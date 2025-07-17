Herbal medicine sector: Traditional herbalists lose ground to scientists

In Uganda’s booming herbal medicine sector, scientists are outpacing traditional herbalists, utilising research and standardisation to differentiate themselves, as the local and global markets are projected to reach $550 billion (approximately Shs2,000 trillion) by 2030. Dr Boniface Adeka, a natural medicine pharmacist at the Uganda Cancer Institute’s Centre for Natural Therapeutics (CENAT), is one of the scientists behind this revolution. Traditional medicine practitioners once dominated the lucrative herbal medicine sector. Dr Adeka says he has worked with his team of laboratory scientists and botanists to develop ground-breaking innovations – seven herbal medicines.

The seven products, still undergoing further tests, are for cancer prevention, shrinking cancerous growth, healing cancer wounds, and reducing the side effects of conventional cancer drugs. The natural medicine pharmacist says the preliminary results are “very promising.” “We work with botanists to identify (medicinal) plants like Moringa oleifera,” Dr Adeka explains. “Once identified, the plants are harvested using scientific methods and processed according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) in our lab,” he adds. According to Dr Adeka, the identification starts from ethnobotanical surveys, which involve the study of plants in relation to the culture of the people, or studying medicinal plants used in particular communities.

Gaining advantage

Worth noting is that over the years, many scientists studying botany and pharmacognosy courses in universities in the country and abroad have compiled lists of medicinal plants used in different communities to treat different illnesses. These details were previously kept as secrets by traditional herbalists and native doctors as the lifeblood of their practice and trade. The ethnobotanical surveys often involve interactions with traditional healers and other traditional medicine practitioners, who hold the knowledge passed down to them over generations. Some traditional medicine practitioners report gaining insights into selecting plants for treatment through spiritual intuition or guidance.

Ezekwesili-Ofili Josephine Ozioma and Okaka Antoinette Nwamaka Chinwe, in their 2018 book on herbal medicines, note that in many areas of Africa, the knowledge of plant species used and the methods of preparing and administering the medication, especially for serious ailments, still reside with traditional healers. The writers further observe that secrecy and competition still surround the use of these medications, with the healers often being reluctant to hand down their knowledge to anyone but trusted relatives and initiates. According to information from the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) and the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Laboratory (NRCL), more than 60 percent of Uganda’s population depends on traditional medicine because it is accessible, affordable and culturally familiar.

In Kampala City and nearby towns, traditional herbalists and scientists in the field run clinics where they claim to provide products for treating a range of serious diseases, including cancer, diabetes and blood pressure. Many herbalists also sell products that are not approved by the National Drug Authority (NDA), meaning their safety and effectiveness have not been guaranteed. CCFU further notes in a joint report with NCRL that many people go to herbal medicines because there are more traditional health practitioners, “one for every 200-400 Ugandans (compared to one western trained doctor per 20,000 Ugandans).”

According to a 2022 report by Sechaba Bareetseng and colleagues, published by the Journal of Biomedical Research and Environmental Sciences, “the global herbal medicine market is estimated to be $550 billion (about 2,000 trillion) by 2030, up from $83 billion (about Shs300 trillion) in 2019.” Back at CENAT, after the extraction of herbal medicine components in the plant parts, the team conducts phytochemical analysis to detect secondary metabolites—chemicals that plants produce for self-defence that often have medicinal properties. “These phytochemicals can treat conditions because they combat bacteria and viruses,” Dr Adeka adds.

The herbal extracts can be obtained from leaves, roots and bark of a plant. The result is formulations such as tinctures, which offer concentrated doses for easy use. “The tincture is a highly concentrated extract,” Dr Adeka explains. “It means one bottle like this can be equivalent to a full jerrycan of a normal herbal extract, and so someone can use only small doses. You only drop it in tea or juices, and you will get enough dose,” he adds. This approach contrasts with the common practice of many traditional herbalists and native doctors, who give large volumes of liquid herbal concoctions in jerrycans. Some traditional practitioners combine the prescription of herbal concoctions with chants and or animal sacrifices because they believe illness is both physical and spiritual.

Changing the narrative?

Dr Edward Kazaire, a chemist and founder of Kazire Health Products Limited, which deals in the manufacturing of herbal products, says herbal medicine is gaining traction among scientists who see its potential to address pressing health challenges, from cancer to respiratory illnesses. But the chemist says his journey in the herbal medicine sector was not a walk in the park. “They would wonder why a professional chemist would be interacting with the herbalists,” he notes. “And my job was only to prove that natural medicine is not witchcraft. That it is indeed medicine, but the gap has been in standardisation,” he adds. At the centre of standardisation, there is the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute (NCRI), the National Drug Authority (NDA) and the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Secretariat at the Office of the President.

