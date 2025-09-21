Ghetto love: Is Museveni co-opting a crucial base?

In recent years, President Museveni’s administration has directed unprecedented attention and resources toward Uganda’s urban slums, especially in Kampala—referred to colloquially as "ghettos." Through financial injections, savings and credit cooperative or Sacco support, and visible public engagements, the government has sought to enlist slum-based youth into its developmental narrative.

At first glance, this appears like a well-intended effort to uplift marginalised communities. Critics, however, contend that there's a strategic political intent to fragment the Opposition’s support base and co-opt influential youth leaders from urban poor constituencies. “President Museveni is targeting ghetto youth with resources to secure loyalty and counter Opposition gains in the city. This is a calculated move to influence Kampala’s electorate, where the Opposition has been gaining ground,” Mr Allan Bogere, a political commentator, opines.





Ms Stella Chemukai, another political analyst, says the ruling NRM party is signalling its intent “to cultivate a base of support among Kampala’s most economically vulnerable residents.” She argues that the ghetto programmes serve a larger purpose: “This is classic political co-optation. The government is fragmenting the Opposition from the inside out. If they can neutralise ghetto leaders, they can weaken the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s base.”

NUP is the leading Opposition party. It rallied behind a youth vote to run the NRM party scared during the 2021 polls. According to the 2024 national census, more than 70 percent of Uganda’s population is below the age of 30.









Hidden agenda?

Dr Juma Sultan Kakuba (PhD), a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, says President Museveni’s multibillion investment in ghetto youth is “a calculated political strategy to weaken Opposition support in urban areas and boost NRM visibility.” “After the 2021 General Election, where the Opposition—particularly the NUP led by Robert Kyagulanyi [alias Bobi Wine]—defeated NRM in the central region, President Museveni vowed to dismantle any form of opposition. Any programme targeting ghetto youth is, therefore, part of his mission to weaken the Opposition,” Dr Kakuba said, adding of the programme that could significantly influence voting patterns in cities like Mbale, Jinja, Kampala, and Wakiso: “By providing financial support and skills training to the ghetto youth, the government may gain popularity and loyalty, portraying the NRM as a party capable of transforming their lives.”

‘Dirty money’

Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, who was recently nominated by the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) electoral commission to contest for the presidency in the 2026 General Election, criticised the ruling government for what he described as widespread distribution of money for political gain. “The government is not only targeting the ghetto youth with money. You can see what happened in their own NRM primaries—people were bought the way you would buy a goat in the market. Even during the delegates’ conference at Kololo,” Muntu said.

He added: “Instead of handouts, organise people and give them projects that can sustain their lives. Handouts may influence votes during campaigns, but what happens after the campaigns? Ugandans must stop electing leaders who can only provide breakfast and lunch on polling day. They should instead task leaders to deliver lasting solutions.” Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG) in Uganda, has criticised the establishment of ghetto youth structures, describing them as political programmes being run by a security officer for partisan gain.

“Security officers are prohibited by law from engaging in partisan politics, but here are some security commanders at the high ranks openly engaged in political, partisan mobilisation for the ruling party, which is very absurd. These structures are a replacement of Boda Boda 2010 under the former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura. There are high chances that they will disappear after the elections next year,” Ms Bireete said.

Boda Boda 2010 was a pro–government association of motorcycle taxi operators that rose to prominence. The group was widely accused of operating as a paramilitary outfit that cracked down on Opposition supporters, harassed rival boda boda riders, and worked closely with security agencies to enforce the ruling party’s political agenda. Its influence waned after Kayihura’s removal from office in 2018 and the subsequent arrest of some leaders of Boda boda 2010 over criminal activities.

Good intentions?

Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira, the Uganda Police’s Director of Crime Intelligence, is, however, dismissive of claims that the President is targeting ghetto youth structures to weaken the Opposition. “Ghetto youth have been neglected for long, and this programme seeks to change that,” he says of the programme that sees each ghetto youth Sacco receive Shs100 million.



