Govt to research on former slave trade site

Officials in front of the restored Luba-Thurston Fort Memorial Site in Walumbe Village, Mayuge District, on February 25.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Bamuturaki Musinguzi

What you need to know:

  • The fort, which is surrounded by a natural forest overlooking Lake Victoria, is situated in Walumbe Village, Mayuge District.
  • Mr Nelson Abiti, an ethnographer at the Uganda National Museum, told Daily Monitor that their initial research findings indicate that the wrong doers in the communities around the fort were the first to be taken into slavery. 

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities says it will conduct more research on the recently restored Luba-Thurston Fort memorial site that is dedicated to preserving and honouring the memory of the men, women, and children who passed through the former slave trade site.
 The fort, which is surrounded by a natural forest overlooking Lake Victoria (Lake Nalubaale), with a vast variety of aquatic and wildlife, is situated in the eastern part of Uganda, within Busoga Kingdom in Walumbe Village close to Bukaleba Hill in Mayuge District.

