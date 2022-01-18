Good governance key for a post Covid world

WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab gestures during a news conference in 2013. This year’s forum started on Wednesday. AFP

By  KLAUS SCHWAB

What you need to know:

Embracing a new form of governance which focusses on long term issues will be key in solving some of the problems caused by the pandemic.

In 2022, the Covid-19 pandemic and the myriad crises it spawned may finally start to recede.

