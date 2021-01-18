Go to court if you contest poll results, says Kaziimba

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr Stephen Kaziimba has asked election losers who contest the results to seek remedies in court.

“Let us keep peace and any disagreement with the results, go to court and present your case or report to God to decide your issue,” Archbishop Kaziimba said yesterday while preaching at a service at his Namirembe residence in Kampala City.

President Museveni, the National Resistance Movement candidate, was declared winner of the January 14 presidential elections followed by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of National Unity Platform.

The head of the Anglican Church in Uganda asked the citizens to forgive each other and resume their work after elections. “For those who failed to go through, it is not the end of life, it does not mean that you are useless. There is another calling for you to serve elsewhere. Just go back and do your homework and prepare for another time,” Dr Kaziimba preached.

He appealed to the winners to desist from revenge but instead serve the electorate irrespective of their political or religious differences.

“Those who succeeded, evaluate yourself in areas where you were not voted instead of revenge,” he said.

“I request that in the new leadership, government improves the bad state of schools and teachers’ pay be taken care of. We also want better health facilities with drugs but the medics’ remuneration needs to be looked into,” he said.

Advertisement

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

