicing swift-fleeting kicks, bone-crunching wrestles and flying.

Yes. I said flying.

Bruce flew in his movies. So that meant the airline I flew (“Air Idiot” or “Idiot Airways”) had to take flight too.

To prepare, I practiced my Bruce looks. These involved a slow-burn glare.

Here, my eyes would intensely look sidewise; silent with rage and coiled springs of action.

After that facial curtain raiser, I would be all Fists of Fury.

That’s how I would start all my fights: as calm as a field on the verge of battle.

Then, suddenly, I would erupt with exploding fists.

Wham! The kick-your-ass-quick express would be coming to a face near you.

Sometimes, however, I would use mind games to beat an opponent.

That’s when my mouth would telegraph a series of obituaries to ensure my opponent died a thousand deaths, verbally. Everyone my age feared me, except a creature-child called John Reid.

He was a boxer, in the first sense of the word, and a menace twice over.

Whenever he got into a snarl with anyone, he would win.

Once, he punched a kid skyward and the poor child joined the formation of a flight of birds.

Nobody ever saw his aerodynamic butt again.

Besides adding plumage to kids’ anatomies, John was a bully.

Like a fox in a henhouse, he picked on everybody.

So our swords had to cross.

Regrettably, as a sub-belt Karate Kid, I was the underdog.

Still, Big Dog John thought I was competition.

It all started in the school cafeteria.

All the kids were lining up for some lunch. John, as usual, got restless and felt that it was his due to jump the cue.

Nobody in the line had any objections to this. Because they knew, if they did, John could change his diet to include them!

Well, nobody except Yinka.

He was famished and had no intention of letting anyone cut ahead of him.

So he told John to ‘wait his turn’.

When John narrowed his eyes with calm menace, Yinka upturned his chin and stood proud.

His manner, taken together with his refusal, angered John thoroughly.

So, with a number of blows to the face, John turned Yinka into the latest enrollee in the school of hard knock-outs.

Within moments, Yinka was one with the geography of the cafeteria floor as blood coursed through every pore of his face.

John looked around as if to say “anybody else want some of this?” As he did so, the rest of us shielded our faces to protect ourselves from his threatening stare.

After this, silent tongues let loose whispering that John would someday meet his match.

“Don’t look at me, I still like it here on earth,” I said, in response to a group of kids who thought I was that match.

My liquid martial arts skills were still brewing. So I couldn’t fight John, yet.

Also, I was still working on my flight capability.

In this effort, I checked out my elder brother Martin practicing how to fly, kung fu-like.

He would sail over the head of my brother Derek; cutting through the air in a fluttering white sarong like some Ugandan Shaolin monk.

As he flew, Derek obligingly crouched down.

But when Martin landed, Derek would congratulate him on his frequent flier miles.

Further, they would practice dodging imaginary Samurai sword thrusts.

For swords, they would use sticks.

Martin would artlessly dodge the numerous swings of Derek’s cane.

He managed to do so because Derek was swinging from approximately a mile away. Not to mention that he swung in slow motion!

Shaking my head, I decided to step forward.

“That’s not dodging…give me the stick,” I said to Derek.

He handed over the stick.

Martin, feeling fit to the challenge, then agreed to dodge my stick swings.

“Okay, dodge this!” I shouted.

Martin moved his body, this way and that, but at every turn his body met with an orgy of canes as I whipped him badly.

Hiyaa! Ka-slam!

Wshhhh…snap! Waah-chhh!

His body was ‘Biblically hit’ so many times that he realised he wasn’t ‘Able’ to avoid my ‘Cane’.

After this, Martin was furious.

“Now, let’s see you dodge,” he yelled, teary-eyed, as he grabbed the cane from me.

But before he could swing, like a quick-change artist, I went from whipper to whippet and ran like crazy.

Still panting a mile away, I ran into John and he instantly insulted my mother.

Thereupon, an inexpressible rage swept over me as an ominous shadow fell about us.

“Are you talking about my mom?” I asked rhetorically.

“Yeah and your daddy too!” John replied.

There and then, I threw a Calvary of punches at him. After throwing all those punches in bunches, I was exhausted.

“Hey!” John suddenly said, “I’m over here!”

It turns out I had been punching the mid-air instead of punching John!

As he stood there gnashing his teeth, I decided to use the Martial Art’s technique of “fighting without fighting” and ran like Bruce Flee!

