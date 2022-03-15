German servicemen take part in the second world war. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

German World War II ghosts loom large in Ukraine crisis

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • World War II still looms large in Germans' living memory and public discourse, shaping the perception of the Ukraine invasion and the political debate over how to face the moment.
  • In a Twitter exchange that went viral earlier this month, Russia's South African embassy claimed Moscow "like 80 years go, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine!".

The war weighs heavy on Ilse Thiele's mind these days as she sits in the floral print armchair in her Berlin living room, the television constantly tuned to the news from Ukraine.

