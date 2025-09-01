Health facilities in Tooro operate under a staffing crisis

In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, the Cabinet decided to improve maternal and child health indicators to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by upgrading existing health centre IIs to health centre IIIs, and establishing new ones where they did not exist.

Most districts across the country upgraded their health facilities, some to health centre IVs or received additional infrastructure. The upgrades involved constructing additional structures such as wards, outpatient departments, and theatres, among others, which required hiring extra staff to ensure health services were available.

The Ministry of Health Strategic Plan 2020/21 - 2024/25 indicates that under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers (UgIFT) Programme, 124 health centre IIs and 62 health centre IIIs were upgraded in FY 2018/19 and 2019/20, respectively. Additionally, another 64 health centre IIs and 41 health centre IIIs were upgraded under UgIFT and the Uganda Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Services Improvement Project (URMCHIP) in FY 2020/21. Moreover, 35 health centre IIIs that were approved by the Cabinet for upgrade were scheduled in 2021/22. The report also indicates that 138 sub-counties across the country still lack any health facilities.

In July this year, the government announced that 1,704 health centre IIs had been upgraded to health centre IIIs, bringing vital laboratory, maternity, and emergency surgical services closer to parish and sub-county levels. To increase on the number of personnel in health facilities across the country, on April 5, 2023, the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Public Service, Catherine Birakwate, issued a notice on the newly approved staffing structure for health centre IVs and IIIs.

This followed a request from the health ministry seeking recommendations for the staffing structure of different health facilities. According to the approved structure, each health centre IV is allocated 130 staff with an annual wage bill of Shs3.6 billion, while each health centre III is allocated 55 staff with an annual wage bill of Shs1.1 billion. However, the recruitment of these personnel in most health facilities has not yet been realised. Dr Richard Obeti, Bunyangabu District’s health officer, says the health department is currently operating at only 35 percent capacity under the new structure. Out of 15 lower local government units, only Rwimi and Kisomoro sub-counties lack public health facilities.

Patients at Nyatabooma Health Centre III in Harugogo Sub-county, Kabarole District. PHOTOS/ALEX ASHABA

“The district does not have a general hospital. Kibiito Health Centre IV serves as the highest referral facility. Due to inadequate staffing, some health services are not yet available. The health centre is required to have 130 health workers, but currently has only about half. Out of the five required doctors, only three are in place. Recruitment of the remaining two will depend on the availability of resources,” he notes. Dr Obeti adds that the health centre is supposed to offer X-ray services, but the equipment has not yet been procured, and personnel to operate it have not been recruited. Similarly, ultrasound services are unavailable because the machine is broken and awaiting repair.

In Kabarole District, Richard Rwabuhinga, the LCV chairperson, says the district is unable to implement the new staffing structure due to a wage shortfall.

He explains that currently, recruitment is only possible on a replacement basis (when a staff member retires or dies). “In the last financial year, we received about Shs700 million to operationalise three upgraded health facilities: Rutete Health Centre III, Kiko Health Centre III, and Kidubuli Health Centre III. We were able to recruit some staff. However, the majority of the other health facilities are still operating with their original staffing levels. We remain hopeful that the government will soon allocate more funds for recruitment,” he explains.

Records from the district health department show that Kabarole has 13 health centre IIIs, six health centre IIs, and one health centre IV, with a total of 272 health workers supported by an annual wage bill of Shs4.2 billion. To actualise the new staffing structure, the 13 health centre IIIs would require a total of 715 staff (55 each). Currently, Rutete Health Centre IV has only 39 staff instead of the required 130, leaving a shortfall of 91 staff. Overall, the district should have 845 health workers, but currently has 272, meaning 573 more staff are needed.

The records further show that Rutete Health Centre IV’s current wage bill is Shs855.6 million annually, but under the new structure, it requires Shs3.6 billion to pay all 130 staff. Dr Ivan Mujuni, the in-charge of Rukunyu Hospital says the process of filling vacant positions is being carried out in phases because of insufficient wage allocations. As a result, the new staffing structure has not been fully implemented, with the district currently operating at only 38 percent capacity.

Cosmas Byaruhanga, the LCV chairperson of Masindi District, acknowledges that increasing the number of health workers is a good policy if the government prioritises it. “The problem is funding, though. Masindi has even failed to implement the old staffing structure, where health centre IIIs were supposed to have 19 staff and health centre IVs 45 staff.

“Out of the required 19 staff, most health centre IIIs have only eight staff, and these are mainly support staff and security guards. These health centre IIIs are supposed to have three nursing assistants to carry out immunisation activities. However, these services are now difficult to conduct,” he says. Byaruhanga adds that although the district would like to fill staffing gaps, the wage bill is insufficient. He emphasises that the government should put more effort into human resource management rather than only focusing on infrastructure development.

“A health centre III is supposed to have two clinical officers, but you often find only one. Our hands are tied. Even the few staff members who are in place are not fully serving the people. There is a need to revise the training curriculum so that government health workers can deliver better services. The health workers are not performing as expected,” he stresses. Masindi District has only one health centre IV, located in Bujenje Constituency. According to the old staffing policy, the facility is supposed to have 45 staff, but it does not have half of that number.

“How can we implement the new structure of 130 staff when we have failed to meet the old requirement of 45? The theatre at Bwijanga Health Centre IV has no budget, which has led to maternal deaths. Mothers are required to buy medicines and other supplies, and if they do not have money, they either die or are referred to Masindi Hospital, which is 20 km away,” Byaruhanga reveals. The poor referral system was also highlighted as a major challenge, with patients being referred late, and when they arrive at the main hospital, there are no medicines, equipment, or essential supplies.

Kabonero Health Centre III in Bunyangabu District, one of the facilities grappling with inadequate staffing. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

“The district is constrained by the ban on hiring. You can only recruit after seeking approval from the Public Service Commission. Recently, we tried to fill key positions such as the District Health Officer (DHO) and District Education Officer (DEO), but we failed to attract candidates. For close to five years now, the district has been operating without these critical offices, and this has greatly affected service delivery,” the LCV chairperson adds.

He adds that the district has no wage allocation to implement the new staffing structure, since the indicative figures provided in the current budget were the same as those for the existing staff.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director general of Health Services, says all salaries and wages are controlled by the Ministry of Public Service.

“If there is an issue of recruitment at the central level, the Health Service Commission should be answerable, because it is in charge of submissions from hospitals. The districts do their own recruitment. This means recruitment at the district level is the responsibility of local governments,” he explains.

In the 2023/2024 Financial Year, the Ministry of Public Service approved a new staffing structure to be implemented by local governments nationwide, aimed at improving service delivery in health centres. The restructuring was intended to reduce the health worker-to-patient ratio by significantly increasing staff numbers.

