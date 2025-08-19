Govt defends use of spy machines

The government has robustly defended the increased use of sophisticated spyware technology by its security agencies to invade individual privacy and carry out mass surveillance.

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the director of public information for Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), says the deployment of such technology is to enhance national security and should not be feared, but seen as preparedness.

Gen Kulayigye was reacting to a new study report that lists Uganda among 41 African countries that have recorded a rise in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance technology known as facial recognition. Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) identifies or maps the human face with the precision of a machine and uses the data to verify, identify, or track individuals across various environments.

Maj Gen Kulayigye said: “It is not out of fear that AI is being deployed; after all, advanced countries deployed [AI technology] earlier than us. For example, in developed countries, an airport will strip you up to the bone without touching you. Do the authors want us to remain with crude methods of work?” “Assume I go by the Arab Spring; what happened after? Do they [authors] want us to be like Libya, or do they have a heartburn that an African country has been stable despite challenges?” he posited Gen Kulayigye then referred the authors to a book titled: “Politics among Nations:

The Struggle for Power and Peace” by Hans Morgenthau, a renown German-American jurist, political scientist, and major 20th-century figure in the study of international relations.

“The authors mention the walk-to-work protests, but Morgenthau lists threats to national security, and number one on the list is riots. So, if riots are a threat to national security, we managers of national security must take note and do the needful,” Gen Kulayigye said.

The study report

The July 2025 studies, published in a 206-page book, reports that over the past decade, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have introduced digital identification, often in partnership with multilateral or intergovernmental organisations such as the World Bank or the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The new book is titled: AI and Assembly (July 2025), and is edited by Mr Toussaint Nothias, an associate professor at New York University, and Ms Lucy Bernholz, a senior research scholar at Stanford University’s Centre on Philanthropy and Civil Society. “A second cluster of applications relates broadly to policing and security. Here, we refer to the inclusion of facial recognition in systems of surveillance of public places.

“Notably, the safe cities programme by Chinese firm Huawei has been instrumental in promoting the deployment of facial recognition-enabled CCTV to monitor public spaces in Ethiopia, Madagascar, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Ghana.

“Based on our review, we estimate that FRTs are being deployed in at least 41 African countries. Far from being a privilege for only a handful of tech-oriented African countries such as Nigeria and South Africa, we find FRTs to be pervasive and expanding at a rapid pace across the continent.”

In Uganda, which is discussed in detail as a case study, concerns about privacy infringement and mass surveillance, reinforcing the power of autocratic governments to monitor and target protesters, opponents, and minorities, were noted. “The 2011 post-election walk-to-work protests radically impacted the freedoms associated with assembly in Uganda, paving the way for advanced surveillance technology for monitoring and managing restive public,” the book notes. It adds: “. . . The proliferation of FRTs in Uganda needs to be understood in the context of the government’s fear of potential spillovers of citizen activism seen in the Arab Spring in the early 2010s.

“The deployment of FRTs is part of a long process of legal and technical workarounds to address national security concerns, perceived or real, and the enduring fight for fundamental freedoms.” The book says following a spate of assassinations of high-profile Ugandans, including government and security officials, and Muslim clerics from the mid-2010s to the early 2020s, President Museveni revealed that he would personally champion the procurement of CCTV cameras.

While President Museveni didn’t mention facial recognition, the goal or hope was that the cameras would observe crime as it happened in real time.

The book cites the telecom sector as one where FRTs are playing a growing role, specifically for SIM card registration. “Some 30 countries globally require SIM registration linked to digital identification, including Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and Kenya.”

Human rights lawyer, Mr Nicholas Opiyo, who provided Ugandan context to the book, describes the publication as “a road sign and forewarning, which paves the pathways for the reorientation of civic actions in the face of AI.”

UCC reacts to report

Mr Fred Otunu, the director of corporate affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), said technology has been around for a while, adding that the new national identity card system will utilise it for facial recognition. “I’m not aware if it has been integrated with the cameras used by the police, but for now, no telecom company is using it to support SIM card registration because the entity responsible for this verification is NIRA,” said Mr Otunu.

