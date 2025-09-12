Housing plan causes family clashes at Bunambutye camp

Dan Denis Gimadu, formerly a resident of Namisuni Sub-county in Bulambuli District, now lives in Bunambutye Resettlement Camp in the same district. Gimadu once owned a two-acre banana plantation and cattle, but all was destroyed in the landslide that occurred on October 27 last year. His family moved to Bunambutye Resettlement Camp to try to build their lives again. However, the reality is stark. In the camp, men and women live separately. Gimadu has five daughters and one son. He shares a tent with his son on one side of the camp, while his wife and daughters live on the other side of the camp.

“This has made family life difficult for us. We cannot have time to have fellowship together or to even sit down to eat a meal as a family. We are treated as students, with each one making a line near a saucepan to get food. We miss the love we shared,” he says. Nowadays, the family only meets on Sundays after the church service. That is when the couple sits down to discuss how to guide their children on how to behave.

Early this year, Gimadu’s eldest daughter, aged 16, dropped out in Senior Two after she became pregnant. “I blame the government for failing to keep its promise of giving each family a parcel of land. Because of our living situation, I cannot guide my daughters on how to face the challenges of life. My daughter used to loiter around the camp, and I think that is how she met the boy who impregnated her. I am worried about her. How will she give birth at that tender age?” he asks.

To compound matters, due to the camp’s arrangements, Gimadu has not had intimate relations with his wife in the last 11 months.

He says this has left him restless.

“Some men, who can afford to, take their wives outside the camp and rent a room for a day or two. But I cannot do that because I do not have the resources. The little money I made from doing menial work is to buy sugar, salt, and sanitary pads for my children. I have endured celibacy for eight months now,” he says.

Waiting for government

Gimadu adds that he is aware that he did not come to the resettlement camp to enjoy life. “I will enjoy life when the government eventually settles me on my own piece of land,” he says. Several men in the camp, such as Rogers Masaba, complain of the same deprivation. He says the separation from his wife means he cannot know what time she goes to bed, or if indeed she goes to bed alone. “I cannot know what time she comes back to the tent. She cannot know if I now have a girlfriend. This situation is encouraging infidelity, yet people tell us the transmission rate of HIV in this place if high,” he notes.

Masaba adds that it is human nature for people to need the company of other people, so he wonders why the government has taken so long to resettle families on individual plots of land. “Most men in the camp do not work. The lucky few do menial work, digging in other people’s gardens. You know women are easy to get; even Shs500 can make her change her mind about her husband and allow herself to be seduced,” he laments. A study, Understanding the effects of being separated from family on refugees in Australia, published in 2022 in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, found that separation exerted an emotional toll on participants, particularly featuring sadness, fear and hardship, with all participants describing their situation in negative emotional terms such as being ‘hard’, ‘difficult’, ‘challenging’ ‘experiencing pressure’, or ‘causing suffering’.

More broadly, many participants reported a feeling of disconnection with extended family and their community due to their separation, contributing to the sense of cultural and familial loss.

Gerald Madete, another resident of Bunambutye Resettlement Camp, says the prolonged separation of couples is affecting their children. “We have really failed the children because it is only one parent taking care of them. For a man to see his wife but they do not meet - that is a problem. Both parents now go out of the camp every day to look for menial work. You cannot really tell what someone has been doing outside the camp,” he says.

The womens' tents at Bunambutye Resettlement Camp. PHOTO BY JOSEPH MAGOBA

Domestic Violence

Madete argues that the situation has escalated the cases of domestic violence in the camp. “When you sit down and talk to a feuding couple, you will find that it boils down to the fact that they accuse each other of finding lovers outside the camp,” he says. Allen Nagudi, the chairperson of Bunambutye Resettlement Camp, says the women are also struggling with loneliness in their communal tents. “Yesterday, a frustrated man collected his wife’s mattress and blanket from the women’s tent and took them to the men’s tent. When his friends saw him, they beat him up and ordered him to return his wife’s beddings to the women’s tent. That is how frustrated people are in this camp. They are ready to do anything, without shame,” she explains.

The women are calling on the government to give them money to rent homes for their families or to construct houses for them to prevent the separation of their families. “Some of us who can afford to, rent rooms in the trading centre and then call their husbands for a night or two. There are things you want to discuss with your husband, especially about the children, so you have to go somewhere private,” says Irene Wanyenze, another resident of the camp. Annet Nandudu, the LC5 chairperson of Bulambuli District, lays the blame on the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), which she accuses of failing to fulfil its obligations.

“We advocated for our people to be resettled, and a number of them are in the camps. I appreciate the government for the timely intervention that saved the lives of our people. Unfortunately, the OPM has been slow in implementing what it promised to the people of the resettlement camp,” she explains. Nandudu says that although Parliament approved Shs50 billion to be used for the resettlement of the landslide victims, the money has never reached the district. “Some people are going back to the mountains due to the challenges they are facing in the camps. A couple travelled to Bunambutye to be resettled, but on reaching the camp, they were separated. Even if one spouse is aggrieved, at the end of the day, the conflict will go away because a shared blanket always brings minds together,” she notes.

The district chairperson adds that several cases of teenage pregnancy and family breakups have been registered. “Because of enforced infidelity, families now have illegitimate children in their midst. Men and women are running off to start new lives in Kenya, leaving their children in the resettlement camps. The government should not be part of the calamities that are breaking up these families,” she says. Nandudu suggests that if the government cannot secure land to build houses for the people, it should at least provide each family with its own tent so that husbands and wives live together to reduce the cases of domestic conflicts.

“The community development officer offers guidance and counselling to bring and keep families together. However, after the counselling, there should be remedies. For instance, for some couples, the only remedy is to create a space for them to be together, which we cannot do. So, the counselling is sometimes in vain,” she explains. Another pertinent issue is that most of the people living in the camp do not work. Even if the government provides them with posho and beans, they still need to find employment to exercise their minds. Meanwhile, Moses Kidoko, originally from Buluganya Sub-county in Bulambuli District, lost 10 family members in the landslides. Only eight bodies were recovered, including that of his wife.

“I am grateful to the government for providing heavy-duty vehicles that helped us to dig beneath the rubble to find our people. Some bodies were recovered in December last year and February this year,” he says. Immediately after the landslides, the Prime Minister visited the resettlement camp. However, Kidoko says after she left, several of those who lost loved ones are yet to receive the Shs5 million per victim that President Yoweri Museveni promised. “We incurred debts during the burial of my family members, and I do not have the property to sell to repay those debts. I am demanding the money for 10 bodies, which is about Shs50 million,” he adds.

Next month, most of the residents will have been in the resettlement camp for a year. However, the LC5 chairperson exonerates the district local government for all the failures that have led to the residents’ suffering, and continues to point a finger at the slow response from the OPM.

Annet Nandudu, LCV Chairperson of Bulambuli District. PHOTO BY JOSEPH MAGOBA

