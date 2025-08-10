Govt courts private sector to fund climate projects

The Grow Trees and Change Lives (GRO) Foundation’s breakout session table at the first National Private Sector Engagement Forum on Climate Change held on May 10 at the Kampala Serena Hotel had the largest number of attendees.The other breakout sessions were hosted by Bank of Uganda (Green Bonds), Ministry for Water and Environment (Nature-Based Solutions), and Aceli Africa (Blended Finance and Credit Enhancement).

All sessions were aligned with the current global climate change financing dynamic to court the private sector into climate change financing. The conference, organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, was intended to bring the private sector into financing climate change businesses. Private capital is being touted as the facilitator of climate change actions as public funding continuously falls. The shortfall has led to large funding gaps.

The Climate Finance (CliF-VI) Vulnerability index, which integrates countries’ vulnerabilities to natural and human-caused hazards with their ability to access financing to pay for prevention, recovery, and rebuilding actions, ranked Uganda 170 among the 188 countries ranked.“Climate shocks are becoming more frequent and intense, yet many of the nations facing the highest threats are also heavily indebted, limiting their access to financial markets,” said Jeff Schegelmilch, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at the Columbia Climate School, who led the development of the index.

He added that traditional aid models based on GDP per capita or income level do not capture the unique and growing risks of climate exposure, along with limited access to capital to manage these risks. “The CliF-VI provides a novel and more realistic picture of risk, including access to financing to address climate vulnerabilities,” he explained. Carbon markets have since been touted as the green gold to lift much of cash-stricken Africa out of poverty.

Green gold

Uganda National Determined Contributions (NDC) from 2021-2025 are estimated at $28.1 billion (Shs99.5 trillion), a huge task to raise for a country with an increasing debt and other rising challenges such as infectious diseases and unemployment.That is why the United Nations’ carbon credit trading mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is seen as a lifeline to raise cash from the country’s huge vegetation, including rainforests. Well-managed carbon markets not only bring in money but also come with mitigation and adaptation benefits.

Uganda’s NDCs have a priority focus on adaptation, and the government has set the motion running with the regulations in place. However, carbon markets have had their challenges, ranging from their poorly defined market prices to stringent requirements that are difficult for many semi-illiterate small-scale land owners. Some of these include having a defined, clear demarcation of plots using satellite technology, with errors leading to disqualification.

In Zimbabwe, the Kariba REDD+ project, one of the largest forest conservation programs, was plagued with accusations of fraud in the calculation of credit, leading to the withdrawal of key partners. Even Uganda’s policymakers are wary of the challenge of managing carbon markets. “We do not want to be taken advantage of. Uganda was moving cautiously to fulfill the carbon credit markets guidelines as laid down by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),” Beatrice Anywar, the state minister for Water and Environment, said during the first East African Carbon Markets Forum in May last year.

But, there is also domination of European and North American Investors.

“You must have a European or American partner, and it takes time to find a credible partner. The market is in its early days. Africa, with its virgin rainforests and huge water bodies, has the potential to be a carbon powerhouse. We hope to get our first sales before the end of the year,” said Frank Kamugisha, the founder and chief executive officer of Ecoplastile. Ecoplastile turns plastic waste into tiles. The company qualifies for carbon markets since it is involved in methane avoidance. Kamugisha believes carbon markets are a tool to promote financial inclusion.

Learning points

The good news is that there is evidence of good returns on investment in climate change businesses. A study by the World Resources Institute, ‘Strengthening the investment case for climate adaptation: A triple dividend approach,’ found returns of $10.5 (Shs37,000) for every dollar invested in adaptation over ten years. The investments were compiled into the Adaptation Triple Dividend of Resilience, which details their objectives, components, costs, benefits, net present value, and economic rates of return using the standard cost-benefit analysis.

The study noted three benefits: the adaptation investment helped avoid losses, led to economic benefits, and also social and environmental benefits.