Still guarding the ancient secrets

Mr John Mwanga, a herbalist from Kyebando in Kampala, who has been making herbal medicines for about a decade, says he is contemplating whether to take his products for assessment and approval by the NDA. He makes a range of herbal medicines for eye problems, arthritis, and erectile dysfunction. He links this delay in getting the initial approval (NDA product notification) to the fears of losing his intellectual property rights and partly to the cost involved in certification and, but NDA dismissed the fears. “Medicine means a secret; If you don’t keep that secret, you will never achieve anything,” Mr Mwanga says in an interview. “I fear to reveal the ingredients in this product [for eye health]. If you look at this product, I can win a gold medal. You imagine you are going to reveal what is in it!” he adds.

Commenting on issues around intellectual property rights and the unwillingness of herbalists to declare the plants in the medicines, Dr Michael Mutyaba, the NDA head of the herbal medicine arm, says the herbalists lack knowledge. “If your product has eucalyptus, it should be indicated on your label. This is your role as a manufacturer, it is not you who is going to distribute your product. A doctor who is giving the patient your product should know. People have allergies to food, what if your products cause an allergy to them?” he says. “People talk about intellectual property (IP), your IP is not the tree that you got the product from, it is how you make your product. Have you used leaves, stems or roots? Have you boiled, immersed in water or steamed? That is your IP –it is the manufacturing process. The challenge we have is the knowledge gap, someone thinks the tree is their IP,” he adds.

Balancing the boat

Dr Grace Nambatya Kyeyune, the director of Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute (NCRI), says through the training of traditional medicine practitioners, the quality of natural products for supporting treatment has improved. “We need to see what Ugandans are taking. Is it of quality? You know, we hear people claiming all sorts of things. Some could even come and say I’m putting my medicine in capsules,” she says. “Some of us as researchers get a bit concerned, you see how people dry cassava on roads, it is blackish and is full of fungus and all that, and it’s pounded, so the same people would pound medicine and put it in the capsules,” she adds. Dr Nambatya, who is also in the NDA Board, says for a product to be validated and allowed in the market, it must complete the approval process, which takes around three months. “When you have a product [herbal medicine], you should bring the samples to us [NCRL] for assessment on safety” she says.

Quacks worsening problems

Mr Lutakome also acknowledges the erosion of trust in herbalists, which is caused by money-hungry quacks in the herbal medicine sector. Scientists, on the other hand, have benefited because many work in institutions that are trusted and some of them are part of professional bodies, which also enhances their credibility. Mr Lutakome observes: “Actually, the quacks outweigh the number of genuine herbalists, but I want to put it on the government. His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, assented to the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act in 2020.” “Since now the Act is not yet operationalised, so you see a gap because when the Act is operationalised, there will be formation of the council, the council will register the genuine but the quack ones will be out,” he says. “So the delays by the government are actually the major hindrance of the quacks to remain within the sector, but as an association, we do what we can do, we sensitise people, we show the signs of the quacks and other things so that we can also move at once,” he adds.

Justification.

The worth. According to a 2022 report by Sechaba Bareetseng and colleagues, published by the Journal of Biomedical Research and Environmental Sciences, “the global herbal medicine market is estimated to be $550 billion (about 2,000 trillion) by 2030, up from $83 billion (about Shs300 trillion) in 2019.”

The key issues

Why scientists are in charge

Universities and research institutes receive national and international grants.

Products are seen as safer due to lab testing and professional oversight.

Standardised and certified products are easier to market locally and globally.

Scientists collaborate across disciplines and are supported by regulatory bodies.

Products by scientists are more likely to appear in pharmacies and science expos.

Challenges facing herbalists

Many fear their knowledge will be stolen during certification.

High costs hinder product validation and approval.

Many lack formal training or awareness of regulatory processes.

Fake herbalists damage the sector’s credibility.

The 2020 Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act has not been fully operationalised.

What’s being done to fill the gap

NDA and Uganda Herbalists Association conduct quarterly regional trainings.

A formal training programme now exists under the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).

NCRI and NDA welcome herbalists to submit products for assessment.

Stakeholders are urging the government to fund testing for low-income herbalists.