He adds: “In June last year, we started with Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso, and they all received money directly into their Saccos from the Bank of Uganda. It’s a presidential fund. The President directed that eight ghetto youth Saccos in Mbale City also get funding, and two weeks ago, they received the money.” The ghetto community in the Busoga Sub-region has 86 groups, each with about 50 members. However, youth in Jinja City say they are being exploited by politicians who only engage them during election campaigns.

A recent rant by Mr Aziz Lubega, the chairperson of a ghetto youth group in Jinja City, articulated the purported emptiness of President Museveni’s promises.

“We have already opened a number of Saccos there, and once the President confirms that the money is ready, we will take the leaders to receive the cheques,” Gen Ddamulira says, adding: “This is a presidential programme, and it is the President who determines when the funds are available.” Maj Gen Ddamulira explains that one of the main objectives of the initiative is to tackle crime linked to unemployment and poverty.

“There is a clear connection between crime and unemployment, between crime and lack of food. Many of these boys get involved in crime not because they want to, but because they have nothing to eat, no jobs, yet they have the skills and energy. What the government decided was to give them start-up capital through their Saccos,” Maj Gen Ddamulira says

“If you can borrow Shs500,000 from a Sacco, you are capable of starting a small business and at least get food on the table. People use the youth to burn tyres and engage in criminal acts, but if they are busy running their businesses through Saccos, they won’t have time for such activities. We want to change their mindset,” he adds.

Skeptical

Yet a number of the ghetto dwellers remain suspicious. Mr Moses Kakaire, one of the leaders of the ghetto structures in the Busoga Sub-region where Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was recently met with a frosty reception, has, for instance, urged the youth to reject being exploited by politicians. “Many of these politicians come to us with Shs5,000 or even Shs10,000, but after attaining their goal, they will dump you,” Mr Kakaire said. In March, the Kawempe North by-election served as a battlefield for this new approach. The NRM reportedly invested heavily in youth mobilisation and Sacco recruitment. Yet, when results came in, a NUP candidate—Erias Nalukoola— had won the seat with a wide margin. The result remains the subject of contention.

“The government's investments in ghetto youth appears partly designed to fracture Opposition mobilisation—the classic co-optation strategy. But the outcome remains inconclusive,” Mr Bogere says. What is clear is that in the congested alleys of ghetto places—the heartbeats of Kampala’s urban poor—a silent war for hearts and minds is being fought. On one side is the ruling government, led by President Museveni. On the other side, the Opposition, spearheaded by the youthful and defiant Bobi Wine—a former ghetto child turned political force.

Since 2017, when Bobi Wine was elected to Parliament in a by-election, urban youth, especially from the ghettos, have emerged as a formidable political base.

Bobi Wine, a self-styled “Ghetto president,” gave voice to frustrations long buried under poverty, joblessness, and police brutality.

Youth Vote

The census data shows that the youth population has increased significantly since 2014, with a growth rate of 3.5 percent per annum. This trend is expected to continue, with implications for education, employment, and healthcare. For years, the government has initiated several programmes to transform the lives of young people, many of whom are unemployed. A significant number of these individuals reside in Kampala’s 75 slums or ghettos.

In December, 2023, President Museveni allocated Shs1.2b to 12 ghetto youth Saccos launched at the same event in Kampala. By July 2024, Shs1.2b (about Shs100m per Sacco) was disbursed to 12 Saccos covering Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono. The beneficiaries of the Saccos are: Rubaga Kakeeka Zone dwellers, Kasangati Ghetto Community, Kampala Central Division, Nakawa Division, Makindye East, Kawempe South, Makindye West, Kawempe North, Mukono Industrial, Kasokoso, Nansana Division and Masajja Para Zone Ghetto in Makindye Division in Kampala, among others.

The cash bonanza has not been restricted to the capital. Eight ghetto youth Saccos in Mbale City have received Shs800m thus far. In October, 2024, Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira, the Uganda Police’s Director of Crime Intelligence visited the ghettos of Mbale to follow up on the presidential directive aimed at mobilising the youth to form Saccos as part of an effort to mitigate crime in slum communities. During the meeting, Gen Ddamulira emphasised that many crimes are committed by idle youth living in poverty. He stated: “The President has decided that we work hand in hand to elevate the ghetto. He realised that the ghetto dwellers are often exploited by politicians.”