Muhindo Nzanzu, a farmer in Kanjuki Ward in Kasese District, says nature-based solutions have helped him fight off pests and diseases. The land is close to the River Nyamwamba, which is prone to flooding. “I was trained in conservation by the Ministry of Water and Environment, including the digging of trenches. My proceeds jumped from zero to 700 kilograms of coffee per season from zero. The World Bank also provided us with a huller to use in our cooperative,” he says.

A huller is a machine or tool used to remove the outer layer from grains, particularly rice and coffee beans. The training is a sign that investment in adaptation really improves livelihoods.

Other adaptation businesses include Uganda Prisons Farms, which grow drought-tolerant maize varieties across the country. Nature4Climate, a global coalition of environmental organisations dedicated to promoting nature’s role in tackling the climate crisis, has developed actions in its documents. First, on de-risking investments, the coalition advises the use of public finance tools such as guarantees, insurance, or first-loss capital to attract private investment. On blended finance, the coalition calls for combining public and private funding, with public capital absorbing early-stage risks or providing concessional finance to scale successful models. The coalition also calls for regulatory support advocating for the implementation of policies that redirect and incentivise private investment in nature-based solutions, including tax incentives, environmental and social standards, and anti-deforestation and peatland drainage regulations. Another area it focuses on is market enablement. Here it calls for support of high-integrity carbon markets with stable policy environments, clear harmonised methodologies, and safeguards to deliver revenue streams for nature-positive projects and outcomes.

It also calls for capacity building. Here, it calls for strengthening the institutional, technical, and financial capacity of local and regional actors to design, finance, manage, and engage effectively with investors. Finally, the coalition advocates for project pipeline development. The Investment in project preparation and technical assistance to identify, design, and scale bankable initiatives, particularly in under-financed regions.

African Union strategy

Briefing the media on Thursday, July 31, on the upcoming Africa Climate Summit 11 (ACS2) in September 2025, the African Union (AU) highlighted the precarious situations many African countries find themselves in when it comes to accessing climate finance. “Africa faces a significant climate finance gap. Only 18 percent of the annual mitigation needs are funded, while only 20 percent of the adaptation needs are covered. Only 18 percent of the total climate finance is sourced from private sources,” said Moses Vilakati, the commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, at the AU Commission.

This is far below the global averages. Vilakati added that Africa needs $3 trillion for climate goals. However, only $30 billion was received between 2021 and 2022.

“The Summit is our moment to lead, innovate, and deliver,” he explained.

The AU calls for more concessional loans and grants, as opposed to commercial loans, to finance climate change actions. Climate finance at a scale to adequately address adaptation and Africa’s development imperative, rooted in green industrialisation, is one of the core agendas of ACS2. “The Summit will interrogate whether the current finance mechanisms are fit for purpose, push for more accessible grant funding, and expand highly concessional financing for adaptation projects that drive social and economic benefits,” said Abbas Mohammed, the co-chair of the Content and Program Committee of ACS2.

The ACS2 summit, running under the theme, “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development,” adds on the achievements of ACS1 held in 2023. It will also build Africa’s unified voice for COP 30. “African countries remain grossly disadvantaged in accessing the climate finance necessary to adapt and build resilience to the climate crisis. This forces them to spend more than five percent of their GDP responding to climate change, diverting national resources from other development priorities like health and education,” says a statement from the press conference.

Way forward

Adaptation, which is the focus of private climate change finance, receives as little as 10 percent of all climate change action money. As per the call from the AU government and its agencies, African countries should strive to first apply for grants and concession loans. In Uganda, the Climate Change Act 2021, with the provision of allocating reasonable finance for climate change action, has had little success. “We need the taxonomy policy so that companies know about green investment opportunities and the incentives given,” Kamugisha asserts. The creation of the climate finance catalogue by the Climate Change Unit in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development is an action in the right direction, as is climate change financing to the private sector by the Uganda Development Bank.