Mr Otunu, however, added that his team needs to get hold of that report or book, look at the article, and respond in detail. “If you can point to any online link or source would be good too. Where did you get what you shared, and who are the authors? Let my team look for it.”

The authors note that in some cases, the governments and other actors were keen to publicly advertise their use of facial recognition as a symbol of development, strength, and modernisation, while in other cases, a culture of secrecy characteristic of the surveillance industry prevailed. These concerns come after another report, three weeks ago, revealed that state security agencies were constantly prying into the private lives of Ugandans ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The report, titled: Surveillance/spyware: An impediment to civil society, human rights defenders and journalists in East and Southern Africa, was compiled by the Unwanted Witness between June 2024 and June, but dates back to the 2020 political campaigns.

It cites surveillance software developed by an Israeli technology firm, reportedly being used particularly by the police and security services, purportedly “to fight serious crime and terror, and to extract data from cell phones, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Apple’s iCloud to track targets.

“Encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal are compromised, likely through malware or spyware, disrupting organising efforts and intimidating critical voices,” the report says.

Mr Arinda Ronnie Akantorana, the Huawei Technologies public relations officer, acknowledged receipt of an email from this publication over the findings, but said he would first consult internally before commenting on the matter.

How FRT works

Facial recognition begins with detection (as our faces become the new keys to the digital realm).

A camera captures an image or a stream of video footage. Algorithms scan for facial features, eyes, nose, mouth, jawline, and isolate them from the background. Once detected, the system measures and maps these features using a technique known as “facial land marking”.

These landmarks form a facial signature or face print, a mathematical representation of a face’s geometry. Unlike a photograph, which is simply a visual snapshot, the face print is data-rich: distances between eyes, width of the nose, contour of cheekbones, shape of lips, and more. These unique measurements are encoded into a digital template that can be compared against a database of known faces.

When a new image is captured, the system generates a fresh template and looks for a match. If the similarity exceeds a certain threshold, the system declares a match. If not, the face remains unrecognised, or becomes a new entry for future comparison. This matching process can occur in real time, in high-traffic environments, or post-event, as part of investigative analysis.

A Wall Street Journal investigative article published in August 2019 revealed that Uganda had signed over $200 million contract with Huawei for the Safe Cities Programme, which would include an assortment of facial recognition CCTV cameras and other FRTs, such as face, gait and licence plate recognition, centrally controlled at monitoring and command centres.

The article further revealed that Kampala had not only entered a contract with Huawei for the Smart Cities programme, but also drawn on the expertise of technicians for other tasks, including infiltrating and cracking encrypted communication channels of fast-rising politicians, activists, and bloggers in anticipation of Opposition rallies and assemblies.

African countries that have deployed FRTS include South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Côte D’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mauritania. Others are Algeria, Morocco, Libya, Niger, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Benin, Liberia, Togo, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Lesotho, Madagascar, Seychelles, Eswatini and Cape Verde.

Methodology

The researchers conducted a content analysis of Anglophone and Francophone news coverage published from January 2018 to March 2023. Also, three databases to search for articles: ProQuest and LexisNexis were combined, while articles which included the words facial recognition or “reconnaissance faciale” were searched for in any news source in the world, and then the results were filtered using the geographic filter “Africa” .

Contributors

Contributors of the article on government spying included Dr Lisa Garbe, a research fellow in Institutions and Political Inequality at WZB Berlin Social Science Centre, and Mr Michael Hamilton, a visiting associate professor at the University of East Anglia (UEA) Law School, and Ashley Lee, an assistant professor in the School of Information at the Pratt Institute in New York City.

Other contributors are Danae Metaxa, the Raj and Neera Singh Term assistant professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania; Daniel Mwesigwa, a PhD candidate in the information science department at Cornell University; and Deborah Raji, a Mozilla fellow and computer science PhD candidate at the University of California, Berkeley.