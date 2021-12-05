Govt to use video game to fight child marriages, violence

Prime

Children play video games at a gaming store in Kira, Wakiso District, yesterday. Makerere University has developed a video game named ‘Peace’ that government hopes to adopt to use to teach young people.  PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI  

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Built on a character of a 15-year-old girl who was initially referred to as Dembe but later changed to ‘Peace’ for purposes of easy uptake and all inclusion nationally, the game comprises five chapters, with each presenting a vital moral lesson to the player at the end of each chapter before transiting to the next chapter.

Government has revealed that it will consider incorporating video games into upper primary and lower secondary schools to champion the fight against child violence and child marriages.
The promise to adapt Makerere University’s pro-social video-game was made by the State minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuzo, at the launch of the video game code-named ‘Peace’ and dissemination of findings from a nationwide survey on violence against children in Uganda held in Kampala on Wednesday.
Ms Mutuzo said government would support the initiative since the basis for its formulation is premised on evidence-based research conducted in the country. The minister pledged to popularise the tool and rally support for its uptake by the government.

